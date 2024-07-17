Monty Rakusen

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has started reporting slowing revenues in recent quarters as consumers have used less glass packaging, worsening manufacturers’ shipment demand considerably. O-I Glass is soon going to report its Q2 results (on July 30th), anticipating stabilizing demand.

While the valuation is starting to get attractive, I remain cautious of the market stabilization and O-I Glass' overall incredibly high-risk level.

I previously wrote an article on the company titled “O-I Glass Could Be A Value Trap.” In it, I initiated the stock at Hold despite an incredibly low forward P/E of 5.6 as the company’s organic long-term growth outlook seems incredibly poor. The stock has lost -22% of its value compared to S&P 500’s (SP500) return of 34% since the article was published on the 23rd of October in 2023.

My Rating History on OI (Seeking Alpha)

Market Downturn Pushes O-I Glass’ Growth Negative

O-I Glass’ financial performance in recent quarters has been considerably worse than was anticipated. The company ended last year with a -3.1% revenue decline for $1.64 billion in Q4. This was combined with a slightly weakening 5.7% operating margin, down 0.3 percentage points year-over-year. The consumer consumption of glass packaging still continued at a weak level, and O-I Glass’ customers ordered considerably fewer shipments as a result, resulting in a revenue decline despite price increases.

Glass Consumer Consumption by Quarter (OI Q1 Investor Presentation)

The Q1 results showed an even weaker start to 2024, as revenues fell by -13.0% to $1.59 billion, missing Wall Street estimates by $100m. The operating margin fell by 5.9 percentage points to 10.9% in the seasonally strong quarter. While volumes only declined by -12.5% compared to -16% in Q4, lower average selling prices pushed revenues down in Q1 compared to pricing increases still aiding revenues in Q4.

The performance seems to follow weak industry trends, also represented by Ardagh Group’s (“ARD”) glass segment’s -8.4% revenue decline in Q1. Still, with O-I Glass’ weak long-term organic growth in mind that I noted in my previous article on the stock, the Q1 performance did underperform Ardagh’s revenues by a noticeable margin. In my opinion, investors shouldn’t only relate the weakness to industry conditions, but also to a continuation of O-I Glass’ weak long-term demand trends.

With a slower-than-expected industry outlook, O-I Glass also pushed the 2024 guidance down, now only expecting volumes to be flat to up low single-digits. The adjusted EPS is expected to come in at $1.5-2.0 compared to $2.25-2.65 previously as the industry backdrop continues to weigh on the company. A gradual improvement in shipments is still expected in the back half of 2024 despite the pushback, as outlined in O-I Glass’ Q1 investor presentation.

Upcoming Q2 Results Could Still Disappoint Investors

O-I Glass is going to report the company’s Q2 results on the 30th of July in post-market hours, followed by a conference call on the 31st. Wall Street analysts estimate revenues to be down by -5.0% year-over-year to $1.80 billion, resulting in a normalized EPS of $0.47 compared to a significantly higher $0.88 in Q2/2023. As O-I Glass has communicated, the market outlook is still challenging despite sequential volume improvements.

I believe that investors should still come into Q2 with cautious expectations. O-I Glass expects shipments to be nearly flat in the quarter, a dramatic improvement from the -12.5% volume growth in Q1. While customers’ inventory destocking should slow down at some point in the near future, aiding shipments, the expectation seems to be quite an optimistic jump from the around 3.5 percentage point shipment improvement that O-I Glass reported from Q4 to Q1.

The company also expects around 24-26% of 2024 earnings to come in the next reported quarter, with a quarter of the year’s EPS guidance corresponds to a normalized EPS of $0.44. This is slightly worse than Wall Street estimates for the quarter – if industry demand hasn’t picked up considerably from Q1, an earnings miss could well happen.

MAGMA Program Looks to Improve Operations

To aid slow long-term demand trends, O-I Glass has invested extensively in past quarters. Capital expenditures reached $688.0 million in 2023 and have only intensified so far in 2024 but are expected to slow down into $550-575 million for the year.

The investments are mainly related to O-I Glass’ MAGMA melting development program in the company’s manufacturing plants, as the company is trying to turn its production actively more sustainable to account for changing industry demand. The MAGMA program also plans to make the company’s furnace operations more flexible to operate, hopefully making O-I Glass’s ability to adapt to changing demand more rapidly.

The first Gen 2 MAGMA manufacturing facility is expected to start operating in Q3/2024 with the more flexible technology and lower operating expenses. Full implementation of the MAGMA program’s final Gen 3 adaption into manufacturing plants is only expected for 2026, still being several quarters away.

I believe that O-I Glass could start to get more interesting as an investment if successful results from the investments are shown. More flexible operations could turn the low organic growth around, and the lower costs should improve margins as well. With O-I Glass’ track record, I believe that improvements from the MAGMA program should be expected at a smaller scale until the program starts concretely contributing to an increasing bottom line and growth. The potential earnings boost is still great, especially as a lot of capital has been invested in the program.

O-I Is Getting Cheap, But High Risks Persist

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model from previous estimates. I now estimate revenues to decline -3.5% in 2024 compared to a 4% growth previously as the industry outlook is bad for now. Afterward, I now estimate the MAGMA project, and an industry recovery, to add to growth from 2025 to 2028 with a 3.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2028. I still cautiously estimate 1.5% growth due to O-I Glass’ poor long-term growth.

I again estimate the EBIT margin to reach 10.5%, this time by elevating instead of a previous estimate of deleveraging into the level. The margin requires some operational savings from the MAGMA project, but this could be a conservative estimate as well.

The cash flow conversion should gradually increase from a poor level in 2024 due to slowing MAGMA investments. Yet, I believe investments will continue at quite a high level due to O-I Glass’ history.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put O-I Glass’s fair value estimate at $14.71, 26% above the stock price at the time of writing – if the MAGMA program pays off like I anticipate in the model, the stock is starting to get attractive. The fair value estimate is up from $13.57 previously due to a lower cost of capital, but similar cash flow estimates with a weaker short-term outlook.

Still, I believe that investors should remain incredibly cautious. O-I Glass’ high debt leverages the investment dramatically, and the cloudy short-term outlook could still negatively surprise investors. These are very major risks to the investments. Due to the extremely high risks and O-I Glass’ stagnant history, I remain wary of the investment.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.20% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q1, O-I Glass had $80 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 6.73% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I now estimate a 60% long-term debt-to-equity ratio, up from 45% previously, with the worst equity valuation and remaining incredibly high debt.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.17% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. I continue using the beta estimate of 1.38, representing quite a low non-levered beta but a high one due to O-I Glass’ debt. With a liquidity premium of 0.25%, the cost of equity stands at 10.09% and the WACC at 8.20%.

Takeaway

O-I Glass has reported weak financials, mainly due to an industry downturn as the company’s customers churn through higher inventories amid lower glass container consumption. While gradual improvements are anticipated, I believe that investors should remain cautious, especially with the upcoming Q2 report.

The MAGMA project looks to aid O-I Glass, Inc.’s earnings trajectory in the coming years through extensive investments into flexible operations, potentially making the stock attractive at its current lower level. Still, due to incredibly high remaining debt, a weak industry, and O-I Glass’ weak history, I remain at a Hold rating.