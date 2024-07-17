Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kris Hinson - VP, Corporate Finance & Treasurer
Steven Moskowitz - President & CEO
Daniel Schlanger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley
Michael Rollins - Citi
David Barden - Bank of America
Ric Prentiss - Raymond James
Jim Schneider - Goldman Sachs
Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson
Richard Choe - JPMorgan
Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets
Matt Niknam - Deutsche Bank
Batya Levi - UBS
Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo
Walter Piecyk - LightShed
Brandon Nispel - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Brendan Lynch - Barclays

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Crown Castle Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kris Hinson, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Kris Hinson

Thank you, Betsy, and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we discuss our Second Quarter 2024 Results. With me on the call this afternoon are Steven Moskowitz, Crown Castle's Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Chief Financial Officer.

To aid the discussion, we have posted supplemental materials in the Investor section of our website at crowncastle.com that will be referenced throughout the call. This conference call will contain forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results may vary materially from those expected. Information about potential factors which could affect our results is available in the press release and the risk factor sections of the company's SEC filings.

Our statements are made as of today, July 17th, 2024, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. In addition today's

