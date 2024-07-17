U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Investor Conference Call (Transcript)

Jul. 17, 2024 1:02 PM ETU.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.55K Followers

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Investor Conference Call July 17, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mason McGuire - Director of Corporate Development
Ryan Smith - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

John White - Roth Capital Partners
Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Operator

Welcome to the U.S. Energy Corporation Investor Call [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mason McGuire, Director of Corporate Development. Thank you. You may begin.

Mason McGuire

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to U.S. Energy Corp.'s conference call to discuss the company's recent transactions. Ryan Smith, our Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview and discuss the company's strategic outlook. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. With that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Ryan Smith.

Ryan Smith

Thank you, Mason. And good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm pleased to be with you this morning to discuss the company's recent transaction announcements, specifically those targeting helium production and other industrial gases in Montana and share with you a view on our strategic outlook going forward. During this morning's discussions, I plan to highlight the relevancy of three key items related to this transaction: number one, what is the asset and the background behind it; number two, what is U.S. Energy going to do with it; and number three, what does U.S. energy look like going forward and how are we differentiated from the existing market? First, what is the Kevin Dome structure in Montana? From a composition standpoint, the

