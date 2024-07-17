PM Images

We continue our regional bank earnings season coverage with Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI). This is a stock that we suggested as a buy in October 2023 for solid income and a rebound in shares. Since that call, there has been a 42% total return at the time of this writing.

To be clear, we still like the stock, but it is now wise after Q2 earnings and the recent rally, to move to a house position. By this, we mean we propose backing out your initial investment, plus about half of the profit, then letting the rest run for a lifetime. This allows you to collect all future gains, dividends, spinoffs etc., by using the house's money. This is how we like to trade and invest.

We like staying exposed here because the CTBI dividend has been raised every year. Banks have been in rally mode as a soft landing looks like it's coming, and rates are set to ease, which should spurn some loan demand, without hurting margins for banks. The company just reported Q2 earnings, and we will discuss those results as we continue our regional bank coverage.

Data by YCharts

Q2 headline earnings

This was a decent quarter. We saw loan growth, deposit strength, and margin expansion. This led the bank to report a Q2 that saw improvement in earnings year-over-year and from the sequential quarter. In Q2, the company reported a top line that was above consensus estimates, rising year-over-year and sequentially. Revenues hit $61.4 million. What we like here is that many of the critical metrics we follow have improved. The recent stock rally is more about the macro view for banks, but since our buy call, CTBI has quietly been improving.

Loan loss provisions are minimal and in Q2, provisions did tick up slightly. Provision for credit losses were $3.0 million for the quarter, which increased $0.3 million from the prior quarter and $1.0 million from a year ago. This is a yellow flag to keep an eye on, suggesting some possible pressure on customers. Now, margins have been the sticking point for banks. But the net interest margin is solid as well for this bank, and we think the margins have bottomed for the sector, net interest margin widened 15 basis points from the sequential quarter and 3 basis points from a year ago. Margins were 3.38%. This was a strong result. Net interest income for the quarter was up 4.8% from the sequential quarter and hit $45.7 million. This was also up 6.0% from a year ago. These are strong results.

Overall, the bank reported net income of $19.5 million, or $1.09 per share, and this was up $0.01 from a year ago, and up $0.05 from the sequential quarter.

Loans are still increasing

Despite pressure on loan volumes, loan demand is still robust. The loan portfolio increased $100.1 million, an annualized 9.7%, from the start of Q2, and it was up $331.6 million, or 8.4%, from a year ago. These are solid results, especially when other banks in our coverage universe regionally are seeing volume pressure on loans. Further, deposits took a small dip in the quarter of $57.6 billion, but total deposits, are still up $215.7 million from a year ago.

So margins are widening, loans are up, and deposits are up annually, and we have strong EPS performance. The question now is that with all the loan volume, are we seeing deterioration in the quality of the assets?

Asset quality metrics mixed

Overall asset quality results here were mixed. Some of this is from more loans on the books, while some moves may be due to pressure on customers. As we saw, provisions for losses increased. There were net loan charge-offs of $1.4 million, or 0.13% of average loans annualized, versus $1.6 million, or 0.16% of average loans annualized in the sequential quarter. This is a notable decrease, but is up from 0.07% of loans a year ago.

Further, total nonperforming loans increased to $19.8 million at the end of the quarter, rising from $15.9 million to start the quarter. However, these are down from a year ago. Accruing loans 90+ days past due were $14.7 million, which increased $3.2 million from the sequential quarter and $8.3 million from a year ago. Nonaccrual loans were $5.1 million and increased $0.8 million from the sequential quarter but decreased $0.2 million from a year ago. Finally, accruing loans 30–89 days past due surged to $24.1 million, rising $11.9 million from the prior quarter.

Overall, we would say this performance was mixed, but we see strong return and efficiency metrics here. The return on average assets was 1.35%, up from 1.30% last quarter. There was also a 42 basis point increase on the returns on average equity to 11.03%. Both metrics are still down from a year ago, however. On the other hand, the efficiency ratio is strong. It was 52.17%, the best it has been in a year.

Take home

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares were really attractive back in October when we bought below book value. We liked the income, and the bank is a serial dividend raiser. Loans are growing, deposits are holding up, efficiency is strong, but asset quality is mixed.

Overall, we think this is a fine bank. However, after a 42% total return, we think it prudent to lock in profit on Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., and move to a house position.