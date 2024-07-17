Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.55K Followers

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 17, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Childe - Director of IR
Mike O'Grady - Chairman and CEO
Jason Tyler - CFO
John Landers - Controller
Grace Higgins - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley
Mokshith Reddy - Jefferies
Brennan Hawken - UBS
Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo
Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank
Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs
Vivek Juneja - JP Morgan
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Brennan Hawken - UBS

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Northern Trust Corporation's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Childe, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Jennifer Childe

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone.

Welcome to Northern Trust Corporation's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on our call this morning is Mike O'Grady, our Chairman and CEO; Jason Tyler, our Chief Financial Officer; John Landers, our Controller; and Grace Higgins from our Investor Relations team.

Our second quarter earnings press release and financial trends report are both available on our website at northerntrust.com. Also on our website, you will find our quarterly earnings review presentation, which we will use to guide today's conference call. This July 17th call is being webcast live on northerntrust.com.

The only authorized rebroadcast of this call is the replay that will be made available on our website through August 17. Northern Trust disclaims any continuing accuracy of the information provided in this call after today. Please refer to our safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements on Page 12 of the accompanying presentation, which will apply to our commentary on this call.

During today's question-and-answer session, please limit your

Recommended For You

About NTRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTRS

Trending Analysis

Trending News