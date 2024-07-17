Stephen Simpson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As the 52 million Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) members wait with bated breath for the company to increase membership fees of up to $10 per year, my analysis shows that a recent change in strategy can wipe away that entire revenue gain.

According to a 2020 article in Snopes, Costco's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti, said the company was willing to sacrifice "$30 million, $40 million a year on gross margin" by keeping the roasted chicken's price at $4.99.

But by 2019, Jeff Lyons, senior vice president of fresh foods, declined to tell CNN whether Costco still loses money selling the rotisserie chicken at that price.

In 2023, Costco has again changed in a more tangible way, not only "$30 million, $40 million a year on gross margin by keeping it at $4.99," which is most likely considerably more than that value nine years later, but mixed financial signals coming from the company questions Costco's business strategy and model.

The fact that Costco was willing to lose significant money on the Roaster means it can be considered a loss leader. But a loss leader pulls customers into the store for its savings and quality and then spends money on purchasing other groceries.

Now Costco has made a strategic change in the packaging of this popular product, changing from a clamshell design (Image 1) to a plastic bag (Image 2). Although this new packaging brings long-term operational efficiencies and several environmental benefits, it has also introduced notable financial challenges. This analysis explores the implications of these changes, providing investors with a comprehensive understanding of the financial impact on Costco.

Original clamshell packaging (Costco)

Image 1

New packaging (Costco)

Image 2

Packaging Changes and Initial Savings

Costco sells approximately 100 million roasters annually. Priced at $4.99. Importantly, these chickens are a significant draw for customers, serving as a "loss leader" to attract shoppers who then make additional purchases. The strategic pricing and high volume underscore the chicken's importance in driving foot traffic and overall store sales.

Costco's new packaging is designed to save an estimated 17 million pounds of plastic annually and improve transportation efficiency. The new bags occupy less space, allowing one pallet of new bags to replace five pallets of the old packaging. This improvement is expected to remove 1,000 freight trucks from the road each year, saving over 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. The estimated annual savings from these changes include:

$10 million from packaging costs calculated as:

Assume $0.10 savings per Roaster.

Total annual savings = Number of Roasters sold x Savings per Roaster.

Total annual savings = 100,000,000 x 0.10.

Total annual savings = 10,000,000.

$87.5 million from reduced transportation costs, calculated as:

Assume removing 1,000 freight trucks from the road Costco will save on transportation costs, and assuming the average cost to operate a freight truck is $1.75 per mile and each truck travels 50,000 miles annually.

Annual cost per truck = 50,000 x $1.75.

Annual cost per truck = $87,500.

Total savings removing 1,000 trucks = 1,000 x $87,500.

Total savings removing 1,000 trucks = $87,500,000.

Sub total = $97,500.000.

My Experience Several Times at Costco

One of the reasons I go to Costco is to buy a Roaster. My Great Dane loves it and I use it as a treat, opening up the clamshell container and pulling off a piece or two.

Traditionally, these roasters cook five at a time on a horizontal skewer and about five of these skewers rotate as the roaster cooks. With the old packaging, the cook would lay out the bottom of the containers on a table for the 25 cooked roasters, take out one skewer and place a cooked chicken above each container bottom, pull the skewer out partially, and the roaster would then drop into the container, as shown in Image 3. He then would put 25 lids on the top and place the chickens individually on the heated display counter.

illustration of original packaging process (Costco)

Image 3

I interviewed the "cooks" on several occasions and was told it now takes 2.5 times longer for the roaster to be packaged. In the present process, the cook has to open each plastic bag and sit it upright. Then he takes the skewer out of the oven and instead of placing each chicken individually, places the entire skewer on a stainless steel cart. These roasters sit on top of drippings from a previous cycle about 20-30 minutes earlier. A second cook then comes over and both empty the skewers on the cart. When done, they moved the cart closer to the table holding the bags, lifting each roaster off the cart and manually placing each in a bag. I watched as drippings fell on the floor in the process.

By the time this was done, about 15 minutes had transpired, and there were 30 people waiting in line. This raises significant questions as I discuss below.

Financial Dynamics of the Rotisserie Chicken

Traditionally, the cost to produce each rotisserie chicken, including labor, packaging, and overheads, is around $7.00. With a selling price of $4.99, Costco incurs a direct loss of $2.01 per chicken. I'm being conservative here because of what I noted above where the Costco CFO was willing to accept a loss back in 2015 when roasters were selling at that time of $4.99, considering the fact that Costco bought the Chicken farm, and considering inflation over the past nine years.

This loss is an "accepted" cost as a loss leader given the additional revenue generated from customers' supplementary purchases, typically averaging $50 per visit.

Increased Operational Costs

However, the new packaging process introduces increased labor and operational costs. Packaging now takes 2.5 times longer and requires two workers instead of one. Previously, it took one minute per chicken with one worker, costing $0.25 per chicken (assuming a labor cost of $15/hour). Now, it takes 2.5 minutes with two workers, raising the cost to $1.25 per chicken. This results in an additional labor cost of $1.00 per chicken, amounting to $137 million annually.

Breaking down the numbers, where it previously took one minute to package each chicken, and now it takes 2.5 minutes and the need for two workers instead of one:

Previous Labor Cost:

Time per chicken: 1 minute.

Number of workers: 1.

Labor cost per minute (assume $15/hour): $15/60 =$ 0.25 per minute.

Cost per chicken: 1 × 0.25 = $0.25.

Current Labor Cost:

Time per chicken: 2.5 minutes.

Number of workers: 2.

Labor cost per minute (assume $15/hour): $15/60 = $0.25 per minute.

Cost per chicken: 2.5 × 2 × 0.25= $1.25.

Additional Labor Cost per Chicken: $1.25 − $0.25 = $1.00.

Total Additional Labor Cost Annually: 100,000,000 × 1.00 = $100,000,000.

Additional Cleaning Costs

I estimate that additional cleaning costs arising from grease on trays and drippings on the floor can cost about $0.05 per chicken, adding another $6.85 million annually.

Impact on Customer Foot Traffic

Dissatisfaction due to longer wait times is another concern. If 5% of the customers stop visiting due to the increased packaging time and wait time, Costco could lose around 6.85 million customer visits annually. Assuming each customer spends an additional $50 spent on other items, the lost revenue amounts to $342.5 million annually.

Remember that rotisserie chicken has been a loss leader for more than a decade, meaning that Costco has been willing to lose $30-$40 million on the chicken to get people into the store to spend more money. If there is dissatisfaction among customers, either because they don't want the wait or the bags leak as reported in the press, they won't come in.

Total Financial Impact

Combining these factors provides a clear picture of the financial impact:

Annual Savings: $97.5 million.

Additional Costs: $143.85 million (including labor and cleaning).

Lost Revenue from Decreased Foot Traffic: $342.5 million.

Total Net Impact = (Additional Costs + Lost Revenue) - Savings.

Total Net Impact = ($143.85 million + $342.5 million) − $97.5 million.

Total Net Impact = $486.35 million −$97.5 million = $388.85 million.

Investor Takeaway

Although environmentally commendable with some cost-cutting measures, Costco's decision to change the packaging of its rotisserie chickens will result in a significant net financial loss of approximately $388.85 million annually. The added labor costs, additional cleaning expenses, and the impact of decreased customer foot traffic will outweigh the savings from packaging and transportation efficiencies according to my analysis. I realize that my observations were not statistically meaningful because it was just me on the back of the envelop analysis. But I did interview the cooks, observe the process, and report my observations in this article. I use data and statistics to assemble a plausible analysis that Costco stands to lose a great deal of money per year on this transition, as the completely labor-intensive additives to the standard process cannot be resolved and automated to mitigate the additional expenses.

For investors, this analysis highlights the critical role of strategic loss leaders like the rotisserie chicken in driving overall store sales and profitability. But Costco management is giving mixed financial signals what will impact the share price. On the positive side, the company is raising prices on the Gold Star membership, increasing to $65 from $60, while the price of the Executive membership is increasing to $130 from $120. There are around 25 million Gold Star members and about 27 million Executive members. The increases will go into effect on September 1.

But Costco uses its rotisserie chicken as a loss leader, but this change magnifies its losses, and in fact, could drive away customers. Table 1 summarizes my analysis.

Summary table of analysis (The Information Network)

I continue to have a Buy rating on Costco. The company stands to lose a significant amount of revenue if it adheres to these policies. The Roaster chicken has been a loss leader for the company for a decade or more, so the difference in Costco's policy is reflected in eliminating 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions and saving an estimated 17 million pounds of plastic every year. Costco needs to reconsider its strategy.