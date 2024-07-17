Jonathan Kitchen

Money continues to look for other homes away from overcrowded tech. (0:16) Five Below has Wall Street crying 'mea culpa!' (2:49) Small-caps are back - here's where to buy. (5:18)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far. Money within equities continues to seek safer shores.

Growth is selling off again, with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) tumbling -2.5%, the S&P (SP500) down more than +1%, and the Dow (DJI), which missed most of the AI excitement, bucking the trend now and topping 41,000 for the first time.

Underscoring the rotation trade, BofA’s latest Fund Manager Survey showed that Long Magnificent 7 remained the most crowded trade. Seventy-one percent of money managers identified the trade as crowded, the biggest crowding survey answer since Long U.S. Tech in October 2020.

The survey also showed that investors are Overweight utilities (XLU) for the first time since February 2009, raising allocation to the defensive sector by 20 percentage points month-over-month. That’s the biggest monthly increase on record.

Only four S&P sectors are lower, but three of them are megacap homes, with Info Tech taking the brunt of selling. Chips (SMH) are the tumbling, off about 5%.

Money is rotating to cyclical and defensive sectors. Energy (XLE) is the top-performing sector, followed by Real Estate (XLRE) and Consumer Staples (XLP).

Unlike the past few sessions, small-caps are getting a rotation boost, though. The Russell 2000 (RTY) is hovering around the unchanged line after topping January 2022 highs and breaking out of a 2-1/2-year resistance level.

Gold is also taking a breather after hitting an all-time high. But Citi says the yellow metal could hit $3,000/oz as financial flows show potential for significant expansion.

Citi emphasized the recent inflows into bullion ETFs, which posted net inflows in June for the first time in the trailing 12 months, with July continuing the trend, potentially foreshadowing "a critical reversal of a 43-month net de-stocking trend totaling some ~925 (tons)."

In economic data, the latest June housing figures showed strength. Housing starts rose 3.0% M/M to a rate of 1.353 million, higher than the 1.305 million consensus. Building permits rose 3.4% M/M to 1.446 million vs. consensus of 1.395 million.

Pantheon Macro said there are “Tentative signs of recovery in the multi-family sector, but single-family starts look set to fall further.”

In June, industrial production rose +0.6% M/M vs. +0.3%.

“The slump in manufacturing output that began in early 2022 now seems to have run its course, but we doubt that manufacturing will continue to grow as rapidly as it did last quarter, partly because the manufacturing surveys remain so subdued,” Pantheon said.

Among active stocks today, Five Below (FIVE) saw a wave of analyst downgrades after the retailer lowered its Q2 guidance and announced that its CEO was leaving. The company pointed to a drop in demand from lower-income customers.

Firms that pulled their Buy-equivalent ratings included Mizuho Securities, Evercore ISI, Truist, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and William Blair. Bank of America and JPMorgan reeled in their price targets dramatically.

Truist Securities said its downgrade came with “full mea culpa” and “in horribly late fashion.” Analyst Scot Ciccarellis said: "Expectation for incremental softening in late July, the CEO change, mgmt comments on self-inflicted wounds, and the potential scaling back of unit growth when new mgmt comes in has completely eroded our confidence."

Google-backed GitLab (GTLB) rallied on a report that it is exploring a sale. The company, which provides cloud-based software development tools, is working with investment bankers on a sale process which has seen interest from peers, including cloud monitoring firm Datadog (DDOG), Reuters said.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) posted better-than-expected results, thanks mainly to its pharma unit, currently known as Innovative Medicine. But its MedTech division fell short of forecasts.

Looking ahead, J&J kept its reported sales outlook unchanged at $88 billion to $88.4 billion while trimming its adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $10.02 at the midpoint from $10.65 previously and $10.29 in the consensus.

Barclays stayed cautious on Tesla (TSLA), reiterating an Equal Weight rating. While the firm raised its price target to $225 from $180, the new target still implies downside potential from the current trading price. Barclays says near-term headwinds for the stock are being overlooked amid the recent rally in the stock.

And shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) came under pressure from the potential for more competition in the weight-loss arena. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech said its oral GLP-1 receptor agonist CT-996 caused an average weight loss of ~6% within four weeks in a Phase 1 trial.

In other news of note, Amazon (AMZN) saw a short disruption of its advertising portal for merchants on Tuesday.

"A very small portion of advertisers have had limited access to the Amazon Ads console for a brief amount of time, and we are already resolving the issue," the company said.

The issue does not appear to have had a significant impact on the ongoing Prime Day event, which got off to a fast start on Tuesday with sales reported to be up almost 12% year-over-year in the first seven hours.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, we’re back to rotation with the flows into small-cap stocks.

Morgan Stanley strategist Katy Huberty says investors should consider exposure to growth in the small-cap space.

Huberty says her “nuanced relative call” within small-caps puts preference on long growth over value stocks.

“Longer-duration Small Caps that are growth-oriented and more sensitive to changes in their cost of capital have benefitted on a relative basis as yields have come down, while the Small Caps that are more economically sensitive (i.e., value) have not benefited,” she said.

The small-cap growth trade holds more relative upside stemming from earnings revisions, and history shows that small-cap growth typically outperforms when the Fed begins cutting rates.

Biotech “has a strong relative performance track record post the start of Fed rate cuts,” Huberty added.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.