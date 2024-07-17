Saratoga Investment: The Leverage Remains A Concern

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.08K Followers

Summary

  • Saratoga Investment has started to send encouraging signals of improved fundamentals.
  • The adjusted NII continues to grow and exceed the dividend in a meaningful fashion.
  • The credit quality also remains robust.
  • However, the leverage still remains a concern, especially against the backdrop of the relatively depressed investment outlook and gradually expiring fixed rate financings.
  • In this article, I explain in detail why I am hesitant to assign a buy rating on SAR stock.

Data particle above the city at night in cyber space

Hiroshi Watanabe

I have been covering Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) since March this year when I issued an article arguing that the risks are just too high for going long here. After SAR circulated its Q4, 2023 earnings deck, I wrote

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.08K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SAR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News