Richard Drury

SLR Investment Corp (NASDAQ:SLRC) is one of the best business development companies amid its multi-strategy investment approach, healthy financial flexibility and a long history in the private credit market. These characteristics have been enabling the business development company to capitalize on the attractive opportunities across various cyclicals, resulting in a consistent earnings growth and low non-accruals. Therefore, I maintain my rating on SLR Investment.

SLR’s Multi-Strategy Approach is a Key for Long-term Growth

It’s true that business development companies continue to generate substantial returns for investors over the years due to increasing demand for private financing. The phenomenon was bolstered in the last two years because of their floating rate portfolios and limited lending from traditional leaders. However, it appears that BDCs might struggle to maintain significantly higher returns in the coming years because of increasing competition, growing risk of non-accruals and rate cuts. These factors can directly impact BDCs portfolio yields and margins. Fitch mentioned these concerns in its latest report, while showing confidence in their potential to sustain dividends. Therefore, it’s prudent to invest in business development companies with strong business models and smart portfolio management strategies.

SLR Investment is among the BDCs with a strong business model and smart portfolio management strategy. This is reflected in SLR’s low non-accruals of around 0.6% on a $3.1 billion investment portfolio as of the end of the March quarter. The industry average was around 1.1%. In addition, the company continues to generate a steady increase in net investment income. In the March quarter, its net investment income increased more than 7% year over year. Keeping non-accruals around a lowest level in the industry while steadily increasing net investment is an exceptional performance given peak interest rates and slowing economic growth. This also reflects that the BDC has been employing smart portfolio management and underwriting strategies. In the earnings call, SLR’s Chairman and Co-CEO, Michael Gross, also attributed the recent performance to its multi-strategy approach:

We believe our low rate of non-accruals is a result of our multi strategy approach which are specialty advanced strategies which accounted for 75% of our comprehensive portfolio at March 31st, enabling us to be more selective in our sponsored finance business. Furthermore, only 1.8% of our gross investment income is in the form of capitalized pick on restructured cash flow loans, which we believe is also significantly below the peer group.

Investment strategies (Q1 earnings release)

Given the cyclical nature of sponsor finance markets, the company began working on the multi-strategy after the financial crisis. In 2012, it expanded its investments to asset-based lending. Currently, its multi-strategy is focused on four areas in private credit: asset-based lending, equipment financing, life sciences and sponsor finance (cash flow loans). The biggest benefit of diversity in investment strategy is the ability to increase or decrease investments in a particular investment category based on the market conditions.

For example, SLR significantly lowered its investments in sponsor financing in the March quarter because of lower yields and softness in the market while increased its investments in specialty finance strategies, particularly in asset-based lending and equipment financing. The demand for specialty finance or asset-based lending is increasing because the middle-market companies are struggling with cash reserves to support their business plan. In the March quarter, 88% of SLR’s originations were focused on specialty finance. Meanwhile, sponsor finance, which accounted for almost half of origination last year, saw a sharp decline.

In addition to using a multiple-strategy approach, it has also been lowering the risk factor with investment diversification. As of the end of March quarter, its portfolio was composed of approximately 800 borrowers operating across 110 industries. The average investment size was $3.8 million. The BDC uses a fundamental bottom-up approach for investment analysis. This suggests that the management not only analyses the company but it also focuses on how it will perform in different market cycles. The BDC is further lowering the risk factor by offering only senior-secured loans. As of the end of the March quarter, senior secured loans accounted for 99.3% of its portfolio, with first-lien for 97.8%. Overall, it appears that SLR is using one of the best ways to navigate risk and generate sustainable growth across economic cycles.

Investment Income and Dividends

Investment portfolio yield (Q1 earnings)

While a number of business development companies have been experiencing tightening spreads and margins due to increasing competition, SLR’s multi-strategy approach helped it achieve higher yield. Its strategy of shifting focus to a specialty finance category while lowering investments in sponsored finance played a key role in increasing weighted average asset yield to 11.8% in the March quarter from 11.6% in the previous quarter. Its asset-based loans achieved a weighted average asset yield of 15.7% compared to 14.5% in the previous quarter while yield on its life science loans was nearly 13%. Meanwhile, the weighted average yield on sponsor loans was 11.8% as of the end of first quarter.

In addition to higher yield, its portfolio mix of 60% of floating and 40% of fixed rate loan investments would lower the impact of rate cuts on its investment income. BDCs with a high focus on floating rate portfolios are likely to see a significant impact of rate cuts on their net investment income potential. This is why a large number of analysts marked 2023 as a peak earnings year for BDCs. However, in the case of SLR, the BDC is likely to post another record annual earnings in 2024 due to its high portfolio yield, low non-accruals and a better portfolio mix. The company started 2024 with a strong net investment income of $0.44 per share in the first quarter compared to $0.41 per share in the year ago period. The market analysts anticipate its full year earnings per share to hover around $1.72 compared to $1.70 per share in the last year. Therefore, its annual dividend of $1.64 per share appears completely safe.

Valuation

SLR Investment valuation (Seeking Alpha)

SLR Investment’s stock price rallied nearly 13% in the last twelve months, which was fully backed by its earnings growth and solid portfolio performance. Consequently, its shares are trading in-line with the industry average and down from the sector median. Its forward PE ratio appears reasonable because its earnings are expected to grow year over year. The low PEG ratio also indicates solid earnings growth. Besides valuations, its current share price of $16 per share compared to its net asset value of $18.19 reflects more than 13% upside. Based on the Seeking Alpha quant system, the BDC earned an A grade on a valuation factor because of its strong PE and PB ratios. Overall, SLR’s stock appears undervalued based on valuations, net asset value and fundamentals factors.

In Conclusion

Although there are a number of other BDCs which generated lofty returns than SLR Investment in the past years, it still appears to be a solid investment option for investors seeking to generate risk-adjusted returns over the long-term. The BDC offers double-digit dividend yield along with a share price upside. Currently, its shares are offering a buying opportunity given cheap valuations and a high net asset value. Moreover, the risk factor with SLR is lower because of its potential to generate a steady growth in net investment income by investing in multiple areas in the private finance market.