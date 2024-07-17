Netflix Earnings Preview: Still Innovating, Want To Own More, Waiting On A Pullback

Jul. 17, 2024
Summary

  • Netflix is scheduled to report their Q2 ’24 financial results after the bell on Thursday, July 18 ’24.
  • The Street consensus is expecting revenue of $9.53 billion for expected 16% y-o-y growth and EPS of $4.72 for expected 43% y-o-y growth.
  • Netflix’s story the last few quarters has been subscriber growth has come in much better than expected, even though management has said they are going to stop reporting subscriber and ARPU metrics.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to report their Q2 ’24 financial results after the bell on Thursday, July 18 ’24, with Street consensus expecting:

  • Revenue: $9.53 billion for expected 16% y-o-y growth
  • Operating income: $2.43 billion for expected 33% y-o-y growth

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

