Sean Hannon/iStock via Getty Images

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE:STR) is in the merger and acquisition business. While many investors may assert that Sitio is in the oil and gas royalties business, their actual success is based on prices paid for acquisitions and their ability to negotiate favorable merger terms. So far, they have been rather unsuccessful because their total return has been negative since their 2017 IPO as a SPAC. Since I am not impressed with their current management, and I am not bullish on energy prices, I rate STR stock a long-term "sell" relative to other investment opportunities.

Total Return Since 2017 IPO

Data by YCharts

One Year STR Price Chart

Data by YCharts

History Of Sitio Royalty Corp.

While many STR investors are already familiar with the company's relatively short history, I think a brief recap is appropriate. In 2017, Osprey Acquisition Corp, a SPAC, had an IPO of units priced at $10.00 that consisted of one share and 0.5 warrants ($11.50 exercise price). That SPAC merged with Blackstone's Royal Resources in 2018 and the name was changed to Falcon Minerals. In June 2022 Falcons Minerals had a 1-for-4 reverse stock split as part of a merger with Desert Peak Minerals, which was an entity controlled by Kimmeridge. Later in 2022, they merged with Brigham Minerals.

Desert Peak used the merger with Falcon Minerals to go public after Desert Peak's IPO was unsuccessful. Kimmeridge effectively currently controls Sitio because Kimmeridge and those associated with them have a combined (A stock and C stock) voting power of 23.2%. The strength of this voting power was recently increased, in my opinion, after STR shareholders approved an amendment to the articles of incorporation that changed the approval requirement for future proposals to a simple majority (50%+1) instead of a super-majority of 75% of outstanding shares. Now Kimmeridge just needs additional support from other shareholders of about 26.8% instead of 51.8% to get items approved.

Sitio Royalty Corp. is a holding company that owns an equity interest in Sitio Royalties Operating Partnership, LP. (Sitio OpCo). Holders of Class C shares and Sitio OpCo Partnership Units own the remaining equity in Sitio OpCo. There were 80,616,480 Class A shares and 73,906,228 Class C shares outstanding as of May 3. STR investors own class A shares. The income statement confuses some investors. The statement reports "net income" and then "net income attributable to noncontrolling interest" is subtracted to get "net income attributable to Class A stockholders".

New Stock Repurchase Program Is Irrational

I have a negative opinion about Sitio's current management. Their new policy about stock repurchases is completely irrational, in my opinion. The CFO asserted during their May conference call that stock repurchases are a "return of capital". Really? To whom? None of my banks have a line on their deposit slips that allows me to post numbers for stock repurchases for my equity investments I hold. If repurchasing stock is a return of capital to shareholders, are additional new stock sales taking capital from shareholders? If the average price for repurchased stock is below the current stock price, does that mean that those prior stock repurchases were taking capital from shareholders?

This is the statement by CFO Carrie Osicka:

Our board approved total return of capital equal to 65% of pro forma first quarter DCF, which on a per share basis is equal to $0.49 per share in total, comprised of a dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A common stock and share repurchases of $13 million or $0.08 per share. As a reminder, our return of capital framework provides a minimum dividend equal to 35% of DCF and allocates at least 30% of DCF to additional cash dividends, share repurchases or a mix of both.

"On February 28, 2024, the Board authorized a share repurchase program that allows us to repurchase up to $200.0 million of our Class A Common Stock and Sitio OpCo Partnership Units". This is financially irresponsible, in my opinion. Their notes have "junk bond" ratings. Fitch has a BB- rating for their $600 million unsecured notes. Sitio is in a high-risk commodity business where prices can have very wide price swings. That $200 million should be used to reduce debt and decrease leverage, instead of trying to artificially increase STR stock price.

During 1Q 2024 they repurchased 545,527 A shares at an average price of $23.77. During the May conference call, management stated that in early April they repurchased about two million C shares in private transactions and also repurchased some A shares in April. I am assuming that Sitio had to borrow money under their credit facility to pay for these two million shares repurchased because they also closed on a $150 million purchase in early April. (See further below.) So, they are paying interest, which had a weighted average of 8.18% in 1Q, to borrow cash to repurchase these shares. Very irresponsible, in my opinion. Many companies had massive stock repurchase programs a few years ago because they were borrowing money at 2%-4% - not over 8%.

Part of the problem is that some investors love them. Neal Dingmann an analyst with Truist Securities stated: "I love the buybacks you recently did from the large holder..." during the Q&A period of the recent conference call. As I already stated - I am absolutely against them, especially for a company in a risky commodity business with a junk bond rating.

Business Model

Sitio buys (and sometimes sells) mineral and royalty interests in a number of oil/gas basins, with 78% (as of December 31, 2023) of their net royalty acres -NRAs in the Permian Basin. They are not E&P operators - they lease their acquired mineral interests to E&P companies. They own royalty interests, so they don't have CAPEX and operating expenses that owning a "working interest" would have. While they don't have direct control over drilling operations, Sitio's management can select E&P companies to lease to that would maximize near-term drilling operations/production.

Sitio currently owns 265,452 NRAs, including 13,062 NRAs from the $150 million DJ Basin Acquisition deal completed in early April. These NRAs were acquired via 195 transactions. (Elephant Analytics covered this DJ deal in one of his articles on STR. He has had excellent coverage on STR, but I disagree with his buy recommendation because I am bearish on energy prices long-term, and I have a negative opinion about management.)

Sitio depends on continued acquisitions, which means management needs to have "sharp pencils". I am not comfortable with this type of business model. I personally would rather own/lease a large number of acres in a basin and then determine after extensive analysis where to drill. Basing the future on the ability of management to continuously negotiate additional profitable acquisitions is not the type of business model I want to be investing in.

First Quarter Income Statement 2024 and 2023

10-Q (sec.gove)

First Quarter Production Metrics 2024 and 2023

10-Q (sec.gov)

Energy Price Outlook

My outlook for energy prices is based significantly on politics. Since I am expecting Donald Trump to win in November, I think that thermal coal will have a better near-term future, which is a negative for natural gas demand/prices. If more utilities continue to use coal instead of converting to using natural gas, there will be lower natural gas demand than originally expected.

Since Trump is campaigning about inflation and high prices, I am expecting that he will use a "carrot" or a "stick" (or both) to encourage OPEC to immediately increase their production instead of phasing in increased production, which was cut by 2.2 million barrels per day in November 2023. This should put downward pressure on oil prices and gas prices for motorists.

I am also expecting Trump to immediately have auctions for federal leases that have been restricted/ended by the Biden administration. Because of the recent SCOTUS decision to overturn the 1984 Chevron decision, various federal agencies will have significantly less direct authority to impede exploration and production of oil/gas. Collectively, this could mean more lease choices for E&P operators, which could be a negative for Sitio. Increased supply of acres, especially federal, available for leasing could mean lower lease pricing. These additional federal acres available for drilling could also put downward pressure on both oil and natural gas prices.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

I am not comfortable investing in a company that requires continuous negotiations for acquisitions as a basis for their business model. Their relatively new $200 million stock repurchase plan indicates to me that their current management is not taking a rational approach to managing their balance sheet and is too willing to take risks.

My outlook for energy prices is based on Donald Trump being elected, which I expect will result in lower energy prices. This is good for consumers, but not so good for royalty investors. I, therefore, rate STR stock a "sell".