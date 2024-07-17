Yagi Studio/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The stock of ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), an entity rendering products, services, and tech solutions via the B2B and B2C route, has experienced a difficult 2024 so far. On a YTD basis, whilst its peers from the Russell 2000 Index have notched up healthy gains within the early teens’ threshold, ODP has consistently underperformed and is down by -26% overall.

After a disappointing first seven months or so, there’s an opportunity to correct the wrongs, with a potential catalyst on the anvil. In around two weeks' time, ODP will likely publish its Q2 results, and developments from that event could help ameliorate some of the disappointment seen after Q1 results were released.

Admittedly, even before the Q1 results, ODP wasn’t generating positive alpha, but the image above shows how things got magnified in early May after the announcement of the results, with the stock gapping down and collapsing by -16% following the event! Note that the gap is yet to be breached, so there’s an opportunity to make up for lost ground, but could the Q2 results be stellar enough? Well, here’s what you should be aware of.

Earnings - Key Considerations

A lot of stocks, particularly the larger ones don’t necessarily witness any drastic price action following the announcement of results as the information deficit is not too large, and the difference between the actual results relative to sell-side expectations doesn’t tend to be too pronounced. ODP doesn’t quite belong to that club, and over the years, the differential between reported EPS numbers and actual EPS numbers has been quite wide, thus raising the potential for big price movements either way.

For context, over the last three years, ODP’s reported quarterly EPS has beaten expected EPS numbers on nine separate occasions, but on three occasions, it has come up short, including the most recent quarter, where the earnings shortfall was very meaningful at -37%! Given last quarter’s results, investors will likely be feeling very anxious, but it’s also worth noting that on average, this is a business that has still facilitated quarterly earnings beats of +21% per quarter.

Having said that, investors may not want to get too carried away with Q2, as traditionally it has proven to be their weakest quarter on account of seasonal effects; for context, the June quarter is the one which is wedged between the quarter which benefits from back-to-business activity and the quarter preceding the back-to-school momentum.

In addition to that, note that even though Q1 results were dismal, consensus has been boosting their EPS estimates for Q2. To reiterate, there have only been positive revisions to the expected Q2 EPS (currently at $1.20), and this has already been lifted by a massive 23% over the past three months. So, the implication is that despite a damp Q1, and the recognition of a seasonally weak quarter, earnings expectations are already quite high.

On the revenue front, note that the business will continue to face topline challenges all through this year, and not just Q2, although the expectation for sequential improvements doesn’t feel unreasonable. After declining by -14% YoY in Q4-23, the top decline in Q1-24 had come in at a slightly better cadence of -11%, and by the looks of it in Q2 we could see things improve even further based on consensus estimates. At an expected revenue figure of $1.76bn, the implied decline will likely be less than 8% YoY, and given that management’s revenue guidance for the FY24 is closer to -5% YoY, it basically implied positive revenue growth of closer to +5% in H2.

Note that ODP’s two main divisions- ODP Business Solutions (which is the B2B distribution platform), and the Office Depot Business (the omnichannel consumer business), have been impacted by challenging macroeconomic trends and inflationary pressures.

In the B2B business, ODP is having to contend with constrained enterprise budgets across large, medium, and small customers, although the expectation is that the pace of new business wins could continue to hold up. In addition to that, the CEO has also recently put in place better sales incentives to not just drive more business wins, but also drive sales with existing customers. Some of these benefits may be felt in Q2, but H2 is when the real impact may come through. H2 will also benefit from a rebound in tech sales, given the Windows refresh cycle.

Inflation has been impacting the level of traffic in the Office Depot consumer business for a while now, but a flat inflation reading in May, and a decline in June may reflect favorably on purchasing behavior. Having said that, we don’t expect a meaningful pickup in the topline of this division any time soon, as the store footprint optimization efforts still continue. For context at the end of Q1, there were 56 fewer Office Depot stores relative to a year ago, and sales linked to those stores won’t be easily recouped.

Besides the two core divisions- ODP also provides supply chain and logistics services via Veyer, mainly to the core divisions. However, recently, we’ve also seen a marked step-up towards third-party contracts, and ongoing momentum here will be something to watch. For context, in Q1, third-party revenue and third-party EBITDA grew by 29% and 40% respectively.

Even if ODP’s topline may not be in the most resilient place, management still deserves credit for facilitating solid operating improvements, and positive commentary linked to this should be expected on the Q2 call. Basically, they are in the midst of implementing an enterprise-wide program (Project Core) that is designed to streamline operations and reduce costs (COGS as well as supply chain), and the initial expectation was that they would only be able to bring through annualized savings to the tune of $50m-$60m. However, that has now been lifted to $100m of benefits on an annualized basis, and the impact of this will largely be felt in H2. As a result, FY24 EBITDA which was expected to come in within a range of $410m-$430m, will likely now come in at a range that is 5% higher.

Then, note that on an FCF yield basis, ODP's stock may not necessarily be offering the most compelling figure relative to its long-term average, however after a sub-par Q1, where they only generated positive FCF of $7m, we would expect a pickup in Q2, given that management is still holding out for a $200m FY target. This would essentially represent a much higher FCF run rate of $64m per quarter, although we may not necessarily see those levels being hit in Q2 itself, given that some inventory build-up will likely take place ahead of the back-to-school season.

Closing Thoughts- Why We Are Still Reiterating Our Buy on ODP

Despite a challenging year so far, we still believe ODP can turn things around and expect H2-24 to be more rewarding.

The last time we covered ODP we highlighted how attractive the forward P/E valuations looked, and despite the weakness in the share price, the valuation picture looks even more tantalizing now, given the degree of upward revisions to EPS estimates.

Even though ODP may have missed street estimates in Q1, note that favorable developments linked to ODP’s cost base also saw management lift their FY guide for the 2024 EPS from a previous range of $5.60-$5.80 per share to $6.30-$6.60 per share.

Consensus is currently only at the lower end of that range at $6.37, so there’s still room for this to improve, after management commentary from the Q2 call. Even though the share price may have experienced weakness, positive adjustments to sell-side numbers, not just for this year (+11%), but next year as well (9%), mean that ODP’s forward P/E looks even cheaper at 5.56x, a 30% discount to its long-term average.

Meanwhile, the relative strength charts reiterate why ODP could continue to attract the interest of bargain hunters exploring the small-cap consumer discretionary universe. ODP's current relative strength ratio is 56% lower than its long-term average.

Finally, ODP’s monthly price imprints over the last six years highlight how the stock has trended up within an ascending channel. After the recent correction, the stock has dropped to the lower boundary of the channel, and appears to be forming some support there; meanwhile also note that it is taking support near its lower Bollinger band (BB), which essentially represents two standard deviations from the 20-period moving average and highlights the degree of overextension to the downside. All things considered, we would use the opportunity to load up on ODP.