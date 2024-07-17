James Pintar/iStock via Getty Images

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) gets a lot of press given the steep sell-off this year, and I think it's worth going over exactly why that has taken place and why short interest remains so high. Short sellers immediately point to the balance sheet as the primary cause for concern, and after really digging into it and letting the situation marinate, I can see why. Most know that management tends to overpromise and miss EBITDA guidance, but I also think they have been underselling how difficult the financing outlook is. It's a small window to navigate through, in what remains a pretty healthy market for credit, never mind if the economy turns south and lenders turn more cautious.

Balance Sheet Issues

New Fortress Energy operates a vertically integrated business model focused on natural gas and liquefied natural gas ("LNG"). The company engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of natural gas infrastructure and logistics. Its approach includes acquiring, developing, and managing LNG terminals, power plants, and related infrastructure, enabling them to provide end-to-end energy solutions in more developing markets. Their business model aims to deliver affordable and cleaner energy alternatives, particularly in regions with limited access to natural gas. By controlling the entire value chain – from sourcing natural gas, converting it to LNG, transporting it, and distributing it – they aim to achieve cost efficiencies and greater reliability than other energy alternatives.

It's an expensive business, particularly since New Fortress has been fronting a lot of capital to get early-stage projects off the ground. Because of this, it has significant upcoming refinance work to get through – even if at first glance the situation does not seem so bad. A cursory look at the financials would show that the company has $872mm in September 2025 Secured Notes (CUSIP 644393AA8) and $1,487mm in September 2026 Secured Notes (CUSIP 644393AB6) maturing basically within the next two years. A significant amount of debt, for sure, but arguably manageable for a company with an enterprise value north of $10 billion.

That is not quite the whole story though. The Revolving Credit Facility ("Revolver") with $750mm in debt outstanding will mature in 2026 only if the 2025 Secured Notes are refinanced successfully; if not, the Revolver springs forward in maturity, coming due 60 days prior to the 2025 Secured Notes. Its Term Loan B ($772mm outstanding) has similar caveats, put into place by lenders to make sure that they cut the access to capital if the situation turns dire. The Term Loan B has a stated maturity of October 2028, with its own springing maturity that moves the clock forward ahead of both of the two above Secured Notes if any of the Secured Notes remain outstanding past their stated maturity dates. See the latest SEC 10-Q (here) and 10-K (here) filings for full details on the indebtedness.

All told, there is nearly $4,000mm in debt that could mature over the next few years if the Secured Notes cannot be handled appropriately, or nearly two thirds of debt held on the balance sheet. That is not what most would consider a healthy maturity profile, and I do have concerns over the fallout from a failed refinancing effort. Possible outcomes, if management is to fail to roll over the debt, include reorganization or even bankruptcy, both of which would be destructive to the value of the common equity. For institutional investors that cannot be particularly nimble in entering and exiting positions, it's a significant reason to stay away and not invest. For short investors, it's a great setup – particularly if credit markets happen to turn sour.

Consider that the 2025 and 2026 notes trade in a range of between 9.0-11.0% yields to maturity. Other B1 credit issuers, even in the oil and gas sector which typically sees higher borrowing costs, do not see those kinds of spreads if the outlooks are stable. Examples include Matador Resources (CUSIP 576485AE6, 5.3% yield to maturity) or Suburban Propane (CUSIP 864486AK1, 6.2% yield to maturity). While by no means are credit markets signaling that there is no pathway forward, there is a big, blinking yellow light right now that many equity investors are perhaps underappreciating.

I haven't been loving the early signs on dealing with this conundrum. The company recently issued $750mm in new Secured Notes due 2029, but only half of the funding was directed towards paying down the 2025 Notes (and is already included in the amount outstanding in the above totals). The rest had to be retained for general corporate expenses.

To me, the relatively small sizing here should draw some red flags. The company placed $1,250mm in 2025 Secured Notes just six months after the pandemic broke out in 2020; the 2026 Secured Notes offering came in at $1,500mm in early 2021. Management is more than aware of how dire this situation is, despite how rosy they are in public statements. And while I think there is some potential hope that pricing gets better as EBITDA hopefully grows, I think the signal here is that $750mm was all that the debt market was willing to digest at this time – and at a relatively punitive rate for a B1 issuer (8.75% coupon on a five year note).

If the credit markets are unwilling to get the refinancing done with the debt as it stands, secondary stock offerings despite the cheap valuation (assuming management hits targets) would be inevitable in my opinion; options are otherwise limited. Issuing equity to raise capital to pay down debt would go far in alleviating some creditor concerns.

FLNG 1 Financing

The first Fast LNG ("FLNG 1") unit is now complete. Located offshore in Altamira, Mexico, liquefied natural gas ("LNG") should have been produced for the first time just a few days ago, with the first cargo expected to be shipped out in July. While we still do need to see cargoes moved off of the facility and sold, it is a landmark event for the company and should lead to a step-up in EBITDA (and cash flows) through the balance of 2024 – at least assuming no issues.

FLNG 1 and how management tries to pitch its valuation is where I really start to get uncomfortable. Management hopes to find a lender to draw against this asset via issuing a project bond. A project bond means that the bond's interest payments are paid for and secured by the cash flows from the project only – not the parent company. The special purpose vehicle ("SPV") set up to own and operate FLNG 1, while owned by the parent, is structured in a way that under accounting guidelines the debt is not included on the parent company's balance sheet. So suddenly, if New Fortress Energy's plan goes as it hopes, $1,500mm in debt suddenly goes "poof" and disappears off the balance sheet (although debt at the SPV level would impact cash distributions to the parent).

Great strategy, right? See the slide below in its Investor Deck, which aims to show how this is just a great deal for creditors that would issue this bond:

NFE IR Presentation

Project financing involves looking at loan to value and asset level cash flows very-very carefully. Creditors will think about 1) What cash flows the project will generate and; 2) what the asset could be sold for in the open market? This slide is meant to pitch the project as a low loan-to-value, but I don't think it would work with any sophisticated lender.

In order to get to that $3,000mm valuation, New Fortress uses two sources of value and adds them together. First, it spoke with several EPC firms "what would it cost to build an LNG project at a similar size", with EPC firms coming out with a value of $1,300 to $1,500 per metric tonne fully backed, which napkin maths into a $2,000mm valuation.

What is unclear is, if this was a land-based LNG facility or a modular, offshore facility that is similar to FLNG 1. Recall that in September of 2023, New Fortress stated that it cost $1,300mm to build FLNG 1; that's a big difference from this new stated valuation. These numbers are also much, much greater than those I've seen put out from anyone in the industry. Even assuming billions of dollars in overages stemming from the Zachry EPC contract fiasco, Golden Pass will cost around $800 per metric tonne ($10B initial price tag divided by 18.0 mmtpa is $555 per metric tonne); Rio Grande LNG is slated to come in at a similar price to Golden Pass initially ($15B price divided by 27.0 mmtpa comes to that same $555 per metric tonne number). Starting fresh today and on a smaller scale is assuredly more expensive, but remember that New Fortress pitched FLNG as a cheaper and faster way to bring LNG to markets than traditional land-based LNG. I just don't see it. And besides, replacement value is not sale value. If I was a lender, I would not think I would get anywhere near $2,000mm if New Fortress defaulted tomorrow and I became the new owner and was trying to liquidate.

NFE IR Presentation

The second $1,000mm is from what New Fortress Energy sees as elevated LNG market prices. Current LNG spreads, measured by forward Dutch Title Transfer Facility ("TTF") prices less the price of feedgas and shipping costs, are supportive and signal excess revenue beyond what New Fortress sees as the long-term margin for LNG ($2.25/mmbtu in profit after all costs). I don't inherently disagree. But the company has not hedged this in any way and perhaps most importantly, those cash flows are not guaranteed to the lender in the first place.

While a prospective bond creditor is certainly happy that the project is profitable and with seeming boom years, they know that all that excess cash is likely to be downstreamed to equity owners unless they build in some aggressive stipulations – stipulations that New Fortress is not likely to want to agree to (e.g., mandated principal payments from free cash flow after interest, amortization).

To me, this series of slides looks all about making the project financing look appealing and closer to a sure thing than reality. Most LNG projects are built and underwritten with 60-75.0% debt-to-asset, with equity owners kicking in the difference. See Tellurian's proposal on Driftwood, which had an even lower debt-to-equity split because of the riskier nature of the project.

Tellurian IR Presentation Early 2023

New Fortress is saying, "Look, we are too". But I just don't see how New Fortress expects a creditor to agree to project finance FLNG 1 for more than the cost of construction.

This also does nothing to fix the issue with the 2025 and 2026 Senior Secured Note maturities. The Revolver and Term Loan B are in part guaranteed by FLNG 1, so those need to be paid off or refinanced before any capital raised from this hypothetical project bond could help the refinancing wall. Remember that there is $1,522mm in total debt on those two credit products, so even if New Fortress can raise a project bond at levels it wants, much of it would likely go towards debt paydown on the Revolver and Term Loan B; not paying down the pair of Secured Notes.

Lenders can (and will) agree to a fresh commitment going forward on a new Revolver and Term Loan, especially with clarity on the Secured Notes. But without FLNG 1 as a secured asset – I don't see much value in a junior claim on FLNG 1 – I don't think lenders will be willing to commit the same level of capital. Time will tell, but I don't think the below statement will ring true, once the company navigates this period:

The lower loan-to-value on an operational asset with fixed cash flow stream should yield a lower borrowing cost than the corporate parent. And third, given that right now, this asset is pledged to the Term Loan B and the revolving credit facility, we would pay off both of these upon a successful financing, thus lowering our corporate debt. This financing model of building with on-balance sheet financing using corporate debt and then refinancing with asset-level bonds is the path we intend to deploy in a similar fashion on future FLNG projects.

Takeaways

This is a bearish take, and there are risks to the thesis here. What I view as untenable is not always the case when it comes to a lending group, particularly if there is a long-standing or otherwise healthy relationship. Sunk costs also often play into this, and creditors might see more risk to recovery by not giving a little leniency. Project economics in most LNG facilities are extremely palatable right now, with more of the headaches coming on the contracting side rather than theoretical cash flows. If the project is up and running and New Fortress can get a significant amount of debt off of its balance sheet, it is going to look mighty, mighty attractive to many investors. With the credit rating so low at ratings agencies, there is also room for that to get moved up. Institutions are far more likely to get involved in the company on both the debt and equity side, if leverage moves down, cash flows continue to grow, and the credit outlook improves.

I just don't think it's worth touching the common equity until all of this is addressed. New Fortress is going to have a heck of a time getting project level financing on FLNG 1, redoing its Revolver and Term Loan with existing creditors, and stepping out into the bond markets and rolling over the 2025 and 2026 Secured Notes. The 2025 Secured Notes go current next quarter (less than one year to maturity) and auditors will likely start raising red flags and start including commentary on whether New Fortress is a "going concern" risk by Q4 at the latest, in my view. There is a tight window here that management needs to act on, and really I didn't see much in the Q1 conference call that assuaged my concerns on that. Q2, I expect to (and hopefully do) see more pushback from bank analysts on the issue.