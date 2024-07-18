Maskot

NICE Ltd. Adr. (NASDAQ:NICE) is one of the leading call center as a service (CCaaS) providers. The company is based in Israel, but most of their revenue comes from clients in the United States. It came onto my radar as a potential investment last fall when shares fell to around $170. Since then, shares climbed to $260 before falling back to my purchase price. I’m writing, therefore, to reevaluate the investment. I think that NICE is still a BUY. I’m initiating coverage with a 12-month price target of $260. My thesis is that the short-term uncertainty over the CEO transition has distracted from the company’s strong prospects, and that when the transition team and its strategic plan are announced, shares will rerate higher.

Over the last decade, NICE has built an impressive record of growth. Revenue growth has accelerated from under 10% to around 13%. As the business has scaled, margins have likewise expanded: EBITDA margin from 22% to 26%, operating margin from 13% to 18%, and net margin from 11% to 14%.

So far this year, NICE has beaten earnings twice, but the stock is down 10%. Shares were up in the spring, but dropped 40% after Q1 earnings because longtime CEO Barak Eilam announced his retirement. This – and some concern about AI and competition from Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) – has the market worried about whether NICE’s growth can be sustained.

Winning the Cloud Transition

NICE is probably the market leader in the CCaaS space. Morningstar estimates that they have about a 30% market share (used by 1 million of 3 million call center agents on the cloud). According to the investor presentation, more than 85% of NICE's customers are Fortune 100 companies. Sell-side reports project that this market will grow at a ~17% CAGR in the next 5 years; NICE projects 22%. The impetus for sustained growth is the large number of companies still transitioning to the cloud, which promises much lower infrastructure costs and better cross-channel integration for customer service. Only 20% of companies have migrated so far, leaving ample room for future growth. Even if NICE doesn't take market share, it can still grow at 17% CAGR. Moreover, NICE is well-positioned to capture this opportunity. Here is what management had to say on a recent call:

I think we see a very favorable environment for us in terms of the competitive landscape similar to what I highlighted last quarter. The reasons, obviously, I think at the end of the day, the offering that we have in, and that's the number one reason now [Indiscernible] will charge by NICE [ph]. But yes, the other consideration, we continue to grow our employee base while others are going through multiple rounds of layoffs.

This assessment is backed up by industry reviews. Gartner has ranked NICE as one of the leading CCaaS providers, along with Five9 (FIVN) and Genesys (private), since 2017. Recent reviews from ISG and Spark Matrix confirm this. The three have similar NRRs according to Morningstar, but NICE’s CXOne gets the best marks from customers: 4.6 stars on Gartner.

market position (NICE investor presentation)

Industry Consolidation

The biggest players are winning out, while smaller competitors like Sprinklr (CXM), Five9, and RingCentral (RNG) have been struggling.

For example, Sprinklr is down 23% YTD. It has only 3.2 stars on Glassdoor (to NICE’s 4.0). Net margins are 700 bps lower, and NI per employee is about one-third. Recent articles on SeekingAlpha have highlighted macro headwinds, slowing growth, and operational problems.

RingCentral, down 9% YTD, has slightly better Glassdoor and Gartner ratings, but still lags NICE. Morningstar notes the increasing competition in its core UCaaS (unified communication as a service) business and SA articles note increased competition and industry headwinds.

Five9, another player which had been a CCaaS leader several years ago, is down 44% YTD. It is probably the strongest of the three, but still is awarded no moat from Morningstar due to its inconsistent profitability.

Last year, NICE management noted that two of its smaller competitors are looking to sell themselves. I could imagine that these companies could be on that list.

Instead, NICE’s real competition is coming from Amazon, Genesys, and more recently, Microsoft.

Genesys is privately owned, so information is less available, but it has very high customer reviews on Gartner, and had $2 billion in 2022 revenue, which would suggest that its market share is about comparable to that of NICE. It is owned by the same PE firm as ZenDesk.

AWS’s CCaaS offering gets high marks from customers on Gartner, and one of my industry contacts say that they’re winning share from NICE. This hasn’t shown up in the data yet, but it’s worth noting. Microsoft recently announced that it will also be launching a contact center service using copilot and the cloud. Like AWS, we can imagine Microsoft quickly becoming a major player, since they have already built out many call center services internally.

AI Advantage

Will NICE be able to successfully compete against Genesys, Amazon, and Microsoft? The area in which I think their competitive edge is most evident is AI. In 2020, NICE launched its Enlighten Copilot for customer service agents, and it is the only such product from a major player which already won numerous awards. Opus Research described Enlighten as “highly differentiated and innovative” and based on “rich breadth of both data collection and analysis driven by the industry’s most comprehensive CX datasets” (more on this point below). NICE was the only major CCaaS player to win anything at the 2024 CXToday awards, which note innovative products in the space.

Enlighten bookings are exploding: up 375% in Q4 2023 and 200% in Q1 2024. I think this growth will continue going forward (if at a more moderate pace), because of NICE’s rich set of customer data. From the Q1 ’24 call:

We have a lot of data assets and dots. If you would like the secret sauce or the important part, you have to have a very solid platform. You have to have all the information in one place, well organized, well federated, categorized, but then you have to have a lot of historical data that is both current and related to the past in order to make the AI working. CX is complicated. CX is not a generic industry… No one managed to commoditize CX in the past, and I don't believe it will be commoditized in the future because of this complexity. So while there are great use cases to where general purpose AI can help us as human being and to enterprises in general, there is clear understanding that when it comes to CX enterprises, come to us… And we have a great example we probably presented in the upcoming Investor Day of what happens when you take -- just as an example, you do an auto summary with our Enlighten. This is just a very simple, smaller use cases, do it with Enlighten, do it with a generic Gen AI or any one of our competitors, the differences are just staggering. And it's a huge difference that makes an end of every conversation with the consumer much easier saving about a minute. And if you multiply it here, you see why customers are willing to come to us… I'm sitting on those demonstration of our CXone versions every six weeks. And I remember sitting them and seeing some -- the many features we are adding. Now this meeting used to be 1.5 hours. Now we take 4 hours because the pace of the innovation just drew dramatically. And I can tell much more, but that's kind of some highlights of this excitement.

I think that AI adoption should accelerate the current trend towards industry consolidation around the big players with scale and reach. NICE has maintained its market leadership for years, and recent results suggest that this trend has not abated. As management has highlighted on recent calls, their customers aren’t spending more money on customer service as a result of AI, but since 90% of their spending is still on labor, there is lots of room for a higher portion of that spending to be on software. In short, I think that NICE’s strong competitive position will help the company continue capturing growth in this market for at least the next 3-5 years.

Valuation

Relative to its industry comps, historical averages, or future growth expectations, NICE looks cheap. While NICE’s share price appreciation has exceeded its competitors in the software application industry for the last 5 years, it has underperformed in the last three and one years, largely due to the sell-off in the last few months. This is clear if we chart NICE’s shares against several competitors it has tracked closely:

NICE relative return (SeekingAlpha)

While it is probably unreasonable to expect NICE to perform as well as Amazon, even returning up to the average one-year performance of its competitors (I chose a sample of 80 using Morningstar data) would put NICE shares up ~35%, or at $220. It makes sense that the market was treating NICE as an “average” software company over the last few years, since its profitability and growth were average for its industry.

Going forward, I expect revenue growth and profitability to continue improving, which should justify a higher multiple. One major growth driver has been NICE’s transition to the cloud. In 2023, cloud revenue grew 22%. This has led to NICE’s cloud business becoming a larger portion of overall revenue (69% vs. 63% in 2022) and driven recurring revenue (88% of total vs. 85% in 2022). This growth accelerated in Q1, with cloud revenue up 27% YOY on higher margins. This is why the $220 price target is probably too low.

Given that current multiples are only around 2/3 of the industry average (P/E of 30 vs. 50), there is plenty of room for the valuation to expand as growth accelerates. If NICE’s multiples matched industry averages, shares would trade at 50% above current prices, or about $280/share. Given the company's slower growth, this may be too optimistic for the time being.

But we get a similar set of price targets looking at NICE’s own historical valuation. According to Morningstar data, NICE is trading 47% below its five-year P/E average, 35% below the P/CF average, 32% below the P/B average, and 34% below the P/S average. In other words, returning to historical valuation multiples would imply a $270 price target. I think this is probably about reasonable, although the COVID bubble probably means that these averages are a bit higher than reasonable.

NICE valuation (SeekingAlpha)

Finally, it is worth looking at analyst estimates. Probably due to the high percentage of recurring revenue, NICE’s earnings have been very predictable over the last five years. Analyst estimates have been highly reliable, and NICE has routinely beaten them by a few percent. Add to that the fact that several of the analysts covering the stock, such as Michael Latimore and Timothy Horan, are very highly rated, and I’m inclined to believe that their projections are credible.

Going forward, they forecast approximately EPS growing at a 15% CAGR through 2030 - again, reasonable given overall industry conditions. Morningstar adds to that an estimate of significantly higher profitability (ROIC increasing from 10% to 20%) due to the cloud transition and increased economies of scale. Morningstar’s fair value estimate is $265, not far from the analyst consensus price target of $270. Latimore and Horan have price targets closer to $300.

My price target is $260, because I think that growth will accelerate from its recent lows (meaning that $220 is too low), but will not be fast enough to justify a premium multiple (of $280 or $300).

Risks

Aside from the usual execution and macro risks, I think the biggest concern from NICE will be competition from Amazon and Microsoft. Both companies already have huge cloud businesses with wide adoption, and CCaaS is a natural addition to their offerings. For at least the next several years, I think that NICE's strong product offering (and integration with both of these platforms) will enable them to maintain their market position, but I remain uncertain about the longer term. There are advantages both to being a giant conglomerate as well as to being focused on a single type of business. It remains to be seen which model wins out in this space.

Catalysts

The first is technical. NICE shares have been trading in a range around $220 for several years. At some level, shares were overbought when they hit $260 in March, and the sell-off was just a retreat with the range. Needless to say, it’s better to buy near the bottom of the range.

The second is management. Glassdoor shows that 89% of NICE employees approve of Barak Eilam, so his retirement is indeed a blow to the company. But there are two reasons I remain confident in NICE even without him. First, the remaining senior executives have, by my calculation, been with the company an average of 11 years and held their current roles for an average of 5 years. Since the average C-suite executive only has a tenure of about 4 years, this suggests that there is an above-average degree of continuity in NICE’s senior management, even without Eilam. Second and related is the fact that Eilam has been with the company for 25 years – more than half his life. He is staying on in an advising capacity through 2025. It seems highly likely to me that he will ensure a smooth transition and choose a good replacement.

I think investor sentiment is well captured in two recent investor letters. Investors like Vulcan Value Partners highlight NICE’s strong long-term prospects and see it as a buy:

NICE is a global enterprise software company that provides mission-critical contact center software. NICE was a material contributor last quarter. As we said last quarter, the company continues to perform well, and fundamentals are strong. Cloud revenue has grown in line with our expectations. We believe that generative AI will continue to drive cloud adoption and that AI is an opportunity rather than a threat to NICE's business. As the leading platform in the space, the company has many competitive advantages that position them well to win. Cloud penetration is in the low 20% range today and AI will likely accelerate cloud adoption, which should benefit NICE. We believe that this growth will more than offset any seat count attrition due to automation. Furthermore, data and customer examples show AI is driving higher levels of revenue per customer and that AI specific product adoption is increasing rapidly.”

But others like Times Square Capital want certainty and have sold:

We see NICE benefiting from continued adoption of its new services, including AI-enabled ones, though want more information on the future CEO before rebuilding the position.

Markets hate uncertainty, and I think that they won’t be satisfied until there is a compelling CEO choice made and plan announced. But in the meantime, shares are overly depressed because of the uncertainty, presenting patient investors with a buying opportunity.