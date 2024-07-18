Prologis: Q2 2024 Results Update - Still A Strong Buy

Jul. 18, 2024 1:57 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD) StockSTAG, FR, TRNO, EGP
Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
338 Followers

Summary

  • PLD will benefit greatly with the market conditions improvements likely to occur in 2025.
  • The management revised (upwards) its 2024 guidance regarding core FFO per share and acquisition volume.
  • PLD has solid business metrics and a fortress-like balance sheet reflected within the best-in-the-industry credit metrics.
  • The Company's growth pipeline is secured through vast ownership of land and growth paths on top of its core business.
  • There's still an upside potential from the valuation standpoint, with dynamically growing dividends along the way.

Businessmen moving blocks and going up on graph

Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I bought a certain stake of shares around the time of my last publication on Prologis (NYSE:PLD). That was my first position in the Company and I consider adding more despite

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
338 Followers
Cash Flow Venue on the Path to Financial Freedom. I'm an M&A advisor with extensive experience in business valuation and IPOs. Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within the REIT sector. Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to expand my knowledge further and share it through Cash Flow Venue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News