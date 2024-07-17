Job Market For Teens Not Exactly Booming In Summer 2024

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • The teen labor force includes both the number of teens who have a job and the number of unemployed teens who do not but are trying to get one.
  • The seasonally-adjusted data shows the combined total of Age 16-19 teens with jobs declined a small amount from May 2024's level.
  • It's not a bad job market for teens; it's just not a 'still booming' one.

Portrait of a young man holding the laptop in the classroom or small business

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

If you pay attention to the job trends for American teens and listen to National Public Radio's Marketplace, you might be in for a bit of a shock. According to this authoritative source, teen summer employment is "

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.96K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News