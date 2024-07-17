Pixelbizz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I issued a “Strong Buy” rating on ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) in my previous coverage published in March 2024, pointing out the growth propelled by the explosive demands for high bandwidth memory (HBM) in AI computing. The company released its Q2 FY24 result on July 17th with a recovery in its new bookings. The stock price fell more than 10% amidst concerns over tighter export restrictions to China. I think the near-term risk is quite high and uncertain. Therefore, I downgrade to “Sell” with a one-year price target of €820 per share, or $900 in USD.

Export Restrictions to China

As reported by Bloomberg on July 16th, the Biden administration has informed its allies that it is contemplating the most severe trade restrictions if companies like ASML continue to sell advanced semiconductor technologies to China. As pointed out in my previous coverage, China is a critical market for ASML, representing 26% of total revenue in FY23.

While there is currently no official confirmation from the US government, I do believe it is highly possible for the U.S. government to take some extreme actions to fight against China.

Both Trump and Biden have maintained a firm stance against China during their President Election campaigns. It is reasonable to assume the U.S. government, regardless of the political party in power, will maintain or even tighten export restrictions to compete with China, particularly in critical sectors such as semiconductors and electric vehicles.

In January 2024, ASML announced that its license for the shipment of NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i lithography systems has been partially revoked by the Dutch government. Further US restrictions could exacerbate challenges for ASML's growth in China.

As depicted in the chart below, China has significantly contributed to ASML’s growth recently. To boost the domestic semiconductor industry, the Chinese government has made substantial investments in the semiconductor industry, encompassing semiconductor equipment, software, foundry, packaging and chip designs, which have generated strong demands for ASML’s EUV products.

ASML Annual Reports

During the earnings call, management faced numerous questions regarding export restrictions. However, the management only reiterated that the company is following all the applicable laws and regulations. They declined to speculate on potential financial impacts, citing the hypothetical nature of current restrictions.

Strong Recovery in Bookings

According to ASML’s management, FY24 would be a transition year for the company. It is worth noting that ASML delivered 30.2% revenue growth in FY23; therefore, the company is facing challenging comparisons in FY24.

As shown in the chart below, ASML’s new order book reached a low point in Q3 FY23, amid uncertainties in the overall semiconductor industry, affecting both logic and memory markets. My biggest impression for the quarter is the gradual recovery in ASML’s new bookings, which reached EUR 5.56 billion in Q2. The uptick signals a broader recovery in the overall semiconductor equipment market.

ASML Quarterly Earnings

Over the earnings call, the management indicated that the end-markets, including both logic and memory, are experiencing a gradual recovery now, driven by AI investments. Additionally, the management expressed strong confidence in the business growth for FY25 and FY26. Putting the Chinese market aside, I believe ASML is poised to expand its business from FY25 onwards, bolstered by the recovery in new bookings.

Valuation Update

As FY24 is projected to be a transitional year for ASML, I anticipate an 8% decline in revenue across both its logic and memory business lines. As the new booking is a leading indicator for the company’s revenue growth, I anticipate ASML’s revenue will start to recover in the second half of FY24.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding China export restrictions, I am taking a conservative approach in the DCF model. As discussed previously, China accounted for more than 26% of group revenue in FY23. I estimate China could bring 5% growth headwinds for the company in FY25.

Mordor Intelligence predicts that the global EUV market will grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2029. Given ASML’s leadership, I assume they will outgrow the market. As such, I assume the company will deliver 15% normalized revenue growth.

Therefore, in the DCF model, I am assuming:

-8% revenue growth in FY24.

8% revenue growth in FY25. ((15% normalized growth minus 5% due to China))

15% growth from FY26.

On the margin front, I assume the company to generate operating leverage from its gross profits, resulting in 20bps annual margin expansion.

ASML DCF - Author's Calculations

I calculate the free cash flow from equity as follows:

ASML DCF - Author's Calculations

The cost of equity is calculated to be 13.2% assuming:

Risk free rate 4.2% ((US 10Y Treasury Yield))

Beta 1.51 ((Seeking Alpha))

Equity Risk Premium 7%.

Discounting all the free cash flow, the one-year price target is calculated to be €820 per share, or $900 in USD.

Upside Risks

In my “Sell” rating for ASML, I am mindful of potential upside risks, including:

If the news regarding export restrictions proves to be unfounded, the growth assumption for FY25 in my DCF model would be too conservative and unrealistic. This scenario could send ASML’s stock price higher. Then I would be wrong.

Even if severe export restrictions are imposed by the U.S. government, semiconductor companies might accelerate the relocation of manufacturing facilities outside China. This shift could increase global demand for EUV lithography products over time as manufacturing expands to other countries. In this scenario, it would benefit ASML over time.

End Notes

Due to the high business exposure in China and the significant near-term risks associated with potential export restrictions, I prefer cashing out the stock currently to avoid unnecessary uncertainties. I downgrade to “Sell” with a one-year price target of €820 per share, or $900 in USD.

