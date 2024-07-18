Janie Airey/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As investors likely know, many of the companies that went public via SPAC over the last several years have performed very poorly on the public markets.

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) is one of those companies, as the stock has lost nearly 90% of its value since debuting in late 2020.

However, on the company's latest earnings call, BARK's co-founder and CEO declared, "Today, I'm proud to share that BARK is back."

Let's dig into the details of this organization to see if BARK is actually on the verge of a recovery, or if investors may want to continue to wait on the sidelines.

The Company

BARK, Inc was co-founded back in 2011 by Carly Strife, Matt Meeker, and Henrik Werdelin. The company was originally called Barkbox. Barkbox was created to provide pet owners with personalized monthly subscription boxes full of toys and dog treats.

In late 2020, the company went public via SPAC as BARK, Inc. The company has a very simply mission, to make all dogs happy.

I've tried Barkbox for my dog and have been very satisfied with the results. You provide information about your pet including, breed, sex, size, allergies, then a customized box will be created for your pet. The pet toys my dog received were very high quality and have lasted longer compared to more generic pet toys. Additionally, my dog certainly liked the treats as well (although he's not a picky eater).

BARK generates the majority of their revenue from the toys in the company's Barkbox and Super Chewer offerings.

The company also sells consumables which include treats, chews, kibble, toppers (items to enhance the flavor of the dog's food) and even dental products such as toothpastes and specific dental chews.

BARK sees consumables as one of their growth opportunities as the company currently sells treats in 2,400 Targets and PetSmart locations and wants to increase that number as well as possibly add additional wholesale partners.

BARK Air

Another interesting growth opportunity for the business is BARK Air. First announced by the company back in April, this air travel is tailored specifically to dogs and their owners. BARK has partnered with a jet charter company and has begun been selling flights.

On the company's latest earnings call, Meeker had this to say about BARK Air, "Since its announcement in April, the response has been incredible. BARK Air has garnered more coverage than anything in the 12-year history of BARK. Here are some numbers from the first month before the first flight even took off. BARK Air has over $1 million of bookings, already selling out several of our flights."

It is still very early to see if BARK Air will be a hit for the company, however, if there is one thing I know, people love their pets and more and more pet owners are shelling out money for pets. Whether it's treats, medicine, or grooming, individuals are paying more for their pets as annual spend on pets in the United States in 2023 was roughly $147 billion, an increase of 7% compared to 2022. Furthermore, as dogs are the most popular pet in the U.S. BARK has created this unique offering specifically for dog owners.

I believe pet owners will be willing to pay to fly with their pooches in style. The question is how many people would be willing to pay for this service and at what cost.

Management

As I mentioned previously, Matt Meeker is one of the co-founders of BARK. Meeker is currently the company's CEO, and Executive Chairman of BARK. Meeker had been the CEO since the company was founded, until a few months before BARK went public. Meeker returned as CEO in January 2022 to help revive his struggling company.

BARK's Chief Financial Officer is Zahir Ibrahim. Prior to Bark, Ibrahim worked as CFO at Do Good Foods, KIND LLC, and Annie's Inc.

As you can see from these Glassdoor ratings, most employees view Bark as an okay place to work, although most employees appear to disapprove of Meeker:

Glassdoor

The company did lay off numerous employees, which could be part of the reason for the negative reviews. Several of the reviews cited slowing or no growth within the company, and others mentioned the company not having a clear direction.

As a positive, I do like it when the founder of a company has skin in the game and as stated in the organization's most recent proxy filing, Meeker holds roughly 6% of BARK's outstanding shares and his fellow co-founders Werdelin and Strife hold a similar percentage of Bark's outstanding shares.

Last month, Meeker also increased his stake in BARK, buying additional shares of the company, which I view as a bullish sign.

Financials

As you can see from the company's recent 10-K filing, BARK's revenue has been inconsistent, and the company remains unprofitable:

SEC.gov

However, as you can see above, the company's gross profit margins have improved and the company's operating expenses have declined since 2022. Much of this cost savings came from headcount reductions.

Taking a deeper dive into BARK's revenues, you can see direct to consumer revenue (for both toys & accessories and consumables) as well as commerce revenue has declined since 2022:

SEC.gov

Management noted on the Q4 earnings call, they were guiding to a year of flat to low single-digit revenue growth. For Q1 2025, management is guiding to $113-$116 million, which is down from the prior year.

Meeker had this to say about the company's revenue growth on the call, "So if we have all of this positive momentum, then why are the growth results not reflecting it yet? Keyword is yet. Please remember, these key growth hires have been on the team for between one and 60 days. They need a bit of time to make an impact."

Let's hope, for investors' stake, Meeker is right, and these changes translate into meaningful growth for the business.

From a balance sheet perspective, BARK has cash on hand of roughly $125 million as of March 31, 2024. This is enough cash to cover their current liabilities, as you can see below:

SEC.gov

The company feels comfortable enough with their cash position that BARK's board of directors authorized the company to purchase up to $15 million. As noted on the earnings call, BARK repurchased $6 million of stock in fiscal year 2024. At this point in the company's life cycle, I don't love this decision, as I feel that capital could have been allocated to growth initiatives (such as consumables and BARK Air).

However, given the company's repurchases and Meeker's individual purchase, he seems to think brighter days are ahead for BARK.

Risks

One risk facing BARK is consumer discretionary spending. Although people certainly spend money on their dogs, paying for toys is far different from paying for food or medication. When I have ordered a box for my dog, it's roughly $40 a box, which, in my opinion, is not cheap. The toys are high quality, so my dog doesn't need new toys for quite some time, meaning I will only purchase one or two boxes in total for the year. For many consumers, I think it's far more likely the pet owner would buy a single dog toy from a grocery store or pet store rather than order a box of toys.

This leads into my second risk, that this industry is highly competitive. BARK competes with grocery stores, as well as specialty pet chains, as well as local or regional pet stores. Although I think getting into consumables is a good idea, I don't think BARK's offering is that much different than what already exists on the market.

Valuation

BARK has a valuation grade of a "B" at Seeking Alpha:

Seeking Alpha

Given BARK is unprofitable, I think price to sales is the best metric to view the company. Currently, BARK has a favorable price to sales ratio (forward) of 0.63 compared to the sector median of 0.92. Comparing BARK ratio to other specialty retailers with similar market caps, Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) and Barnes & Noble (BNED), you can see BARK's P/S ratio has been close to both companies over the past year but is now slightly below BBW's forward PS ratio of 0.719:

Data by YCharts

I think this illustrates the company's P/S ratio is reasonable compared to peers with similar market caps.

Management is clearly focused on getting the company to profitability. I do think the business has several means of getting to profitability, which the company mentioned on the recent conference call. One of which is commerce, which I think of as mostly growing the consumables business. On the call, BARK's CFO stated commerce revenue was roughly 11% of revenue in fiscal year 2024 and the company expects a similar to slightly higher percentage in fiscal year 2025. The following year, the company is expecting commerce revenue to account for roughly 30% to 35% of the business. This substantial increase would surely help the company on their path to profitability.

As of now, the company isn't providing quantitative data on BARK Air, considering its very early days. When asked about the prospects of BARK Air in the Q&A section of the earnings call, this is what Meeker had to say, "I'd say at this point, we have a load of ideas and a lot of opportunities, but getting this one right -- we're not taking a victory lap at all. We've put four flights in the air. So there's a lot more work to do. We have to continue to make this a great experience, then continue to make it a great business."

I think BARK Air will be a success, however to what degree I'm uncertain. Still, this new business will ultimately add revenue to the business, again getting them closer to profitability.

Currently, Wall Street is stating BARK is "Buy" and has roughly 30% upside with an average price of $2.23 per share. If the company can hit revenue estimates and grow by roughly 10% over the next few years, then I think that price estimate is certainly reasonable.

For the next fiscal year, with a P/S ratio of 0.63, if the company can grow revenue in the low-single digits and keep their share count nearly the same as fiscal year 2024, I think a price of at least $1.82 a share is fair. A 5% annual revenue increase (which is the higher end of management's fiscal year 2025 range) would generate roughly $515 million in annual sales. This would lead to a market cap of roughly $324 million ($515M*0.63). If the company can repurchase some shares and keep shareholder dilution to a minimum (0.03% was the percentage change last year), the share count would be 177,792,362, (177,260,581 last year x 0.03% increase plus prior year share count), resulting in $1.82 a share ($324,450,000/177,792,362).

Conclusion

BARK is a leader in the dog toy market. The company is hoping to grow their consumables business, and they have an exciting new growth initiative with BARK Air.

The company is still led by their co-founder, who seems bullish about the business, as he recently purchased more shares.

However, the company is unprofitable and is not anticipating much growth in the next fiscal year. Competition is fierce in this market and given BARK has no moat, I want to see the company sell in more storefronts and establish more wholesale partners. Also, although I think BARK Air is an interesting idea, I'm curious to see if consumers will actually pay for this service.

For these reasons, I'm staying on the sidelines for now, as I want to see if the company grows the business and can get closer to achieving profitability.