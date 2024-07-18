Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I bought a certain stake of shares around the time of my last publication on Prologis (NYSE:PLD). That was my first position in the Company and I consider adding more despite its recent stock price increases. Despite a decrease in occupancy rate, it is still solid given the market headwinds, which are likely to turn around in 2025. Moreover, PLD achieved high rent bumps, increased its 2024 acquisition volume and core FFO guidance, and has the best-in-the-industry credit metrics that support impressive dividend growth.

There's still room for upside resulting from the multiple appreciation as market conditions are likely to improve. PLD has vast land ownership that secures its pipeline within a core business segment, and it has solid growth opportunities on top of its core business. I sleep well with my investment in Prologis.

Introduction

I covered PLD a while ago and expressed my rationale for giving it a "strong buy" rating. You can refer to that here:

In the analysis, I stated that after the recent price drop, PLD's valuation multiple detached from its business fundamentals. I followed through on that and bought a certain stake in Prologis. The Company got me hooked with its strong business metrics, best-in-the-industry credit metrics, leading global position of the largest industrial REIT, and shareholder-friendly dividends. PLD owns a massive 1.2B sq. ft. across four continents. Honestly, I've been following PLD long before I decided to get involved in it, as ~2.8% of the global GDP flows through its distribution centres, and its tenants are key worldwide players. Therefore, PLD's results usually provide us with valuable insights into much more than just its own business.

Since I last covered PLD, its stock price has moved up by ~11.7%. The price increase is naturally related to the recent inflation update that facilitates the possibility of a shift in FED's policy. However, I also believe that the market recognized its underappreciation of PLD as the price increase was already present before the data publication. Nevertheless, let's examine whether the developments of Q2 2024 undermined or further supported Prologis's risk-to-reward ratio. Enjoy the read!

Prologis: Q2 2024 Results Summary

Business update

As the industrial property sector faces some headwinds related to oversupply, PLD's business metrics reflect that - looking at the occupancy rate. With relatively weak demand and still significant new supply launching the market, the market vacancy for Q1 2024 increased to 6.2% - a level not seen since 2015.

CoStar Inc. and Wells Fargo Economics

PLD ended Q1 2024 with an occupancy rate amounting to 97%. For reference, the above metric stood at (as of Q1 2024):

Considering that the average occupancy rate of PLD during Q2 2024 amounted to 96.1% with 96.4% at quarter-end, I believe the market vacancy rate has increased further, which we will verify once new data is released. While this is a negative change (lower occupancy rate), I am not surprised. Nor do I believe it is something to be worried about. The management has been open regarding the headwinds that the industrial property sector is accompanied by and that they will uphold for a few quarters. A relatively lower occupancy rate has also been indicated within PLD's 2024 guidance, at an average of 95.75% - 96.75%. I believe the occupancy rate will improve through 2025 as the demand is supported by strong value drivers (e.g. e-commerce sales), and the oversupply will not be upheld as the new construction starts have been declining since early 2023, so we may expect less supply coming into the market in the upcoming years. To quote the CEO Hamid R. Moghadam:

While customer demand remains subdued, it is improving, and we expect that trend to continue as the construction pipeline shrinks.

PLD's 10-Q for Q2 2024 supplement

PLD's weighted average lease term (WALT) was 3.9 years. This may seem a little short-term for some investors, but it has upside potential. As market rates grew at a significantly more dynamic pace than the rents subject to contractual rent escalators, the expiration of a lease agreement gives an opportunity for substantial rent bumps. For example, in Q2 2024, PLD increased rent on its new leases/renewals by 51.4% (on a cash basis). Therefore, there's still

PLD's 10-Q for Q2 2024 supplement

PLD's 10-Q for Q2 2024 supplement

Regarding capital deployment - PLD increased its target acquisition volume for 2024 from $500m - $1000m to $1000m - $1500m. Such guidance revision suggests that the Company sees more movement in its acquisition pipeline and that the gap between the buyers' and sellers' expectations is narrowing. While it may be somewhat related to the positive information regarding inflation that could lead to FED's policy shift and first interest rate cut, I don't believe it's based solely on that. This gap should narrow even if we stay in a "higher for longer" interest rate environment, which is still not out of the question.

Also, while PLD is the largest industrial REIT in the world, it has more growth opportunities beyond its core business. The Company keeps on developing within data centers, energy, and mobility sectors with measurable and realistic medium-term goals outlined and a long-term vision that provides clarity regarding its path. The management holds strong confidence in the future development of PLD - not only within logistics but also in its alternative growth opportunities. As the CEO stated:

(...) our premier global portfolio will continue to benefit from its embedded [net operating income] potential, and opportunities in data centers and energy give us tremendous confidence in future growth

PLD's Q2 2024 results announcement

PLD's Investor Presentation

Financial & Credit stance

In Q2 2024, PLD generated $1.34 core FFO per share, beating the consensus of $1.33. This result was above its Q1 2024 level of $1.28 and below its $1.83 core FFO per share recorded in the same period of the previous year. Regarding full 2024 guidance, PLD revised its core FFO target range (upwards in terms of the lower end of the range) to $5.39 - $5.47 per share. PLD's current dividend yield is equal to ~3.15%. It may not be attractive for some investors; however, one also has to consider the impressive DPS growth. During the 2019 - 2023 period (with 2018 as a base year) PLD's DPS marked a CAGR of 12.6%. Looking at its annualized 2024 YTD dividend, there's a 10.3% increase on a year-over-year basis. For details, please refer to the chart below.

Author based on PLD

PLD has a fortress-like balance sheet with the best among its competitors - A credit rating. It has a fixed rate-oriented debt structure with the share of its fixed-rate debt equal to 95% of total debt. Despite a noticeable decline in a fixed charge coverage ratio (from 7.6x), the metric still looks solid. PLD has a well-laddered debt maturity profile with an outstanding weighted average remaining maturity of 9.3 years and negligible maturities in 2024 and 2025. For reference, please refer to the table below, within which I presented selected credit metrics of PLD and some of its (significantly smaller) competitors. Please note that PLD's metrics are provided according to its Q2 2024 results, while the rest of the entities are provided according to their Q1 2024 results.

PLD STAG FR TRNO EGP Credit rating A BBB BBB BBB+ BBB Share of fixed-rated debt in total debt 95% 83.7% 86.3% 74.2% 100% Fixed charge coverage ratio 6.7x 5.5x 4.4x 7.2x - Weighted avg. debt maturities 9.3 4.3 4.5 4.1 - Click to enlarge

PLD's 10-Q for Q2 2024 supplement

Valuation Outlook

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method, a leading tool in transaction processes. This method allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking. However, this method is imperfect (as any other), as there are no identical companies. Prologis is the largest industrial REIT globally. Therefore, one could argue that no entity is comparable due to the significant size difference. Nevertheless, it is still a useful tool that provides a reference point, especially when acknowledging that considering the specific factors that may influence a given multiple is crucial.

With that said, the forward-looking P/FFO multiple stood at:

22.4x for PLD

16.0x for STAG

19.7x for FR

28.1x for TRNO

22.2x for EGP

Considering PLD's growth drivers, the strength of its business, and other factors summarized within the following section, I believe the Company is still undervalued. Within my last analysis, I indicated that PLD reaching a 24.0x P/FFO multiple is a highly realistic scenario. Given the recent inflation data and the management's view on the upcoming quarters (reflected within its 2024 guidance revision), I believe that PLD is highly likely to reach the range of 24.0 - 25.0x.

Key Takeaways

Strengths & Opportunities

the position of a global leader

solid occupancy rate despite market headwinds, in line with the management's expectations

impressive ownership of land that will facilitate PLD's further growth within its core business

growth paths on top of the core business (solar business, electric mobility, data centers)

dynamic DPS growth

a fortress-like balance sheet with one of the best credit metrics in the entire REIT sector

possibility for rent bumps as the market rents have been growing at a faster pace than rents subject to a typical contractual lease escalator

attractive valuation when considering the competitive edge that PLD holds over its competitors

Risk Factors