Vista Energy: Production Keeps Growing, But The Stock Has Reached Fair Value

Quipus Capital
Summary

  • Vista Energy's 2Q24 results show 40% production expansion year over year and 20% quarter over quarter.
  • The company faces challenges with increasing transport costs due to pipeline capacity constraints and regulatory changes in Argentina.
  • Despite strong operational figures, I believe VIST stock is fairly valued and requires high oil prices for an attractive return.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) released its 2Q24 results last week. Thanks to significant drilling activity, the company expanded production by 40% year over year and 20% quarter over quarter. As is usual for Vista, operational and CAPEX efficiency figures continued to perform well.

Quipus Capital
Long-only investment, evaluating companies from an operational, buy-and-hold perspective.Quipus Capital does not focus on market-driven dynamics and future price action. Instead, our articles focus on operational aspects, understanding the long-term earnings power of companies, the competitive dynamics of the industries where they participate, and buying companies that we would like to hold independently of how the price moves in the future. Most QC calls will be holds, and that is by design. Only a very small fraction of companies should be a buy at any point in time. However, hold articles provide important information for future investors and a healthy dose of skepticism to a relatively bullish-biased market.Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

