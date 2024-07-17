Aehr Test Systems: Good Numbers But The Future Growth Is Uncertain (Rating Downgrade)

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • Aehr Test Systems reported FY24 numbers positively, showing signs of operational improvement and diversification plans for future growth.
  • FY24 revenues beat expectations, with a significant increase in net income due to a tax benefit. Effective backlog also increased, with guidance for FY25 exceeding consensus.
  • The company's diversification plans into new revenue segments, including AI, show potential for growth, but lack of concrete numbers and vague language from management warrant caution.
Silicon Wafer

nicolas_

Introduction

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) recently reported its FY24 numbers, which were met very positively and may be construed as the company finally saw the bottoming of its operations. The company also shed some light on its future endeavors, which involve further diversification

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.33K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AEHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News