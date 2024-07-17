Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

While in some of my previous research I have taken a bullish stance on Coinbase (COIN) due to their strong opportunities in custodying and trading Bitcoin (BTC-USD), I believe Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) presents the best crypto platform investment opportunity out there for US equity investors. Recent operational data, plus their crypto exchange acquisition, positions Robinhood as a standout player in the broader cryptocurrency market, making them an attractive investment for those who prefer not to bet on individual tokens.

As I mentioned in my last report in May (and now), Robinhood's recent operational performance has been strong. For instance, the company's equity trading volume surged by 23% month-over-month in May, while their crypto trading volume, despite a 30% month-over-month decline, has more than tripled year-over-year​​. This indicates a growing user base and increased engagement with the platform's trading services. This was also before their most recent acquisition.

In June 2024, Robinhood agreed to acquire Bitstamp, a global cryptocurrency exchange, for roughly $200 million. Bitstamp currently has over 50 global active licenses and registrations, which will significantly expand Robinhood's footprint in the cryptocurrency market​.

Adding to Bitstamp, Robinhood also acquired Pluto Capital. Pluto Capital is an AI-driven research platform, which aims to integrate advanced data analytics and AI-powered capabilities across their offerings. This will help Robinhood deliver highly customized investment strategies based on customer needs and financial goals, further attracting users to their platform (which I now think is increasingly becoming a one-stop shop for investors). The AI capabilities from Pluto Capital are expected to process and interpret market data more efficiently, enhancing Robinhood's ability to offer timely and relevant investment insights for all investment classes.

Based on the company’s strong operational data combined with their recent acquisitions, I think they are well set up for expanding within the cryptocurrency market. I believe the stock continues to be a strong buy.

Why I Am Doing Follow-Up Coverage

Previously, in May, I rated Robinhood a strong buy. My primary reasoning for this was the success of Robinhood Gold, their premium subscription service. Since this coverage, the stock has significantly outperformed the market, rising by 33.27% compared to the market’s 7.29% gain.

While this impressive run-up might lead some to believe that shares are overvalued, I believe the stock is just getting started. Recent developments, particularly Robinhood's acquisitions of other companies, are expected to cause faster growth than current street estimates suggest​. This follow-up coverage is meant to dive deeper into their future growth prospects.

Crypto Deep Dive

As I mentioned above, I think Robinhood’s recent acquisitions will be huge for the company’s future. That’s not to say the brokerage is unfamiliar with crypto, however.

The brokerage firm has been supporting various currencies since all the way back in 2018.

Since then, their crypto business has ballooned, with crypto trading revenues now reaching $126 million in Q1 alone (earnings presentation). This is now actually the second-largest source of revenue presently, after option trading ($154 million). And in fact, this is more than all of their crypto revenue in 2023 combined. I believe crypto is going to soon be the largest revenue driver, driven by the explosive growth in cryptocurrencies and their recent acquisition.

Robinhood Performance By Division (Robinhood)

Since Q1, the company has invested further with their Bitstamp acquisition, expected to be finalized in the first half of 2025 (at approximately $200 million).

With this, I think the company is getting a foothold in one of the most regulated financial markets: Europe. The crypto exchange was founded in 2011 in Luxembourg. Due to the exchange being founded in Europe, they have undergone much higher regulation and compliance from European cryptocurrency laws. As a result of this, the exchange now possesses 50 active licenses and registrations globally. This tight regulation means that Robinhood is acquiring an exchange that will likely be a low stress crypto exchange to integrate with. They have a relatively clean slate compared to other exchanges.

Not only will this acquisition be very clean due to strict regulations, but it will also improve Robinhood user experience. It allows users to control all parts of their liquid finances from the Robinhood app, such as stocks, bonds, cash, and now a full crypto site (more than the handful of cryptocurrencies that Robinhood supports right now).

This strategic move not only enhances Robinhood’s presence in the U.S. but it also expands their position in the European and Asian markets, leveraging Bitstamp’s extensive user base and operational expertise​. By acquiring Bitstamp, Robinhood gains access to a broader range of tokens, offering more than 85 tokens compared to the 15 currently available to U.S. retail investors and over 30 in Europe​.

As stated by the general manager of Robinhood Crypto, Johann Kerbrat:

The acquisition of Bitstamp is a major step in growing our crypto business. Bitstamp’s highly trusted and long standing global exchange has shown resilience through market cycles. By seamlessly coupling customer experience with safety across geographies, the Bitstamp team has established one of the strongest reputations across retail and institutional crypto investors -Press Release.

He then went on to state:

Through this strategic combination, we are better positioned to expand our footprint outside of the US and welcome institutional customers to Robinhood.

The CEO of Bitstamp, JB Graftieaux, also spoke on this acquisition:

As the world’s longest running cryptocurrency exchange, Bitstamp is known as one of the most-trusted and transparent crypto platforms worldwide...bringing Bitstamp's platform and expertise into Robinhood’s ecosystem will give users an enhanced trading experience with a continuing commitment to compliance, security, and customer-centricity.

I mentioned above the reliability of Bitstamp, and these quotes really further emphasize this along with how this acquisition will benefit Robinhood’s business directly.

With this, Robinhood acquired Pluto Capital, the AI-driven research platform I mentioned before. What is special about this buyout is that Robinhood is allowing Pluto Capital CEO to work on their platform together post acquisition. In a statement, Pluto Capital CEO, Jacob Sansbury stated:

Robinhood is the ideal destination to build products that democratize access to financial services like wealth management and financial planning through state of the art AI.

This buyout grants Robinhood access to Pluto Capital technology. By bringing on the executive team in house and allowing Sansbury to continue work on this project, this will provide them with access to expertise on how to best utilize their technology. AI development is a talent game. Robinhood gets this and is executing on a strong game plan.

This acquisition is aimed at integrating advanced data analytics and AI-powered capabilities across Robinhood’s offerings​​. Pluto Capital's platform leverages state-of-the-art large language models to process and interpret market data more efficiently, providing highly customized investment strategies based on real-time personal and global financial data​.

I think with these acquisitions, Robinhood will not only be able to expand their market reach, but also improve customer experience. AI + Crypto acquisitions are a strong combination. This significantly enhances Robinhood as the place retail traders will consolidate their finances at.

Valuation

Since I last covered Robinhood, the stock has risen by roughly 33%, which is coincidentally the exact upside I called for in my last piece. I also called for shares to go up due to my belief that this share value increase would price in a correct price/growth (PEG) ratio. Looking at the company’s current forward Non-GAAP PEG ratio of 5.68, 357.57% higher than the sector median, it is clear the market has begun to price in the potential upside of this stock.

However, I think it is important to note Robinhood’s current forward Non-GAAP P/E earnings ratio, which currently stands at 27.85, is only 143.90% higher than the sector median. I think this premium ratio is likely higher than it actually will be in the future, given where EPS estimates currently stand.

Looking at Robinhood’s EPS revisions, I think they are far too low. For example, the company’s EPS is expected to reach $0.51/share by December, and $0.52/share by December 2025. The 1-month revision for December 2025’s prediction is only an increase of 3.85%, despite the acquisition of Bitstamp being announced in early June. This is big to help bring in new client assets eventually. I am surprised we are not starting to see this in the 2025 numbers.

According to analyst data provided by Seeking Alpha, it's apparent the market is expecting the company’s EPS to flat line.

Robinhood Forward EPS Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

I think this is drastically inaccurate, and their EPS are set up for large growth. The lack of confidence translates to Robinhood's revenue, as seen in the chart below.

Robinhood Forward Revenue Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

The market has only increased the revenue estimates for December 2025 by 0.92% in the last month, despite strong performance and the acquisition. I again, believe this is a severe undervaluation.

Keep in mind that in Q1 alone, they ran at a GAAP EPS of $0.18/share. If they just keep Q1 performance levels for the rest of 2024 (I expect performance to increase throughout the year) then we are looking at a GAAP EPS in 2024 of at least $0.72/share (significantly higher than the EPS estimates for the next 2 fiscal years). Crypto is a key part of this. The Bitstamp acquisition is core to Robinhood’s crypto strategy.

Robinhood EPS Growth (Robinhood)

With this, I believe Robinhood’s forward Non-GAAP P/E premium of 143.90% should be much closer to their forward revenue growth premium of 360.28%. If their P/E ratio increased to a 200% premium to the sector median, this would represent a new value of 32.46. With this increase, this would represent roughly a 16.6% upside potential in shares from today's prices.

Risks

While I believe this is a solid investment, it still comes with risks. The biggest concern I have is the downturn in crypto volume. Recently, while Robinhood’s equity trading volume surged by 23% month-over-month, their crypto trading volume slid by 30% over the same period.

The crypto market is highly volatile, which is likely the explanation for this downturn, despite the overall positive performance from the company. If this trend continues, it is likely to affect Robinhood’s revenue and growth even with this bolt-on acquisition.

On this point, option revenue also faces volatility risks. Option trading for retail investors tends to do best in bull markets. Since we are in one right now, option volume is good (up 16% YoY in Q1). If the market slumps again, however, expect this revenue to also stagnate or decline.

However, even with the concerns regarding a slowing crypto market or options revenue that could be fickle, I believe cryptocurrency is not going anywhere. This could offset any decrease in option trading revenue over the long run given the growth. Their trading volume has seen incredible growth year over year. Add in the fact that they will likely grab market share from other exchanges (not as much from Coinbase but from other major exchanges) and I think this is still a strong setup.

Bottom Line

Robinhood’s acquisitions of Bitstamp and Pluto Capital will allow the company to expand their crypto offerings and enhance their platform’s capabilities. I believe this puts Robinhood in a solid position to capitalize on the growing cryptocurrency market and grab more wallet share for retail traders. Despite the recent run-up in the stock, as shown in the valuation section, shares still appear to have more upside.

The volatility in crypto trading volumes and potential integration challenges present risks, but the overall growth trajectory and market opportunities make this (in my opinion) a risk worth taking. I think these acquisitions are just the beginning for Robinhood. I still believe shares are a strong buy.