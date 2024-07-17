J Studios

The Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that provides a rather unique strategy that might appeal to some investors. The fund’s sponsor is not a company that is especially well known, so this admittedly might lead some people to be quite cautious. However, the company provides investment services to several funds that many readers are likely to be familiar with:

Destra Capital

In particular, we see three of the Flaherty & Crumrine preferred stock funds, which had an excellent reputation before 2022. They have fallen off a bit lately, but this is mostly due to the incredibly high level of leverage that is employed by these funds, and not through any real fault of Destra Capital. We also see that Destra Capital provides investment services to the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC), which has long been one of the better debt funds available on the market. I have discussed and recommended that fund several times, and even hold it in my portfolio. Thus, just because Destra might not be a household name does not mean that investments offered by or affiliated with the company are ones that should be avoided. Rather, the other funds that use Destra as an investment services provider give us a great deal of confidence that the fund manager should not be ignored.

The yield of the Destra Multi-Alternative Fund is lower than many of its peers. It is difficult to find an actual yield for it, as the fund has not paid a distribution since June 2023. CEF Connect lists its yield at 0.62% but CEF Data and a few other sites put it at 7.48%. The fund’s annual report states that it stopped paying monthly distributions on July 1, 2023, and converted to an annual distribution. It does not, however, state when the annual distribution will be paid. As of July 17, 2024, the fund has not declared a distribution for the most recent fiscal year. Thus, if we simply calculate the yield based on the amount of money that was paid out over the past twelve months, the yield is 0.00%. However, it is not the case that investors will not receive a 0.00% yield. Rather, it is simply the case that we do not know what the fund’s yield is as of the time of writing.

For comparison purposes, here is what the fund’s peers are yielding:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Bexil Investment Trust (OTCPK:BXSY) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 7.50% Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 7.09% Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 8.54% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 8.17% Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 7.33% Source Capital (SOR) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 5.71% Click to enlarge

As we can see, most of the funds that are employing a similar strategy to the Destra Multi-Alternative Fund have yields of between 7% and 9%. Thus, it stands to reason that this fund’s yield will be in that same range when it declares its next annual distribution. However, currently, any comments about its distribution yield are simply speculation.

The Destra Multi-Alternative Fund was only created in January 2022, so it does not have a particularly long performance history for us to consult. The share price since its inception has declined by 5.27%:

Seeking Alpha

As is immediately apparent, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500) by a considerable margin, although it has not done as poorly as many of the pure fixed-income funds that we discuss in this column. It is worth noting though that the fund was doing a lot worse from its inception through the middle of last year, as evidenced by the fact that its share price is up 62.00% in the past year:

Seeking Alpha

Incidentally, this upswing in the fund’s share price performance began around the same time that this fund converted from a perpetual fund to a term fund, so it is quite possible that this had something to do with the gains. After all, term funds usually do not trade at enormous discounts (which this fund did before the conversion) because shareholders receive the fund’s net asset value on the dissolution date. Thus, at least a portion of this strong gain might be due to the fund’s discount being reduced by the market.

As I pointed out in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

As might be expected, when we include the distributions that the fund paid out over its history, we get the following performance chart:

Seeking Alpha

This certainly reflects quite well on the Destra Multi-Alternative Fund. After all, it is one of the few funds that actually managed to provide its investors with a positive total return over the 2022 to mid-2024 period. However, the fund still substantially underperformed the S&P 500 Index, which will certainly disappoint many investors. Overall, though, this fund’s performance history does not look that bad.

As is always the case when making an investment decision, we should take a more in-depth look at the fund and its positioning to determine where it is likely to be in the future. After all, the past performance of the fund is no guarantee of future results.

About The Fund

The Destra Multi-Alternative Fund does not have a website of its own, or at least not one that is provided by the fund sponsor. The closest thing that it has to one is this site, which lists all the funds serviced by Destra Capital, along with links to their fact sheets. As is usually the case when a fund sponsor does not provide a dedicated website, we will use the fund’s fact sheet in lieu of the website.

Unfortunately, the fact sheet does not provide any information about the fund’s strategy. In fact, all that it says is:

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund seeks to provide returns from capital appreciation and income with an emphasis on income generation.

This suggests that the fund invests in assets that the managers expect will either increase in price or provide current income. That describes anything in the market, though, so this really provides us with no information about the fund’s strategy.

The fund’s annual report (linked earlier) provides a bit more information on the strategy that the fund employs:

The Fund implements a multi-strategy approach to alternative investing, utilizing public and private investments to deliver non-correlated income and asymmetric growth opportunities. We believe the Fund’s unique combination of strategies represents the first of its kind in the closed-end fund world – a listed public/private “crossover” strategy with what we believe has significant yield potential.

This is still not as descriptive as we might want, but it does suggest that this fund’s portfolio will look quite different from many other funds. After all, most closed-end funds only invest in publicly traded investment opportunities. This is partly because most investors in closed-end funds are retail investors who may not have the risk tolerance of institutional investors that comprise the usual target audience for private investments. In addition, private investments are difficult to price on a daily or even monthly basis because they are illiquid and cannot always be quickly sold. This second factor makes it difficult to provide the daily net asset value reporting that closed-end fund investors expect. It is usually easiest for fund managers to simply purchase highly liquid assets that trade on public exchanges. With that said, though, private investments can offer a great deal of diversification to a portfolio as their return characteristics might differ from other assets. Thus, it is not a good idea to ignore them completely when constructing your portfolio.

We do notice that the quoted strategy descriptions above do not provide any mandated split between public and private investments that the fund will seek to maintain. We also do not see any statements regarding whether the fund will invest in fixed-income assets, equity assets, or some sort of hybrid securities. The Morningstar classification generally means that the fund invests in both equity and debt, but the fund itself does not appear to be making any explicit statements on the matter.

Here are the fund’s assets as of March 31, 2024:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Common Stocks 14.7% Private Companies 16.6% Purchased Option Contracts 0.4% Contingent Value Rights 0.2% Warrants 1.0% Publicly Traded Real Estate Investment Trusts 8.9% OTC-Traded Real Estate Investment Trusts 7.3% Privately Held Real Estate Investment Trusts 12.5% Alternative Investment Funds 45.9% Money Market Funds 8.5% Click to enlarge

The private company positions appear to consist almost entirely of convertible debt and preferred stock:

Fund Annual Report

It does not appear that the fund holds very much common equity in private companies. This probably makes sense given its apparent desire to provide its investors with income from its portfolio. The common equity of private companies seldom provides a dividend to its owners. This is partly because the usual objective of equity investors in these companies is to realize a large payout when the company conducts its initial public offering. Convertible securities provide current income while still offering the potential for substantial upside for investors in the event of a company going public. Thus, they can be much more desirable for early-stage investors in a private company. After all, pure common equity in these companies usually cannot be easily traded, so it is very difficult to actually realize a return if you do not get some sort of yield. When I was working in the alternative investment arena and assisting companies with capital raises, I almost always tried to get convertible securities in exchange for funding. The combination of current income while still retaining the upside potential from an exit event is probably the best combination for most investors.

We can see from the above asset allocation that a significant proportion of the fund’s assets are invested in private companies. Indeed, between the private companies, the privately held real estate companies, and the alternative asset funds, the majority of this fund’s holdings appear to be in private securities. This is very strange considering that the Destra Multi-Alternative Fund is a term fund that is scheduled to liquidate on March 31, 2027. This is because a large proportion of its holdings may be difficult to liquidate due to being privately held securities that do not trade on any sort of exchange. As such, the fund might have difficulty actually liquidating its assets, and even if it does, it might not end up obtaining as much money as it assumes when calculating the net asset value. The fund’s holdings would be fine for a perpetual fund, but they are questionable for a term fund given this liquidation problem. We will need to watch the fund’s portfolio closely, especially as the liquidation date draws nearer. It would be a good idea for the fund to start liquidating its assets in advance and moving the money into publicly traded securities to prevent the issue of having to conduct a fire sale that results in it realizing less than its reported net asset value. We want to make sure that the fund conducts that process properly.

The fund’s annual report appears to suggest that the fund’s management realizes this potential liquidity issue with the term fund structure. From the annual report:

Evaluating new illiquid, multi-year alternative investment opportunities in a changing and dynamic fiscal and monetary environment remains challenging. As we noted last year, for some time we have been skeptical that most illiquid alternatives offered illiquidity premiums that were attractive enough to adequately reward investors for the risk of locking up capital for long periods. Consistent with that, the last commitment made to such an illiquid investment was Canyon CLO Fund III. As of March 31, 2024, remaining capital commitments to fund-type architectures represented just 1.6% of the Fund, down from 8.1% as of as of March 31, 2023. Given the current term structure of the Fund, it is unlikely that another such structure will be implemented to access these illiquid alternatives. Instead, we are focused on redistributing capital to risk-reward opportunities where we can customize the time horizon and terms more directly to meet the Fund’s objectives in three main areas: proprietary liquid strategies, market-linked notes and direct private equity. In addition, largely for purposes of generating non-correlated income, the Fund will continue to maintain a healthy allocation to real estate and CLOs, consistent with its investment mandate. With respect to real estate specifically, we expect the focus to be on specialty asset classes with unique characteristics, like low-income housing, industrial/warehouse and cannabis. Overall, this asset-class specific approach has been rewarding in the past for the Fund despite some challenges with individual investments.

The above quote seems to show that the fund’s management is very aware of the challenges of including illiquid private investments in a portfolio that needs to be liquidated in a bit less than three years. However, the quoted discussion is not really as reassuring as I would like, since it does not say anything about whether the fund is increasing its allocation to more liquid investments as the term expiration date approaches. It is nice to see that management is at least consciously aware of the problem, though.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Destra Multi-Alternative Fund employs leverage as a means of boosting the effective yield and total return that it receives from the assets in its portfolio. I have explained how this works in various previous articles on other closed-end funds. To paraphrase myself:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to make investments in publicly traded and private investments. As long as the investment in question earns a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective total return of the portfolio. The Destra Multi-Alternative Fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will ordinarily be the case. However, it is important to keep in mind that leverage is not as effective at boosting returns when interest rates are at 6% as it was a few years ago when interest rates were much lower. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. While it does boost the potential gains that can be realized from an investment, it also has the effect of boosting potential losses. As such, we should ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I ordinarily prefer a fund’s leverage to be under a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of right now, the Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has leveraged assets comprising 14.71% of its overall portfolio. This is a reasonable level of leverage that is well below the one-third of assets levels that we would ordinarily prefer a fund such as this one to possess. This is probably a good thing for this fund, as the low liquidity of many of its assets enhances the overall risk of using leverage. After all, the fund cannot easily sell these assets in an emergency to pay off its debts, so taking on a lot of debt could be riskier than other funds that employ lower levels of leverage.

Here is how the leverage ratio of the Destra Multi-Alternative Fund compares to its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Destra Multi-Alternative Fund 14.71% Bexil Investment Trust 10.00% Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund 30.08% Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund 0.00% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 19.06% Franklin Universal Trust 23.27% Source Capital 0.00% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data.)

Admittedly, none of these are perfect peers for the Destra Multi-Alternative Fund because they invest primarily in publicly traded securities. However, we can still see that the fund’s current level of leverage appears to be pretty reasonable overall. We should not need to lose sleep over its use of leverage.

Valuation

Shares of the Destra Multi-Alternative Fund currently trade at a whopping 26.89% discount to net asset value. This is much pricier than the 29.21% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month. However, it is still very cheap compared to just about any other fund in the market.

As term funds usually see their share price approach net asset value as the liquidation date approaches, there could be an opportunity here to realize some significant capital gains. However, that is a multi-year thesis that has some risks given the low liquidity of many of the fund’s assets.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Destra Multi-Alternative Fund is one of the unique closed-end funds in the market. It is perhaps the only one that invests a substantial percentage of its assets in privately traded securities. This could pose some challenges, as there is no guarantee that the fund will actually be able to receive its stated net asset value if it needs to quickly liquidate. Indeed, there is no guarantee that the fund’s stated net asset value is actually accurate at any given moment. This could pose some problems with the fund’s term structure, as that structure requires it to liquidate illiquid assets. The fund’s management appears to be aware of this issue, but there is no guarantee that this will not become a problem in a few years.

I have mixed feelings about this fund right now. The fund’s ability to improve the diversification of any portfolio and its incredibly attractive valuation make a very good “buy” rating case for it. The fact that it has a term structure could reinforce that “buy” case due to the capital appreciation that should occur over the next two to three years. However, the illiquidity of much of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund’s assets challenges some of the ordinary assumptions that we would make regarding a term fund trading at a massive discount. For now, I will give it a “hold” rating, but a good case could be made for buying it if you are cognizant of the risks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.