mohd izzuan/iStock via Getty Images

In my previous Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) article, I highlighted my concerns about growth stalling, but the Q2 2024 results revealed an entirely different situation. Mortgage loan originations got a strong boost and the Loan to Deposit ratio is improving, albeit still too high.

The market reacted very positively after the release of the quarterly report, +12%, as few expected, demand for loans/mortgages to be so resilient. The negative note is perhaps the valuation. In fact, MBWM seems currently overpriced, which is likely why management has set aside a possible buyback.

Loan growth and mortgage origination

MBWM is a bank that focuses primarily on having relationships with businesses rather than retail customers; in fact, 80% of total loans are commercial loans.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Such high exposure to these types of clients has both positive and negative aspects. Certainly, when the economy is resilient or continues to grow, commercial loans represent an attractive option; when there is an economic slowdown, they represent a risky option. From this perspective, MBWM's core business looks more cyclical than other banks with more exposure to retail customers paying their mortgage payments.

The U.S. economy is currently proving very strong despite a slight deterioration in the labor market, which is why MBWM is continuing to do well. The market was probably expecting a slowdown in growth, but that has not happened, which is why the stock has shot up.

Commercial loan growth in H1 2024 was $118 million, or 7% annualized.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Management expects growth between 4-6% in both Q3 2024 and Q4 2024, but there are no clues as to which geographic area will contribute the most:

Of course, we have some concentration here in Grand Rapids because of the concentration of existing assets that we have here. But in terms of new opportunities, they're spread around the state. And our searches, we grow our commercial book we're looking for good companies and good management teams. And what industry they're in is less important to us, we just absolutely want to find good management teams that will continue to uphold our credit quality. So we haven't focused in any particular areas of the economy. It's more company-specific driven. CEO Raymond Reitsma, conference call Q2 2024.

Basically, much will depend on how the economy in general performs and how businesses adapt to the new changes. As long as a company remains solid with good management, MBWM will have no problem lending them money.

Turning to mortgage loans, this quarter was particularly strong.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

In the previous 4 quarters, we can see a gradual decline in originations, which is why I was quite concerned in my previous article. In any case, the performance achieved in Q2 2024 exceeded even the levels of Q2 2023 and reversed the direction of the trend. As a result, this quarter was also the one that saw higher income from mortgage sales; compared to the first half of 2023, there was an increase of as much as 76%.

Overall, demand for credit is still good for MBWM, despite high interest rates. In fact, it is even willing to sell some of the new mortgages it originates and not include them in its balance sheet. At least for the time being, there are no major problems related to non-performing loans.

The only negative note related to the loan portfolio is, in my opinion, the stall in yield growth. In Q2 2024 the average loan yield was 6.64%, 1 basis point lower than the previous quarter. MBWM may have already peaked from this point of view, and given that 73% of total loans are variable rate, I doubt anything will change in the coming quarters.

On the contrary, 61% of total loans will mature in the next 12 months and will probably be refinanced at lower rates. The market expects a rate cut as early as September, and does not rule out a second one by the end of 2024.

This is a negative factor for the net interest margin, but will not necessarily lead to an overall deterioration. Much will depend mainly on the evolution of the cost of deposits.

Deposits and net interest margin

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Total deposits reached $4.40 billion, up $260 million from H1 2023, or 14% annualized. In other words, deposits in the first half of 2024 grew twice as fast as total loans.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

This divergence has led to a reduction in the Loan to Deposit ratio, from 110% to the current 107%. This is still too high a level in my opinion, but seeing a gradual improvement is certainly positive. During the conference call, it was a topic discussed several times, and management is intent on doing everything possible to bring it down to around 95%. In any case, there is no timeframe within which the goal will be achieved, and it will not be easy either. Given that MBWM is willing to meet the demand for credit, thus increasing the loan portfolio, deposits will have to exceed that growth. In the first half of 2024, the aim has been achieved, but it may not be the same in the future.

Obviously, granting deposits with huge yields is not an option to bring down the loan to deposit ratio, otherwise the stability of the net interest margin would be challenged.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

From this point of view, there may be positive news ahead of a potential rate cut:

The CDs repricing today, while they're repricing, they're not repricing to the magnitude that they were certainly 12 months ago, even six months ago. And then again, we continue to have the repricing on the asset side as well. So we think on an overall basis, it looks like the Fed's going to start lowering rates on a measured basis. We feel good about our balance sheet and that environment. CFO Charles Christmas, conference call Q2 2024.

Thus, MBWM is already prepared for a new macroeconomic environment where rates will be gradually lowered. While the average yield on loans will fall, so will deposits. In particular, the greatest savings will be on CDs and Money Market Accounts. Anyway, in the short term, we can expect a further rise in the average cost of deposits.

Dividends and buyback

MBWM just declared a dividend of $0.36 per share, up 2.60% from the previous dividend.

After the recent rise, the dividend yield fell sharply and reached 2.79%, lower than the industry median of 3.19%.

Seeking Alpha

Investing in it does not guarantee a substantial yield, but at least it is quite solid if we consider the payout ratio. Only about 27% of profits are distributed to shareholders, which means the dividend is largely sustainable. In the event of a recession, MBWM might not have to cut it.

As for the buyback, at least for the time being, management has put it on the back burner.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

According to their statements, there is still too much uncertainty about the macroeconomic environment, and it is wise to keep capital ratios high rather than reduce equity with buybacks. I, personally, agree with this statement, in fact, the Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio is not much above the 10% threshold; even worse if we count unrealized losses. Anyway, I think the other motivation for the company not to do buybacks is the performance of the stock in the last month, about +37%. As mentioned in the intro, MBWM is not so cheap anymore and buying back shares today may not be the best use of their capital. After all, we are talking about a bank with strong exposure to CRE loans, but with a P/B ratio of 1.59x.

To date, it has proven resilient, but it is still a very cyclical bank whose performance is subject to high volatility. Typically, when the Fed cuts rates after a few months, a recession follows and the banks with the riskiest loans on their balance sheets suffer the most.

Conclusion

MBWM showed signs of strength in the latest quarterly report, and exceeded analysts' expectations in both EPS and revenue.

Seeking Alpha

In addition, mortgage loan originations have not been this high for more than 1 year, and demand for commercial loans continues to be resilient. Average loan yields have not improved, but in the coming quarters the lower cost of deposits may make up for this shortfall.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Guidance remains virtually unchanged from the previous quarter, there is only a slight reduction of NIM, and fee income is up by $500,000. Since the bank is not cheap based on the P/B ratio, my rating remains a hold.