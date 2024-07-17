Boston Scientific Q2 Earnings Preview: Can The Rally Continue?

Dan Victor profile picture
Dan Victor
19.87K Followers

Summary

  • Boston Scientific is set to report Q2 earnings on July 24th.
  • Growth is benefiting from the launch of recent FDA-approved medtech products.
  • We highlight the themes to watch into the second half of the year, including an eye on what has become a lofty valuation.
Taking a closer look

Goodboy Picture Company/E+ via Getty Images

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is set to report its second-quarter earnings on July 24. Expectations are high for this medical technologies giant following what has been an impressive share price rally in the first half of 2024. The stock is up 35% year-to-date, well

This article was written by

Dan Victor profile picture
Dan Victor
19.87K Followers
Dan Victor is passionate about financial markets and loves exploring what moves asset prices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein represents the personal opinions and views of Dan Victor only and is intended for informational and/or educational purposes. It should not be construed as a specific recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any security or follow any particular investment strategy. Please consult with your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BSX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BSX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BSX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News