Thomas Barwick

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) as an investment option. The company is a "real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, selective development, redevelopment, and management of multifamily homes throughout the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States".

As my readers know, MAA has been a long-term holding of mine. But, that said, it is not something I recommend at any price. This is a REIT that I add to / buy strategically, only when I feel the time is ripe. I felt as much towards the end of last year when I suggested MAA's weakness was a buying opportunity. Looking back, the stock has indeed pushed higher, but it has unfortunately been lagging the broader market as "Tech" has been the big winner in 2024:

Ticker Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Given this under-performance (despite being a double-digit gain!), I felt the beginning of the second half of the year was a perfect time to take another look at MAA to see if I should change my rating. Simply put, I don't see a strong case for this REIT to "beat the market" in the coming months. I see merit to owning it, but I believe the US large-cap market will continue with the "Mag 7" play firmly in control. Therefore, I see small gains ahead and limited opportunity for "alpha", suggesting a downgrade to "hold" makes sense here. I will explain why in detail below.

Occupancy Rates Starting To Cool

One of the primary reasons for my downgrade has to do with the macro-environment for apartments REITs as a whole. This is inclusive of MAA - but by no means isolated to this company. The point, however, is the incessant demand for housing that we have seen over the past few years (in single-family homes and apartments) has finally begun to cool as more supply hits the market.

Of course, I am not suggesting demand is "down". The population continues to grow and MAA continues to benefit from the population boom in the Southeast and Southwest (its primary markets). However, there is a higher level of supply in the nation and that is starting to drive occupancy rates lower. For support, the following graphic shows how sub-sectors in the Real Estate space are being impacted by completions in each category:

Supply, Demand, & Occupancy Rates (UBS)

As you can see, things are not catastrophic by any means in the Apartment sub-sector. This is not meant to be an overly bearish article or to suggest a vastly deteriorating market. This is why I am only moving down to "hold" and not something more negative. However, the fact remains the trend is more supply than fresh demand and a declining occupancy environment. This means less pricing power on behalf of apartment communities - which can lead to lower bottom-lines for companies such as MAA.

The takeaway for me is that the demand picture is softening and that presents a headwind. Will MAA still manage to generate positive revenues and profits? I think so, but I am also cautious of putting new cash to work in this position when the macro-picture is not as strong as I'd like. This is a fundamental reason why I would pass on new positions now and believe a move to "hold" is well-supported in today's market.

Labor Market Also Softening

Expanding on the demand side of the equation, a slowing in the labor market is also going to put pressure on rent prices going forward, in my opinion. What I am seeing is a higher level of supply coupled with slowing wage growth across the board. This means US consumers - those who would look to rent at one of MAA's many properties - are going to have the wiggle room when it comes to what they can afford per month. The growth rate of both hours worked and average hourly earnings are in a downtrend, putting further pressure on the outlook for housing REITs like MAA:

Labor Market Dynamics (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

This is another factor to explain why I am less bullish than before. The labor market remains resilient, and the truth is any type of wage growth is still positive. But wage growth continues to lag inflation and consumers remain more price conscious as Covid-related stimulus measures are a thing of the past. Do I expect mass foreclosures or arrears in rental payments? Of course not. But it does suggest to me that apartment REITs will see some softening as would-be renters start to take affordability more seriously. This is further support that my investment dollars could be better spent elsewhere.

Bullish Bets On Rate Cuts Too Optimistic

The next topic I am going to cover relates to interest rates. As readers are likely aware, the Fed kept rates steady at the June meeting. This was the expected course of action, but investors continue to cling to the belief that rate cuts are on the way - despite being wrong for over a year now. This relates to MAA - and Real Estate more broadly - because investors are starting to look at the potential for a lower rate environment as an opportunity to go long this sector, as lower rates tend to be a positive tailwind (all other things being equal).

This is where I disagree with the market. My followers know I have not been a rate dove for a while, and I remain that way today. This makes me less likely to view Real Estate - whether through MAA or any other REIT - as a good move for the second half of the year. The market has been too optimistic on when the Fed will cut rates (and by how much) and I simply wouldn't use this as a reliable gauge on when to buy into this sector. Either buy in because you like the fundamentals (or the sector or individual REIT) and not as a "rate" play. That is the prudent way to look at this, in my view.

For support, I don't have to look any further than the Fed's own dot plot. The median member lowered the expected number of 2024 rate cuts from three to one, suggesting a relatively hawkish path is still in the cards for the calendar year. This is a bit at odds with what the market is either expecting or just hoping for:

What this tells me is the plan for rates being "higher for longer" remains intact to this day. This has been a consistent message from the Fed, and the market's hopes for a dovish plan will continue to go unfulfilled. As such, while some analysts and investors are calling for a rotation back into Real Estate as a whole due to a lower rate environment, I believe that messaging is premature. I will continue to fade MAA and other REITs for the time being because I think the market's expectations are at a disconnect with reality here.

Dividend Story Is Still A Winner

As noted earlier, I do have MAA in my portfolio and while I do not view current prices as the best time to add to my position, I am not keen to sell my shares now. This should be apparent by the "hold" message - I am not a net seller.

Part of the reason for this has to do with MAA as an income play. The company has seen fairly consistent dividend growth over the last fifteen years, and 2024 is not an exception to that rule. As announced last December, MAA pumped up its distribution by 5%, which brings its current yield to around the 4% mark. That isn't too shabby, considered what other equities are paying. Further, this extends a long track record of stable income growth - which is a metric that I believe is very important for REITs in particular:

MAA's Dividend History (By Year) (MAA Investor Center)

The message for me here is that MAA is a reliable dividend play and that short-term pressures in the apartment rental sector are not going to fundamentally change this story. MAA has been through tough times before (think 2008-09) and was still able to maintain its annual dividend payout during that time. Since then, it has been a steady stream of increases which, as a Dividend Seeker, I very much enjoy. All other points aside, the income stream is a central reason why MAA has been in my portfolio, and I don't see that changing in the second half of 2024.

Key Markets Coming Under Some Pressure

The final point I will make in this article goes back to the rental occupancy story. I am going to hone in on MAA's market in isolation, as opposed to the more macro-view I took at the beginning of this piece. To understand MAA's market, I would remind readers this is a play on the growing shift of Americans to the Sunbelt regions of the country, notably the Southeast and Southwest. The company's top markets are in states like Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas, with other key regions outside its top markets that include Northern Virginia/Maryland, Tennessee, and Arizona:

MAA's Top Markets (MAA Investor Center)

This is not a surprising list for those who understand the inward migration that has been ongoing in the US for the past few decades. Simply put, this is a primary reason why I bought (and still own) MAA in lieu of the many other apartment REITs out there that don't have the same footprint.

However, even the most positive of attributes don't always go up in a straight line. While the footprint of MAA is a great long-term story, there are some headwinds in the shorter term that suggest a better price for the stock may present itself for those who stay patient. I talked broadly about the declining vacancy rates for multi-family units at the onset of this review. But that was aggregated across the US. If we narrow down to some of MAA's top markets, we see that vacancy rates in some of these major cities are indeed elevated above their average from recent memory:

Apartment Vacancy Rates (Select Markets) (CBRE Research)

As you can see, six of MAA's markets in its top 10 by footprint are seeing higher vacancy rates in 2024 (and are expected to close the year higher) than their 2015-2019 averages (pre-Covid numbers).

The conclusion I draw here is that apartment REITs are bound to see a bit of a pullback as labor conditions cool and vacancy rates tick higher. MAA will be impacted by this trend as well because its primary markets are not immune to these macro-forces as evidenced by the graphic above. In my view this justifies a rating downgrade at this time.

Bottom-line

MAA has managed to squeeze out a reasonable gain since late last year, and I've been relatively happy with that performance. However, the S&P 500 continues to soar higher on the backdrop of large-cap US Tech drops, driving indices to new highs in what seems like an almost daily occurrence. While this momentum is bound to slow at some point, I think the trend remains in place for the short-term, limiting my outlook for REITs like MAA by comparison.

To understand why, I believe Real Estate's gains recently are being partially driven by hopes for Fed rate cuts, and I see those hopes as unfounded. The Fed is not going to act before the election, in my opinion, giving investors plenty of time to rotate back into this sector. Further, an increase in housing supply of both single-family and multi-family residences is bound to limit price appreciation going forward. This will likely slow growth of revenue and profit for REITs such as MAA in year-over-year comparisons. Ultimately, all this adds up to me being more cautious on this stock and justifying patience for the time being. I would therefore urge my followers to approach any new positions very selectively for now.