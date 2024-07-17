stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is today the winner of the music streaming segment. Even with a number of relevant competitors trying to succeed, so far, the most successful is Spotify, due to its creation of a more user-focused platform, with personalization and the like.

Showing good progress in recent quarters, Spotify's fundamentals are becoming clearer, making it possible to project results where a return for the shareholder is already attractive. But even with some moats and being the leader at the moment, this “war” is by no means over, and this, coupled with other factors such as the pressure coming from the music industry, makes perpetuating great prospects for Spotify also less conservative.

For this reason, I assign a cautious “buy” rating to Spotify Stocks.

Spotify Has Done a Great Work

By the end of 2023, Spotify had around 30% of the music streaming market share, overtaking platforms such as Apple Music (AAPL), Tencent Music (OTCPK:TCEHY), Amazon Music (AMZN) and Google's YouTube Music (GOOGL). Note that the competition here is not trivial. It's surprising how an independent platform like Spotify manages to stay in the lead even when competing with these platforms. Apple, for example, has strong distribution across all its hardware, as well as synergy with the rest of its first-party services. Like Amazon, which offers its music service as a complementary service, bundled with other even more relevant services, and today, Amazon Prime is one of the largest subscription services in the world, with more than 230 million subscribers worldwide.

But Spotify is not far behind. In Q1 2024 the company had 239 million premium users, and 615 million in total, if ad-supported MAUs are taken into account, the result of YoY growth of 14% in premium subscribers and 22% in ad-supported. With this number of users and other initiatives, the company is already able to deliver a positive operating income, with a margin of 4.6%, and a free cash flow of €207 million. There's a bit of seasonality and timing in Spotify's earnings, but looking at the evolution by quarter, we can already see an evolution in Free Cash Flow and EBITDA margin in the most recent periods.

Spotify's squeezed margins are mainly explained by the high costs with right holders, such as Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF) and Warner Music Group (WMG). Even so, management has managed to improve gross margins with improvements in music and podcasting, which have boosted both premium and free subscriber margins. Coupled with well-managed operating expenses, i.e., which showed declines even though revenues were rising, explained by efficiency initiatives (lower marketing and decrease in personnel), margins rose, showing that its business model is capable of capturing a certain operating leverage.

But is Still Creating its Moats

The other music streaming platforms I mentioned in the previous section are full of competitive advantages given the complementary nature of other important services on gigantic platforms that have the necessary capital to invest in promotion and the like, but even so, Spotify has shown itself to be the leader in market share and engagement. In my opinion, this shows that the platform has managed to create some moats, differentiating itself by offering a friendly platform, with highly personalized content through algorithms and communities, as well as exclusivity in some podcasts and the like. A good example of this is Spotify Wrapped, where every year a wave of shares of a musical retrospective of listeners are shared on social networks, something very “Instagrammable” that increases community engagement and also works as good marketing for the company and can even create a certain “FOMO” in users of other platforms.

With this personalization, I believe that even with some price hikes and competition, a significant part of its premium users is already loyal. This huge number of users translates into a significant amount of data, information that is used to offer content with greater engagement and level of personalization, possibly not only related to music but also to ads. It won't be small adjustments that will cause a massive part of its user base to migrate to another platform and abandon the algorithm that already knows their tastes, playlists, friends, favorite podcasts, and the like.

On the other hand, with the service gradually becoming more expensive, there is an obstacle to growth. For a “new” streaming user, the price gap between $11.99/month to use Spotify and $13.99/month to have YouTube Premium (i.e. not only YouTube Music but also ad-free on all YouTube videos and other features), can be a substantial difference capable of influencing that decision, not to mention Apple and Amazon Music. This shows that the war for the streaming market is by no means over, we can see that jobs have been cut in the Amazon Music division, but there are still other relevant players who are investing on this front and could threaten this leadership at some point.

For old users, as much as I believe in loyalty, with high competition it becomes more difficult to carry out price hikes that are relevant, so I believe that growth in revenue may come more from converting free users to premium users than from anything else.

An improvement in the ratio of premium users to free users would help boost margins, but maybe it’s not enough for a tremendous value generation.

Spotify announced that it paid $9 bn in royalties to right holders, which is almost 70% of Spotify’s revenue. This is a high pressure on Spotify's costs, which is variable and likely to remain so in the long term. In 2023, Universal Music Group owned 9 of the top 10 global recording artists, and that includes Taylor Swift, Drake, and The Weeknd. Taylor Swift at the 2023 wrapped had over 26.1bn streams, and for every 1bn stream, the payout to rights holders is approximately $4.5 million, most of which goes to sound recording owners (record labels, but also includes independent artists and others). With this range of artists that is crucial to the platform's success, I don't think Spotify has enough bargaining power to negotiate better terms with Universal or Warner, which is a problem for projecting better margins in the future.

To sum up the section, the prospects for Spotify are positive but not very bright. The company still has room to increase revenue by improving its user mix, while it should be able to adjust the price of its subscription modestly over the years. There are also complementarities such as the growth of podcasts, audiobooks, lives, and the like. This shows that Spotify does have some moats and room to expand value generation, but at the same time, these competitive edges are not so solidified and are constantly threatened by competitor narratives, in addition to the streaming industry still being very dependent on record labels, which get contracts that disadvantage the business model, making costs variable (number of streams), unlike what is expected of a tech platform, which would be fixed costs and scalable revenue.

Spotify’s Valuation is Reasonable

With a market cap of €55 bn, I consider Spotify's valuation to be reasonable. There are a number of scenarios where the company reaches a level capable of remunerating shareholders well at this value. As mentioned in the previous paragraph, if the mix between ad-supported users and premium subscribers improves, there will already be strong value creation, causing revenue to increase and gross margin to rise as well, since today most users are free, but most of the revenue and gross profit is attributed to premium users.

In addition, the good management of recent expenses has led to an improvement in the conviction of the relationship between revenue and expenses. The pressure on costs from record labels still makes the forecast of an unlocking of shareholder value hazy, but as efficiency gains don't have to come from this alone, it's not all bad.

Doing some conservative math. I took Q1 2024 as a base, a period in which there were 615 million users, annualized revenue per user was €23.6, COGS represented -72% of revenue, and expenses (SG&A and R&D) represented -23%.

Let's imagine that in early 2028 Spotify reaches 750 million users, which would require growth of ~5% per year. With revenue initiatives, growth in premium users, and better assertiveness in ads, let's also consider that revenue per user will rise from €23.6 to €31 in the same period. If the cost is -€16 bn (-69% of revenue) and SG&A is -€4.5bn, we would have an operating income of €2.75bn and an operating margin of 12%.

In other words, there needs to be “only” modest growth in the user base, significant growth in revenue per user, a 3p.p. improvement in gross margin, and a 4p.p. efficiency gain in expenses, for Spotify to be trading at ~20x its operating profit. These assumptions seem quite reasonable, since optionalities and operating leverage could be even higher. We should also remember that free cash flow is usually higher than operating income.

Customer loyalty, the amount of data owned, and established partnerships make prospects more stable, but at the same time, we can't ignore the fact that competition could intensify even more, which, along with other factors such as a worsening macroeconomic scenario, could hinder this transition from free to premium users, as well as hinder price adjustments.

Considering a scenario where Spotify is not disrupted by other platforms, it seems possible that through initiatives to increase revenue and control expenses, this free cash flow will gradually increase over the next few years and, consequently, the company will be able to return value to shareholders through buybacks, dividends or just growth. At the current market cap, this free cash flow yield should be reasonable, possibly reaching ~5% in a few years.

Spotify Stock is a Cautious Buy

Combining these factors, I consider Spotify Stocks to be a cautious buy. The company has been doing a good job and has room for expansion in value generation. Although its valuation is not as attractive as it was a few quarters ago (partly due to better clarity in the results), the current level should still be able to generate an interesting return, especially if there are any positive surprises, such as better negotiations with record labels, maturation of optionalities and the like.

For upcoming earnings, the company has already shown the outlook for some indicators. They expect to add 16 million net new MAUs in the next quarter, an increase of 2.6% QoQ, and 2.5% in premium subscribers, showing an interesting pace. The expected revenue of €3.8 bn together with the gross margin of 28.1% also reinforce the maintenance of these fundamentals at a more robust level. More importantly, it will be useful to look at the company's medium and long-term expectations, for example, whether they believe that maintaining gross margin capture is sustainable and how they will continue to manage this.

I don't see the stock as an obvious buy, as it requires a higher level of monitoring. The challenges mentioned above, such as intensifying competition, a worsening macroeconomic scenario, or pressure from right holders, could not only hinder this evolution but even cause the company to return to burning cash in some more extreme scenarios. Therefore, caution and a more conservative dosage in the portfolio are recommended.

