Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CICOF) (OTCPK:CICOY) [1919:HK] is a Hold.

I have a Neutral view of COSCO Shipping, which translates into a Hold rating for the stock. On one hand, I am negative on the potential decline in future container shipping rates, which will most likely have an adverse impact on CICOF's 2025 results. On the other hand, COSCO Shipping is an appealing yield play whose generous dividends will provide downside support for the company's shares.

Readers should note that they can buy or sell COSCO Shipping's shares on the OTC market and the Hong Kong equity market. The three-month mean daily trading value for the company's Over-The-Counter shares was decent at approximately $100,000 as per S&P Capital IQ data. But COSCO Shipping's shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong boasted a comparatively higher three-month average daily trading value of $60 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). Investors can deal in the company's Hong Kong-listed shares with US stockbrokers such as Interactive Brokers or Hong Kong brokerages like Boom Securities.

Company Description

In its 2023 annual report, CICOF refers to itself as a Chinese company that provides "international and domestic container transportation services." The details of COSCO Shipping's fleet are outlined in the chart presented below.

An Overview Of COSCO Shipping's Fleet

CICOF's Q1 2024 Financial Results Presentation Slides

CICOF's Fiscal 2023 Revenue Split By Routes

COSCO Shipping's FY 2023 Earnings Presentation Slides

COSCO Shipping is a good proxy for the container shipping market. The company boasts the fourth-biggest container shipping capacity globally, according to Alphaliner data cited in its FY 2023 earnings presentation.

Year-To-Date Stock Price Outperformance Isn't Sustainable

COSCO Shipping's share price performance has been good in 2024 thus far.

The company's OTC shares with the CICOF and CICOY ticker symbols have gone up by +44.0% and +39.0% year to date, respectively. COSCO Shipping's Hong Kong-listed shares also rose by +39.2% (source: S&P Capital IQ) since the beginning of the year.

COSCO Shipping's shares have performed well because there are positive expectations that the company's financial results will improve significantly in 2024 driven by higher container shipping rates.

The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index

Shanghai Shipping Exchange Website

The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index, which South China Morning Post describes as "a gauge of container shipping rates", has more than tripled since the start of this year, as per the chart presented above. This is consistent with the sell-side analysts' forecasts of a +26% increase (source: S&P Capital IQ) in revenue and a +41% growth in normalized net profit for CICOF in FY 2024. In contrast, the company's top line and bottom line decreased by -55% and -78%, respectively, last year.

But markets are forward-looking, so it is a matter of time before COSCO Shipping's share price is reflective of the company's 2025 financial performance as we go into the second half of this year.

According to S&P Capital IQ data, the consensus FY 2025 top line projection for CICOF was lowered from RMB195.8 billion on July 9, 2024 to RMB188.6 billion (an implied -15% decrease vis-a-vis 2024) at the time of writing. During the same time period, COSCO Shipping's consensus FY 2024 revenue estimate was raised from RMB216.1 billion to RMB221.0 billion.

Notably, a July 8, 2024 Seeking Alpha News article cited commentary from research firm Ritterbusch and Associates highlighting "optimism over a potential ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, with negotiations seeing some progress." My take is that it will still take some time for Red Sea shipping services to re-start again and drive a normalization of container shipping services, assuming the "ceasefire" materializes and there are no longer attacks on ships. Therefore, container shipping rates will most probably normalize in time to come (i.e. 2025), even though such rates could still stay elevated in 2024. As such, it is reasonable that the sell side has revised CICOF's 2024 top line forecast upwards and cut the company's 2025 revenue prediction in the past week.

In a nutshell, I think that there is a high probability of COSCO Shipping's stock price declining in 2H 2024 factoring in negative expectations about the company's 2025 financial performance in view of container shipping rate normalization.

But Generous Dividends Will Offer Some Form Of Downside Support

The good news is that the negative relating to container shipping rate normalization and lower 2025 revenue for CICOF are priced in to some extent. More importantly, COSCO Shipping's generous shareholder capital return will limit the company's stock price correction to a certain degree.

COSCO Shipping's Over-The-Counter shares with the CICOF and CICOY ticker symbols declined by -13.3% and -16.7%, respectively, in the past month. Based on price data obtained from S&P Capital IQ, the company's Hong Kong shares have corrected by -16.4% for the recent month.

Although CICOF faces a key headwind in the form of a potential decline in container shipping rates for 2025, its shares might find support from yield-hunting investors.

In its FY 2023 earnings presentation slides, COSCO Shipping outlined its policy of distributing as much as 50% of its net income as dividends every year. The company's actual FY 2023 dividend payout ratio was 50%.

COSCO Shipping's current consensus FY 2024 and FY 2025 dividend yields are 10.6% and 5.7% based on dividend payout ratio assumptions of 51% and 49%, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ data

Even if the company's actual FY 2024-2025 earnings turn out to be 10% lower (i.e. faster and more severe shipping rate decline than expected) than the current consensus bottom line forecasts, COSCO Shipping's dividend yields will still be attractive. In this scenario, the stock's adjusted 2024 and 2025 dividend yields are estimated to be 9.5% and 5.1%, respectively, assuming a 50% payout and a -10% earnings miss for 2024/25.

In other words, investors vested in COSCO Shipping's shares now are expected to be rewarded with a high-single digit to low-teens percentage dividend yield for FY 2024. The company's FY 2024 earnings and dividends are expected to be good, thanks to a significant rise in container shipping rates. Looking forward, the stock's FY 2025 dividend yield is likely to be a reasonable mid-single digit percentage. While COSCO Shipping's 2025 financial performance is anticipated to be inferior to that of 2024 due to a decrease in shipping rates, the company's 2025 dividends will be most probably be supported by a generous 50% payout ratio.

Closing Thoughts

COSCO Shipping is deserving of a Hold rating after considering both its favorable dividend outlook and unfavorable shipping rate prospects. The stock is now trading at 0.8 times trailing P/B, which represents a 20% discount to its three-year mean P/B ratio of 1.0 times. A 20% discount to its historical average seems justified, considering expectations of a downtrend for container shipping rates in 2025.

