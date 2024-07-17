Synchrony Financial (SYF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.55K Followers

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathryn Miller - SVP of IR
Brian Doubles - President and CEO
Brian Wenzel - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America
Terry Ma - Barclays
Mark DeVries - Deutsche Bank
Moshe Orenbuch - TD Cowen
Ryan Nash - Goldman Sachs
Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW
Rick Shane - JPMorgan
Bill Carcache - Wolfe Research
Dave Rochester - Compass Point
John Hecht - Jefferies
Don Fandetti - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Synchrony Financial Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please refer to the company's Investor Relations website for access to their earnings materials. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Kathryn Miller, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Kathryn Miller

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our quarterly earnings conference call. In addition to today's press release, we have provided a presentation that covers the topics we plan to address during our call. The press release, detailed financial schedules and presentation are available on our website, synchronyfinancial.com. This information can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the website.

Before we get started, I wanted to remind you that our comments today will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainty, and actual results could differ materially. We list the factors that might cause actual results to differ materially in our SEC filings, which are available on our website.

During the call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures in discussing the company's performance. You can find a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP financial measures in our materials for today's

Recommended For You

About SYF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SYF

Trending Analysis

Trending News