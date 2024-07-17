Oracle: Undervalued For Its AI Growth Potential

Jul. 17, 2024 4:09 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.34K Followers

Summary

  • Oracle has surged nearly 40% year to date, and yet there's still plenty of upside remaining for this stock.
  • The company is expecting revenue growth to accelerate to the double digits in FY25 (versus just 3% growth in its most recent quarter), driven by a volley of AI deals.
  • The company signed 30 AI deals in its most recent quarter, including one with OpenAI itself.
  • Despite these tailwinds, Oracle's ~23x forward P/E ratio still sits well below most of its large-cap software peers.
Oracle Corporation

Mesut Dogan

Typical tech companies tend to have one major growth spurt, and then see slowing growth throughout the remainder of their existences as they capture more and more of their addressable market. The AI boom, however, is turning that general rule on its head, as many

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.34K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ORCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News