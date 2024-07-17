sarawuth702

Over the last year and a half, YieldMax has introduced a series of covered call ETFs. All these funds buy a stock and write a call against it.

Covered call ETFs have been around for many years, but YieldMax funds have a few important differences:

They are mostly on single stocks. For example, there is a Tesla (NYSEARCA:TSLY) covered call ETF and an Nvidia one.

They are mostly written on trendy megacaps. These stocks tend to have fat option premia.

The funds do “synthetic” covered calls. This means they do not actually buy the stock. Instead, they buy calls and sell puts to replicate the economics of a covered call. If done correctly, there is nothing wrong in doing this.

As a result of this, the YieldMax funds can boast of extremely high monthly distributions. You would think these might be attractive to income oriented investors. For example, the annualized distribution of the most popular funds were as high as: Tesla: 71%, Coinbase: 94% and NVDA 103% (not a typo). At the Nvidia rate, all things being equal, an investor would double his money in less than a year! See this link for more information.

Most SA readers will realize that an investor can do this himself by simply buying the stock and continuously writing calls against it. On the day the call expires, the investor rolls the call forward another month. Doing this saves the ~1% fee charged by YieldMax. Everyone has their own view of what is fair, but I feel the 1% fee is outrageous given the small amount of work needed to research and trade this fund. The SA fee quant score apparently agrees; it gives TSLY an F.

And of course, all things are not equal. When one writes a call option, he is giving up much of the potential upside in a stock. Also, the option premium might not be enough to compensate for the kinds of declines these stocks routinely have. The actual gain on the covered call will depend on the pattern of the stock’s returns and the difference between the option’s implied volatility and the ultimate realized volatility. The truth is in the numbers. So let’s look at the numbers.

YieldMax has a total of 25 funds. However, many of them are lightly traded, and some of them have very short histories. I’ve picked out the top three. These have a trading volume of over 700,000 shares per day and a history of at least nine months. This first table compares the return of the underlying stock to the YieldMax covered call ETF. Note that this return is total return including reinvesting dividends and comes from the website Total Real Returns with the CPI adjustment turned off. Also note that this does not include taxes. If you invest taxable funds in a YieldMax fund, you might have an expensive tax bill. Distributions are taxed as a short-term gain, while capital gains or losses are untaxed until realized (at a preferential rate if held long term).

Company YieldMax Symbol ETF Start Date Underlying Stock Return YieldMax ETF Return Tesla TSLY 2022-11-25 38% 8% Coinbase CONY 2023-08-15 207% 124% Nvidia NVDY 2023-05-11 350% 192% Click to enlarge

So all the YieldMax ETFs have had lower returns than the underlying stock. That’s not disqualifying. After all, the purpose of these funds is to turn a highly speculative investment into a lower risk one with additional income. So let’s do a deeper dive on the risk/return characteristics. (NOTE:some of the following numbers were calculated by the quantmod package in R.)

Let’s concentrate on TSLY. This has the longest track record of all the YieldMax funds and is the most actively traded. Also, it encompasses both a bull market in the underlying stock (2022-11-05 till 2023-07-18) and a bear market (after 2023-07-18).

TSLA TSLY Total Return 38% 8% Return Annualized 22% 5% Largest Drawdown -51% -44% Days to Recover 95 187 2nd Largest Drawdown -45% -38% Days to Recover still in drawdown still in drawdown Historical Volatility 56% 42% Ulcer Index 0.13 0.10 Click to enlarge

Historical Volatility is a measure of risk that is often used by institutional investors. It is related to the number that goes into option calculators. Lower is better. The Ulcer Index, which I especially like, is aimed more at retail investors. It only uses drawdowns in its calculation. Lower is better.

From the table, one can see that writing call options really hasn’t reduced the variability much. The drawdowns are roughly similar. The Largest drawdown time to recover is almost double. The Ulcer Index is only a little lower. On this basis, I would say that if you want Tesla exposure, just buy TSLA. If you want lower risk, just buy a smaller position. If you want all that and need current income, put some of your assets in fixed income.

Another way to look at the numbers is by dividing the price history into bull and bear markets. TSLA has had both so we can compare relative performance. One would expect that TSLY would underperform in bull markets and outperform in bear markets.

Start of Move End of Move TSLA TSLY bull 2023-01-03 2023-07-18 171% 99% bear 2023-07-18 2024-04-22 -51% -45% Click to enlarge

The surprising thing here is that TSLY only outperformed by a small amount in the big bear market that (I believe) ended in April.

So TSLY’s risk/return numbers are not good. But there’s another reason to write options - you may think that the stock will be range bound. If this is the case, the call premium will decline while your gains or losses on the underlying will be low. Personally, I think this is a somewhat likely scenario. However, even there, TSLY is not the best way to structure the trade in my opinion. What I would do instead is write option straddles on TSLA. That way I have little initial directional risk, and I get double the time decay of the options. IMPORTANT NOTE: This should only be done by investors who know what they are doing. Remember, writing naked calls, like going short, can lead to unlimited losses! If you do this, you must know how to do things such as delta hedging to protect yourself.

SA’s quant score gives TSLY a Sell. I agree, and I would add: I would never buy TSLY in the first place. If I were long, I would sell. Even if you want to make a bet on TSLA, there are better ways to do it.

OK, that pretty much sums up the story of TSLY. There’s an old saying that Wall Street makes money from retail with complicated, trendy products. So true in my view.