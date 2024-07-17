JHVEPhoto

Introduction

The REIT sector has been out of favor lately, which has presented investors with an opportunity to dig for the real gems. In my view, Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN:CA) is one such gem. Within its niche as a grocery-focused REIT, owning the physical land that large grocery-anchor tenants sit on, Slate Grocery has strong fundamentals given the attractiveness and fundamentals of owning grocery real estate. While the company has significant leverage, I don’t view this to be a big concern, as the company’s FFO should increase on a per-share basis as rental revenues rise (given that they are priced below market). Trading wide of peer valuations, Slate Grocery is my favorite REIT idea today.

Overview

Slate Grocery REIT (which I’ll refer to as just SGR from here) is a pure play U.S. grocery-anchored REIT that owns a portfolio of real estate assets worth over $2.4 billion. Most of their real estate is in metro markets and tends to be more resilient because of the long-term, high quality, and good credit tenants that support the company’s cash flows. It generally maintains high occupancy across the portfolio. With 117 properties across the U.S., SGR has 15.3 million square feet of leasable area as of the most recent quarter end.

Investor Presentation

Investment Thesis

Unlike office real estate that’s undergoing weakness, retail (and particularly grocery real estate) tends to be less volatile. For grocery in particular, the real estate is needed because of the necessity of having locations close to where people live (cannot be remote like industrial) and mainly has been a “brick-and-mortar” type business that has seen little change over the long-run. Low vacancies, rising tenant demand, and limited new construction (given the large build out costs to build new grocery locations), grocery real estate enjoys strong fundamentals that make the asset class attractive.

Unique Niche in Real Estate

It also shouldn’t be understated the more resilient nature of the asset class. During the pandemic, there were several retailers that went bankrupt. High levels of leverage, a fickle consumer, and weak economic environment meant that many retailers struggled to stay afloat over the last few years.

With grocers, as I’ve discussed for companies like Metro (MRU:CA), the industry has historically been very resilient, during well in inflationary times and still profitable even during recessionary periods. After all, consumers don’t typically cut back much on their grocery bills when bad things happen. While they may curb spending, consumers still have to eat. And grocery stores need locations in markets with already limited supply to address this demand.

According to Anthony Gross, the Co-Chairman and Managing Principal of First National Realty Partners, there are three reasons that the grocery business and the real estate they occupy is attractive: necessity, adaptability, and performance.

I’ve touched on necessity, but adaptability is one that’s particularly interesting. For example, during government shutdowns and lockdowns, it was often the case that lawmakers, health authorities, and politicians decided to keep grocery stores open, highlighting just how important these shopping centers are. One-way aisles and self-checkouts are just a few of the many ways that the industry has needed to adapt.

Perhaps more importantly was the way the industry navigated challenges related to supply chains and the digital world. With the acceleration of e-commerce, curbside pickup, and delivery options, it’s estimated that 28% of American families shop at least once per month for their groceries online with as much as 20.5% of their budgets being spent online. As shown below, U.S. online grocery spending has surged more than 3-fold since the onset of the pandemic.

Capital One Shopping, data from Insider Intelligence

Despite such a large change and shift to digital, this hasn’t really impacted demand for grocery real estate. For one thing, these tend to be anchor tenants, meaning that they draw consistent foot traffic to shopping centers and retail locations, which remains a crucial aspect of the retail landscape. Grocery stores are considered anchor tenants because they attract regular customers, who often purchase other items during their visits. This steady foot traffic benefits other retailers and businesses within the same vicinity, contributing to the overall vibrancy and economic viability of shopping centers.

Another trend is tech-enabled grocery stores. Rather than change physical real estate entirely, grocers have found ways to make their locations work differently and for them. This includes tech-enabled checkout, talent management, merchandising, and replenishment. While small-format stores have become a trend for some, the large grocery retailers have been expanding their store footprints with new stores and supply chain infrastructure (like distribution centers) to adapt to a changing landscape. For Walmart (WMT), one of SGR’s largest tenants, the company is planning for over 4,600 stores and anticipates 500,000 square feet (4.65 ha) of automation per site to increase capacity for fresh product. So clearly, there’s still appetite for grocery real estate given its strong market fundamentals.

Strong Performance

The last reason is performance, and this is on perfect display through SGR’s track record of consistent performance. Over time, unlike other REITs that struggle to grow because they pay out most of their distributions as dividends, SGR has been able to increase its rental revenue (and therefore FFO). In the past 5 years, during what has been a difficult few years for the sector, SGR has grown its rental revenues at a 7.5% CAGR (source: S&P Capital IQ). With historically low vacancies and below-market rents, I believe that SGR should have an opportunity to grow its rental revenues and FFO from here. As of the most recent quarter, management believes that in-place rents are 46% below market. With 32.2% of GLA expiring in the next 3 years, we should expect a lift in NOI growth and FFO on a per-share basis.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

From a balance sheet perspective, SGR takes on a large amount of debt, with $1.17 billion in debt for a Debt / GBV of 52%. On the positive side, the company’s debt is very low cost, with an average cost of 4.45%. The average term is 2.8 years, which should provide an opportunity to refinance at fairly low rates. Because 96% of the company’s debt is mortgage debt, I believe the company should be able to access debt around the 5% level going forward.

Company Filings

Recent Results

When looking at the latest results for SGR, the company reported Q1 ’24 fully diluted FFO of $0.27, which was largely in line with consensus (source: Bloomberg). At quarter end, SGR’s average physical occupancy rate was ~94.4%, down -30 bps quarter over quarter from ~94.7% in Q4’23, but up +70 bps year over year from ~93.7% in Q1 ’23. During Q1 ’24, SGR’s grocery-anchor average physical occupancy declined -90 bps year over year to ~98.3% and non-anchor average physical occupancy was ~90.8% up +210 bps YoY from ~88.7% in 1Q23.

Importantly, Q1’24 marked the first time since Q4’22 that SGR’s occupancy rate fell quarter over quarter. On the earnings call, the company stated that market occupancy rates may have peaked and SGR expects its full year 2024 NOI growth year over year to be mainly driven by rising rents. Given the fundamentals at play to catch up to market rents I discussed earlier, I think this could be a catalyst to move the REIT’s units higher in the quarters and years ahead. No doubt, it’ll be slow progress, but I think this should offset any potential declines in occupancy.

When we look at SGR’s average in-place net rent per square foot, or psf, it increased 2% year over year to $12.49, comprising $9.03 psf for grocery-anchored space and $15.42 psf for non-anchored space. In Q1’24, SGR realized a 7% average rent spread within ~673k sf of executed lease renewals, within the REIT’s recent historical rent leasing spread range of +6%-10% (source: S&P Capital IQ). Notably, SGR’s non-option rent renewal spreads were +15% above expiring rents. Given the REIT’s relatively full average occupancy rate of ~94%-95% for its US retail shopping center portfolio, I think the average new and renewal leasing spreads could remain at or above its historical average levels for this year.

Risks

In terms of the risks to the investment thesis, there is one big one that was discussed by management on the earnings call. This relates to the company’s off-balance sheet items that have a few interesting aspects that could be a headwind.

While the revolver and term loan credit facilities effectively carry fixed interest rates, this is done through a series of interest swaps. About $313 million of interest rates swaps (about half of the total) are subject to either maturities and/or a one-time cancellation option by the counterparty in Q3 ’25.

As the effective in-place, all-in fixed interest rates of ~4.1%-4.5% are below market interest rates of 6.5%-7.0%, I think it could be possible that SGR may seek to blend and extend its upcoming interest rate swap maturities. This could result in higher FY’25 financing costs (source: Bloomberg). In my view, this is a headwind and risk to watch in the coming quarters.

Valuation and Wrap Up

To value SGR, I compared the company’s P/FFO and P/AFFO multiples to other peers in Canadian retail real estate. When looking at the P/FFO and P/AFFO multiples (both on a current and forward basis), the company trades at a 3-turn discount to the comp set.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

I find this to be an unwarranted discount. While the company does have more debt in its capital structure (72% LTV vs. 51% for the peer group), keep in mind that SGR’s tenant base is higher quality because it’s mostly grocer-anchored tenants (source: S&P Capital IQ). As such, I think it can carry a higher debt load. With a 3-turn discount in multiple, investors are getting a significantly more attractive yield around 11% compared to the peer group average, which is between 6-8%. While the payout ratio is high at 99%, analysts are projecting modest growth in FFO per share in the low single digits, so I think the dividend is sustainable (source: Bloomberg).

Altogether, while there are risks related to interest rates swaps coming due as well as significant leverage, I find the underlying fundamentals to be quite attractive with SGR. With shares down 16% over the last 2 years, shares are out of favor (along with the rest of the sector), but I find the valuation very compelling on an absolute and relative basis. So given the company’s unique niche in grocery real estate, I rate Slate Grocery REIT shares as a “buy” and find shares to be quite compelling with an 11% yield.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.