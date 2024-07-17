Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock is trading 10% lower following its profit warning for the second quarter. In April, I marked Spirit Airlines a sell as I observed its capacity expansion effort had not reduced unit costs and there also were no unit revenues offsetting cost growth. So, Spirit Airlines increased capacity without making its business more cost efficient. Since my April report, the stock has lost over 25% of its value. In this report, I will be discussing the latest downward guidance and what it means for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines Slammed By Overcapacity

Looking at the updated guidance, we see that the revenue estimate has come down by $40 million compared to the low-end of the previously guided range and by $60 million at the high end. The adjusted operating profit guidance has been lowered by $28 million to $39 million. What we are seeing is that a significant portion of the top line shortfall translates through in the operating profits or better said operating loss.

The top line miss was driven by lower ancillary revenues, which the company attributes to increased competitive dynamics. We have yet to see the overall numbers when Spirit Airlines will announce second quarter results in August. However, I have been following airlines for many years and what we are increasingly seeing is that the leisure market is increasingly more competitive, and we had Delta Air Lines also pointing at having to discount fares as its load factor fell. So, there is a lot that is pointing at overcapacity in the market or not being able to pass through cost inflation. Perhaps the fact that some airlines have been looking to lean a bit more on the VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives) market shows how crowded the leisure market has become relative to demand.

If You Can’t Make Money Flying Passengers, Trade Aircraft For Cash

Low-cost carriers need to do one thing extremely well and that is keeping costs low and by doing so, they are able to bring air fares down and pressure the mainline carriers. It is as simple as that. However, the low-cost structure is under pressure. We have seen inflation, higher wages for pilots to allow airlines to continue flying their planned capacity and now that the initial post-pandemic travel craze is over in the sense that a traveler pays whatever it takes to get on a plane in combination with a significant capacity expansion, we are seeing that upside to fares is limited and airlines are left with the continued cost inflation without big opportunities to pass through costs.

Spirit Airlines prior to the pandemic had a positive operating cash flow, and the company heavily invested in fleet expansion that is now not paying off. The fact that around 10 percent of its fleet is grounded due to the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan issues is not helping either, while compensation credit is being recognized over time while the impact is being felt now.

I have collected the operating costs over a multi-year period for many airlines, including Spirit Airlines. What we see is that by now, crew costs are the biggest cost component with a 28.5% weight in the costs of the airline, while that used to be 25.5%. Year-on-year, the costs are more or less equal but up 9% when excluding fuel costs, which are uncontrollable costs. Compared to the pre-pandemic setting, total costs increased 90% on a 37% expansion in capacity and 96% when excluding fuel. The simple conclusion is that Spirit Airlines does not have the low-cost structure that it requires and with intensifying competition and pricing pressure its entire business is under pressure. It’s as easy as that. So, if you can’t make money flying passengers, you can streamline your operations, which the company has done by furloughing 260 pilots and delaying deliveries.

The choice to furlough pilots makes sense for various reasons. The first one is that Spirit had around 3,500 pilots by the end of 2023, but by now around 10% of its fleet is grounded. So, they had too many pilots for their operations and aircraft deliveries are also not coming in as planned and even if they did Spirit Airlines has not been able to generate appropriate value out of added capacity and the current market setting also does not invite to continue throwing additional capacity on the markets.

However, if you don’t get your business to generate cash and compounded debt to either keep flying or fuel your growth strategy that is not paying off, as an airline, you are going to run into some challenges and for Spirit Airlines that is the $1.1 billion in debt maturing in February 2025. I don’t believe that Spirit Airlines is in immediate distress. The company has around $880 million in cash and a $300 million revolver. Trimmed delivery schedules will limit free cash flow and there will be a reversal of pre-delivery payments, which I believe would lead to $1.255 billion in liquidity by the end of the year. There is a $450 million covenant, so there would be around $805 million left to pay down the debt, which I believe the company could raise through sale-and-leaseback transactions as I don’t believe refinancing is a viable option.

The problem is that Spirit Airlines even without its debt is not really able to make money flying airplanes, it seems. So, its business looks to be unstainable and 2025 could be even more challenging as more airplanes could be grounded due to engine issues.

Spirit Airlines Stock Is A Sell

Earlier this year, I still believed that the price target for Spirit Airlines should be around $2.22. However, since then, EBITDA projections for 2024-2026 have come down by another 20%, and we see a lower free cash flow as well as more sale-and-lease back transactions required to service the operating cash burn as well as the debt. As a result, I believe that the stock is a sell and would only look somewhat attractive at a price around $2.28.

Conclusion: Spirit Airlines Is Facing All Sorts Of Trouble

Spirit Airlines is facing all sorts of issues. The leisure market is saturated and Spirit is not able to leverage its full fleet due to the engine issues. Perhaps the inability of jet makers to delivery planes as contracted is somewhat of a tailwind to Spirit Airlines, but the reality is that it's facing strong competition, including on its Latin American routes, which tend to come with good margins. On the cost side of the equation, we see that scaling the business has not resulted in reduction of unit costs while unit revenues are under pressure. This leaves Spirit Airlines in a position where it is unable to generate money out of its core business and to service the operating bill as well as its debt maturities it might need to sell around $2 billion worth of its flight equipment which I believe is worth anywhere between $800 million and $3.6 billion. Spirit Airlines will not go belly up tomorrow, nor do I believe that it will liquidate but with the operational environment becoming tougher, I do believe that we are inching closer to a restructuring bankruptcy for the simple reason that we are not seeing a strong path ahead for cash flow generation.