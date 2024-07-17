The Oil Market Is An Early Indication Of Stock Market Direction

honglouwawa

Investment thesis

At the end of 2023 I predicted that the S&P 500 (SP500) would finish 2024 at 3,500 points. My reasoning is based on the current P/E overvaluation by historical standards, which can only be justified if the market expects a return to low-interest rates. It remains to be seen whether my thesis will prove correct entirely, partially, or not. If one does see reasons to expect such a dramatic turn in market direction, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x ETF (SPDN) is one way to benefit. If my thesis does not pan out, I have to start reducing my substantial cash position and do it promptly, as soon as it becomes evident that I may be wrong. The best early indicator of where the market is headed remains the oil market because it is a major factor in shaping inflationary pressures and, thus, Fed policy, which I intend to watch closely to determine my next move.

The SPDN ETF at a glance.

The best way to understand the SPDN ETF is to look at its short-term chart versus the S&P 500.

As the chart shows, this is an almost perfect inverse ETF relative to the S&P 500. It also offers a 6% dividend, while the cost of holding it is .58%.

The top holdings and sector weightings are similar to the S&P.

The sectoral weighting is heavily skewed toward tech companies, which make up almost one-third of the fund. Large IT-related firms such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Nvidia (NVDA) are the main drivers of its performance in the past few years.

A recession may not impact large tech companies as heavily as one might expect. Their sales are global, and many major markets may hold up in terms of tech sales. Business investment might not follow the overall economic cycle either, so they could potentially continue to invest, especially when it comes to technological solutions. Cyclical downtime in business activities is often seen as an opportunity to re-tool and modernize.

A recession is more likely to hit the industrial, energy, or material sectors, but their weight in the S&P is not high enough to have a sizable impact on the overall index. It is something worth keeping in mind when contemplating the potential risk/reward implications when considering a well-timed investment in the SPDN ETF.

I would like to end this brief overview of the SPDN ETF by pointing out that based on past performance history, as the chart above shows, it does not pay to be long on this investment. Unless we enter a period of unusual post-WW2 market conditions, this ETF is all about timing a significant bear market, riding it, and then timing an exit.

The S&P 500 has history on its side, but it is currently overvalued, with steep rate cuts baked into valuations.

Just as the SPDN ETF is historically destined to decline, the S&P 500 is traditionally on a path of appreciation, and assuming that we continue to live in normal times, a long-term bet on the S&P is considered to be a relatively safe bet, regardless of the timing of the market.

The index is currently overvalued, especially in the context of interest rates, being where they are. Historically, it tends to trade at a very long-term average P/E of about 16, while it is currently trading at over 28. Assuming that component companies will continue to see profit growth as they have in past decades, eventually, profits should catch up to valuations.

As a reference point, even if the S&P 500 would be trading at a P/E of 16 right now, it would still be trading at an index value of about 3,200, which would be about 60% higher than it was a decade ago. We can therefore assume that the S&P could potentially revert to a valuation of 16 for its P/E and still advance by about 60% in the next decade from the current levels, as long as companies see earnings growth similar to the last decade.

Reasons to expect an imminent break with historical market trends.

While it is typically seen as a dangerous bet to assume a "this time it is different" outcome for the near or long-term future, sometimes it does happen, and at the moment it seems that several factors that can change the historical trajectory we are used to are converging right now. There are some factors that I perceive as particularly relevant to the short-term outlook for the markets as well as the long term

Signs of limits to natural resources.

A data point that is seemingly going unnoticed, even though there is something interesting and arguably of great consequence going on, is the global monthly crude oil production data.

As we can see, since the monthly peak in crude oil and condensate production at the end of 2018, global production is down by 2 mb/d. The total liquid production data, which is more often cited for public consumption, shows a slight increase for the same period based on data from the EIA. The main contributing factor that helped to push total liquid fuel production higher is the growth in NGLs, which are mostly used for things other than transport fuel.

It has been my observation for the past two decades that there is a very well-defined relationship between crude oil supply growth and the maximum potential global GDP growth rate. It can be expressed in terms of this equation:

1.5 (yearly efficiency gain) + (% increase in global oil supply x 2) = Average potential global GDP growth rate.

In yearly terms, global crude oil supply has not grown between 2018 and 2023. Based on World Bank data, global GDP growth for the period averaged about 2.5%/year, which, based on my formula, would have required an average yearly increase in global oil supply of about .5%. We are either at a point where the global economy may have increased its yearly efficiency gains due to factors such as rising EV volumes on the world's roads, or perhaps just on the cusp of a significant global economic downturn, which will bring global economic realities back to historical trends in correlation with oil supply growth rates.

Deglobalization reduces global economic growth, it is inflationary, and it limits market access.

While it may be difficult to pinpoint the moment when the trend of globalization was reversed, it arguably happened recently, and it comes with some positives as well as some negative consequences. We see signs of it in the form of more confrontational positions between major economic & military powers. We see it in the form of technological and trade decoupling. The consequences for the broader economy include slower economic growth, presumably higher inflation as reshoring pushes the price of certain goods higher. Reshoring does arguably benefit some economies that lost many jobs & industries to lower-cost destinations for business.

For companies, it increasingly means fewer options to access certain markets around the world. Tech companies are increasingly forbidden from selling their products in major markets like China or Russia. As countries like China respond by developing their technologies in IT and other segments, they compete for global market share. An example is Huawei's resurgence, which may eat into the global market share of companies like Apple (AAPL). Deglobalization is yet to devolve into a full global economic break into two or multiple blocks, but tensions continue to rise.

The CBO forecasts a dire fiscal situation, and it may get a lot worse.

The latest CBO projection for US deficits for the next decade is worrying, to say the least.

There are two major worrying aspects of the CBO report. The first is that nominal economic growth, in other words, real GDP growth + the rate of inflation is forecast to be consistently lower than deficits. For 2024, for instance, nominal economic growth is set to be 5%, while the deficit comes in at 7% of GDP, which makes the current path unsustainable in the long run. The CBO estimate may be over-optimistic because it appears that no recession is being factored into its projections for the next decade.

The deficit situation might not affect the outlook for the S&P 500 in the shorter term. In the longer term, we should contemplate the likelihood that the deficit issue will have to be addressed, either preemptively or in response to the markets reacting negatively to the excess debt issuance at some point. The solution will be either on the fiscal side, raising taxes, and cutting spending, or on the monetary side, where the Federal Reserve will probably have to start buying the excess debt issuance, flooding the economy with cash, which could stimulate higher inflation in the real economy.

High inflation could boost nominal economic growth as well as earnings growth at the company level, even as things may turn dire in real terms.

The three previous factors I explored all point to a less-than-stellar future for the economy and the stock market. Higher inflation is one of the likely outcomes of all three negative trends I cited. A shortfall in global natural resources, especially oil, is inflationary, and so is the emerging theme of global economic protectionism and outright economic war in some instances. The fiscal situation, if addressed properly, could ameliorate inflation somewhat, but it comes with the social & economic costs associated with austerity measures. Austerity is politically unviable; therefore we are likely to see no efforts to address the severe fiscal imbalance, which in turn limits the ability of the Federal Reserve to keep its current monetary position, meant to fight inflation.

If nominal economic growth picks up even as real economic growth stagnates, the stock market will likely see a gain, but perhaps only in nominal terms. In real terms, stock market gains are not likely to impress, or they may even turn negative. Nevertheless, stocks are a much better choice in a high-inflation or stagflationary environment than cash.

Investment implications

My cash position has been rising steadily over the past two years. It is now over 1/3 of my overall investment portfolio position, not including my physical precious metals holding. While I have been looking for opportunities to buy, such as in the lithium mining sector which has been severely beaten down in the past two years, the high-flying market has been mostly an opportunity to take some profits.

I am looking for signs that the S&P 500 might be due for a major selloff. I see oil prices as the earliest indication of it because the Fed, which the market is watching very closely, is likely to react to it months later, as higher energy prices tend to push inflation higher. If I see the signs of an impending market correction, a well-timed investment into the SPDN ETF can become a potentially viable investment opportunity, while higher oil prices will be an opportunity to take some profits on my sizable position in oil producers.

Risks to my thesis

As I already pointed out, there is the risk that even if oil prices rise, central banks will not respond by raising interest rates to fight inflation. They may even contemplate lowering them to help sustain the large fiscal gaps that major economies are experiencing, despite the risk that rising oil prices combined with loose monetary policies can potentially cause out-of-control inflationary pressures. It may be seen as the lesser of the bad choices available.

My bullish thesis for oil rests on OPEC's liquid fuels demand forecast for the second half of this year, which it sees at around 105 mb/d. That is significantly higher compared with the 102.8 mb/d supply for March, which is the last month that the EIA reported on. I do not foresee a major positive surprise on the supply side, but we could potentially see far less demand growth than OPEC is forecasting, which has the potential of pushing down oil prices, as well as interest rates, which will likely send stock markets higher, even though lower interest rates are already priced in.

There are probably other risks to my thesis and investment strategy that I am overlooking, as well as unforeseen risks that no one might see coming, but I think the same is true for potentially unforeseen trends & events that might still make my prediction of the S&P 500 finishing the year at 3,500 true. If not by the end of this year, then perhaps at some point next year, I think there is a strong chance it will happen. I intend to continue watching for data-based validation of my thesis for the next few months. If it fails to materialize, I intend to start reducing my cash pile by keeping an eye out for sectoral moves that can provide buying opportunities. If my thesis proves correct, we could be on the cusp of a great buying opportunity for those with sizable cash positions. The next few months should provide more clarity regarding where we stand.