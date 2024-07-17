Dragon Claws

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about Realty Income (NYSE:O) aged well, as the stock delivered almost 13% total return since mid-April, slightly outperforming the broader U.S. market.

Recent developments boosted my confidence about the sustainability of the company's stellar forward dividend yield of almost 6%. O consistently demonstrates strong financial performance despite the challenging monetary environment, and its balance sheet positions it firmly to maintain dividend growth and keep investing in business expansion. My valuation analysis suggests that the stock is still very attractively valued. All in all, I reiterate a "Strong Buy" rating for Realty Income's stock.

Recent developments

The company released its latest quarterly earnings report on May 6, when O surpassed revenue consensus estimates but missed FFO projections. Total revenue grew by almost 40% YoY. Looking at the same-store rental basis, sales grew by 0.8% YoY.

O delivered a robust 98.6% portfolio occupancy rate, the same level compared to the previous quarter. During the reported quarter O generated almost $750 million in levered FCF. Strong operating performance and a robust balance sheet allows O to continue investing in growth. During Q1, Realty Income invested $598 million in 155 properties.

Realty Income's financial position is a fortress, as the company ended Q1 with $4 billion of available liquidity, out of which $3.2 billion comprised available limits under O's revolving credit facility. To summarize the financial position, O is firmly positioned to continue successfully balancing between paying dividends to shareholders and investing in growth. The stock currently offers a strong 5.6% forward dividend yield, which looks safe given the financial position and high occupancy rates.

The upcoming earnings release is scheduled for August 5. Wall Street analysts expect Q2 revenue to be $1.21 billion, which will be equal to Q1. The good news is that despite revenue being expected to be flat on a QoQ basis, the company is expected to demonstrate adjusted FFO expansion from $0.94 to $1.05. On the other hand, analysts' sentiment is quite pessimistic, with four downward FFO revisions over the last 90 days.

I like how O's financial performance keeps up. Financial metrics look especially good in the current environment of high-interest rates, which is unfavorable for REITs. I am always very optimistic when the management raises guidance, and this is the case for O. In early June, the company has announced an increase in its adjusted FFO guidance to the range of $4.15-$4.21 per share compared with the prior guidance range of $4.13-$4.21 per share. I believe the company's confidence was also underscored when it raised its FY2024 investment volume guidance by 50%, from $2 billion to $3 billion. Furthermore, the company declared a $0.263 per share monthly dividend on July 9, in line with the previous month's dividend. The last time O's dividend was raised was not so long ago, in June.

TrendSpider

Last but not least, the stock's seasonality matters a lot to me. If we look at the above bar chart, July is O's by far the most successful month. Pessimists might say that the stock has already gained around 10% MTD, and I would agree with that. However, if we look at all the other bars, it is apparent that the stock historically performed much better in the second half of a year, with only September closing mostly in red.

Valuation update

O dropped by around 9% over the last twelve months and has had a weak start in 2024 with -3% YTD return. The stock looks attractively valued from the valuation ratios perspective, and the Seeking Alpha Quant valuation grade is "B-".

Comparing O's valuation ratios to the sector median is likely not enough, due to the company's stellar profitability and growth. Proceeding with the dividend discount model [DDM] update is sound in my opinion because O is a well-known dividend machine. I take the FY 2025 dividend consensus forecast for the base because I need to derive a twelve-month target price. I use an 8% required rate of return, which aligns with the cost of equity range recommended by valueinvesting.io. I use a 3.55% dividend growth rate, which aligns with the last five years' CAGR.

According to my DDM simulation, the fair share price is $72.4. The stock currently trades around 29% lower than my target price estimate, meaning that the valuation is still compelling. If we look at O's share price history, we discover that this level is realistic, as the stock traded at above $70 in Summer 2022.

Risks update

The level of uncertainty regarding the first rate cuts by the Fed is extremely high. The end of 2023 seemed optimistic, as during the December press conference it was announced that three rate cuts in 2024 were expected. However, the Fed's rhetoric became more hawkish later, in my opinion. In June, the Fed revised its expectations to only one rate cut in 2024. Despite the latest CPI data coming out cooler sequentially, the shelter inflation is still much higher than the Fed's 2% target for the headline CPI. This adds another layer of uncertainty. As I mentioned in recent developments, Realty Income very successfully navigates the current environment with high-interest rates. However, higher interest rates for longer will mean that the market's sentiment around REITs will also likely remain soft.

Moreover, investors' sentiment around O cannot be called strong, which I see from a low "C-" Seeking Alpha Quant momentum grade. Sentiment usually prevails over fundamentals from a short-term perspective, and when the sentiment is weak, the stock might lag the broader market.

Bottom line

To conclude, O is still a "Strong Buy". The company's performance is exceptional, which is especially impressive in the current unfavorable monetary environment. The balance sheet is a fortress, which positions O to maintain its stellar dividend while investing in business growth further. My valuation analysis suggests that the stock is almost 30% undervalued.