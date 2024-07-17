Solskin

The last time I spoke about ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) it was in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “ORIC Pharmaceuticals: Mid-2024 Prostate Cancer Program Update Could Lead To Gains.” In that article, I mentioned the progress ORIC had made regarding the development of ORIC-944 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer [mCRPC]. In a phase 1b study being used to treat patients with advanced prostate cancer, it demonstrated single-agent best-in-class PRC2 inhibition.

An update was just announced, in that the company had been able to establish a clinical trial supply collaboration agreement with two big pharmaceuticals companies for the treatment of patients with mCRPC.

These partners are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) who are to supply ERLEADA and NUBEQA respectively for the dose expansion phase 1b study. It has been shown in preclinical testing that ORIC-944 has synergy with this drug in being able to treat this specific patient population. Another reason to go over this biotech is because of an impending catalyst in the first part of next year. It is advancing its EGFR/HER2 exon 20 inhibitor ORIC-114 for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]. However, it is going after specific mutation types.

Matter of fact, there are three expansion cohorts that I will be going over below with each specific tumor target. It is expected that updated data from the phase 1b study, using ORIC-114 to target these specific mutations types of NSCLC, will be released in the 1st half of 2025. With supply partners brought on board to advance the potential best-in-class PRC2 inhibitor ORIC-944, plus a data readout of ORIC-114 for specific NSCLC solid tumor types expected in the first part of 2025, I believe that investors could benefit.

ORIC-114 For The Treatment Of Patients With Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The first program to go over would be the use of ORIC-114, which is an EGFR/HER2 inhibitor being developed in a phase 1b study for the treatment of patients with mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Before going over the phase 1b study itself, plus any catalyst to come out of this program, it is first important to go over what non-small cell lung cancer is and what the possible market opportunity for it could be. Non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC] is a type of cancer of the lung, where a collection of cancerous cells forms a tumor. There are two primary types of lung cancer that such patients obtain, and they are as follows:

Non-small cell lung cancer

Small-cell lung cancer [SCLC].

It is said that NSCLC accounts for 85% of all lung cancer cases and then SCLC accounts for 15% of all lung cancer cases. The name for each type of this cancer are named as such, because of how they are observed under the microscope. Not only that, but there is another difference to be aware of. Regarding NSCLC, it doesn't spread fast, but is capable of spreading to other organs in a person's body. On the flip side, with SCLC it grows far more aggressively but doesn't spread to other parts of the body. Some symptoms that these patients with NSCLC experience are as follows:

Trouble breathing

Chest pain

Coughing up blood

Unexpected weight loss

Cough that just won't go away.

The non-small cell lung cancer market is a large one, definitely, but it is important to keep in mind that ORIC is only going after specific subtypes of this cancer. The global non-small cell lung cancer market size is projected to reach $36.9 billion by 2031. The company is actually expected to focus on several patient populations with this tumor type. In terms of EGFR exon 20 insertions, it is said that between 1% to 10% of all NSCLC have this mutation. Regarding the HER2 mutation in the DNA being targeted, 2% of all patients have this mutation, with exon 20 being the most common type. Lastly, it is said that between 10% to 15% of NSCLC cases are considered to have the EGFR mutation type. From there, 15% of these cases are atypical NSCLC types.

To see if ORIC-114 is capable of being able to treat these patients with mutated NSCLC, it is testing it in a phase 1b study. This company has been able to complete the dose-escalation portion of such a study and is currently in the process of running the dose-expansion portion. This portion of the study is specifically an expansion portion targeting the three mutation NSCLC types I have stated directly above. The study, which is expected to enroll up to a total of 350 patients, had already found the recommended phase 2 dose [RP2D] to move on regarding this dose expansion portion of this trial.

It is important to note that ORIC-114 is being given in combination with chemotherapy [carboplatin and pemetrexed]. There is a huge catalyst opportunity regarding this program that investors can look forward to. It is expected that updated data from the phase 1b study, using ORIC-114 for the treatment of EGFR/HER2/atypical EGFR mutated NSCLC, is expected in the 1st half of 2025. There is massive promise with this drug because it is a brain-penetrant drug. Why is this crucial? That's because these mutant NSCLC patients typically also have CNS metastases as well. The beauty of this drug is that it can help these patients with such metastases as well. Whereas, other competing drugs targeting such patients like Exkivity [mobocertinib] can't. Another good aspect to consider is that ORIC-114 can also have systemic activity achieved in these patients post Rybrevant [amivantamab] therapy.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filings, ORIC Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $331.5 million as of March 31st of 2024. The reason for the cash on hand is because of the private placement agreement it had completed with new and existing investors back on January 22nd of 2024. It sold a total of 12.5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $10 per share. This helped it to raise approximately $125 million in total gross proceeds from this offering.

Its cash burn is $29 million per quarter. It believes that it has enough cash on hand for a cash runway to fund its operations into late 2026. Thus, based on this cash runway projection, I don't believe that there is any near-term risk of dilution.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in ORIC Pharmaceuticals. The first risk to consider would be regarding the development of ORIC-114 for the treatment of patients with mutant NSCLC tumors in the ongoing phase 1b study. Data from this trial is expected to be released in the 1st half of 2025 and there is no assurance that positive data will be achieved for it. Not only that, but that the combination of ORIC-114 and carboplatin/pemetrexed will results in an improvement in terms of some efficacy measure outcomes such as: Objective response rate [ORR], progression-free survival [PFS], duration of response [DOR], Clinical Benefit Rate [CBR], plus others.

The second risk to watch out for would be the development of ORIC-944 in combination with androgen receptor [AR] inhibitors like ERLEADA and NUBEQA for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer [mCRPC]. Such combinations are to be explored in the recently initiated phase 1b study. Preclinical data showed that there was synergy by combining ORIC-944 together with AR inhibitors. That is, the combination was able to reprogram prostate cancer to revert to an AR-dependent state. The risk is that there is no assurance that this same synergistic outcome will be observed in the ongoing phase 1b study in humans. In addition, there is no assurance that the ORIC-944 combination will result in an improved clinical outcome compared to AR inhibitors used alone.

The third and final risk to consider would be in terms of the development of ORIC-533 as a CD73 inhibitor for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma. Single-agent activity was observed in using this drug to treat patients who had relapsed/refractory disease. The goal is to complete this phase 1 study and then find a RP2D to move forward with. From there, the company is pursuing a strategic collaboration to continue this program. The risk is that there is no guarantee that it will be able to find a partner willing to fund this program. In that case, it is not highly likely that such a combination study will move forward. Secondly, even if it does initiate such a phase 1 study at some point with a partner, there is no assurance that ORIC-533 in combination with another cancer drug will yield superior antitumor activity.

Conclusion

ORIC Pharmaceuticals has been able to make sufficient progress across several programs from its pipeline. The most notable one would be the dose expansion initiation of the phase 1b study, using ORIC-114 for the treatment of patients with mutant NSCLC. That's because the dose expansion cohort for this trial is going to allow it to move forward to combine this EGFR/HER2 exon 20 inhibitor drug with chemotherapy [like carboplatin and pemetrexed] to target these patients.

A huge inflection point in line for this program would be the release of updated data from this phase 1b study with ORIC-114, which is expected in the 1st half of 2025. Not only that, but there is promise with the other program, which is using ORIC-944 for the treatment of patients with mCRPC. It has been shown to do well as a monotherapy in treatment-resistant prostate cancer models. Plus, the excellent synergy it has shown when it was combined with AR inhibitors in treating these patients as well. All that remains now is to see if the phase 1b study incorporating ERLEADA and NUBEQA pay off.

