Why Spotify Is A Cautious Buy Now

Kenio Fontes profile picture
Kenio Fontes
102 Followers

Summary

  • Spotify is leading the music streaming market with a user-focused platform and personalization features, despite competition from major players like Apple and Amazon.
  • The company's fundamentals are improving, with positive operating income and free cash flow, but challenges like high costs with right holders and competition remain.
  • With a reasonable valuation and potential for value creation through user growth and revenue initiatives, Spotify stock is a cautious buy.

Spotify, YouTube and other music streaming Apps on iPad screen

stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is today the winner of the music streaming segment. Even with a number of relevant competitors trying to succeed, so far, the most successful is Spotify, due to its creation of a more user-focused platform, with

This article was written by

Kenio Fontes profile picture
Kenio Fontes
102 Followers
Equity Research Analyst with a broad career in the financial market, covered both Brazilian and global stocks. As a value investor, my analysis is primarily fundamental, focusing on identifying undervalued stocks with growth potential.Associated with the existing author D.M. Martins Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News