JamesBrey

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) is an actively managed ETF focusing on high-yield bonds and senior loans, with smaller investments in CLOs. Although there is nothing significantly wrong with the fund, its 0.70% expense ratio is a bit higher than average, and it has failed to outperform in the past. Investing in cheaper high-yield and senior loan funds, including the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) and the Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL), seems better. As such, I would not be investing in HYBL.

HYBL - Quick Overview

HYBL is an actively managed ETF focusing on high-yield bonds and senior loans, with smaller investments in CLOs. It holds some equity, which seems to mostly correspond to an investment in the SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN). Weights are as follows:

HYBL

High-yield bonds and senior loans are invariably issued by comparatively risky companies, with weak credit ratings. Some CLOs have weak credit ratings too, including most of HYBL's. Overall credit quality for the fund seems quite weak, with an average credit rating of B.

HYBL

Interest rate risk is below-average, as senior loans and CLOs are variable rate investments, and high-yield bonds generally have below-average maturities and duration. HYBL does not seem to report on its duration, but I've estimated it at 2 years, considering its current portfolio. For reference, the benchmark Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) has a duration of 6 years.

HYBL sports an 8.2% dividend yield, higher than most bond and bond sub-asset classes, including benchmark high-yield bond ETFs.

Data by YCharts

HYBL's yield is somewhere between that of high-yield bonds and senior loans, as expected. It does seem a bit higher than the average of these, although it does vary fund to fund.

Data by YCharts

From what I've seen, HYBL is quite close to a 50% allocation to high-yield bond index ETFs, and a 50% allocation to senior loan index ETFs. Said approach seems perfectly fine, but let's have a closer look into any potential benefits and disadvantages of the fund's approach.

HYBL versus High-Yield and Senior Loans

Dividend Analysis

HYBL's dividend yield seems somewhat higher than a combination of high-yield and senior loan ETFs. That is definitely the case when looking at the largest of these:

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

But it is only marginally the case when looking at some of the cheapest of these:

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

I'm much more bullish on the ETFs immediately above, too, and HYBL does not offer any benefits to these in this area.

Expense Ratio

HYBL's expense ratio of 0.70% is higher than most high-yield and senior loan ETFs, with few exceptions. Some high-yield ETFs sport very low expense ratios, including the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY).

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

Higher expense ratios are a straightforward negative for investors. In my opinion, these are important, significant negatives because of how certain they are. Higher expenses necessarily reduce a fund's returns, unlike, say, higher credit risk or volatility. Dividends can also be cut, and past performance is no guarantee of future results. Avoiding expensive funds is one of the only surefire ways investors have to increase their returns, and that means avoiding HYBL.

On a more positive note, the most straightforward impact of a higher expense ratio should be a lower dividend yield, and HYBL's yield seems perfectly fine.

Credit Risk

HYBL's credit quality is somewhere between that of high-yield bonds and senior loans, as expected. Credit quality seems marginally stronger than average, due to fewer investments in bonds rated CCC.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

Considering HYBL's credit quality and dividend yield, it seems that the fund is focusing on bonds with slightly above-average yields for their ratings. This is definitely possible for an actively managed ETF, and a likely goal.

Interest Rate Risk

HYBL's interest rate risk should be somewhere between that of high-yield bonds and senior loans. Specific figures are not available, but what information we have available, including maturities and sub-asset class weights, does conclusively show this.

Performance Track-Record

HYBL's performance track-record seems about average, with the fund performing right in the middle of the largest high-yield bond ETF in the market, and the largest senior loan ETF in the market. Performance has somewhat improved these past twelve months, but only because the fund saw higher-than-expected losses prior to that.

Data by YCharts

Importantly, HYBL should not have had any trouble outperforming. The two ETFs above are the largest in their respective sectors, but also quite mediocre, with several stronger, cheaper, better-performing choices. Compare HYBL with SPHY and FLBL, and the fund's performance looks worse.

Data by YCharts

Compare HYBL to some of the best-performing CLO debt ETFs, and it looks outright terrible, although this comparison is not all that fair (there are significant differences between these funds).

Data by YCharts

Considering the above, it seems that HYBL's performance is somewhere between average and below-average. This is simply not good enough for a buy rating, especially considering its 0.70% expense ratio. There are much simpler, cheaper, stronger choices out there.

Conclusion

HYBL is an actively managed ETF focusing on high-yield bonds and senior loans, with smaller investments in CLOs. Although there is nothing significantly wrong with the fund, it is more expensive than average, and has failed to outperform in the past. As such, I would not invest in the fund.