Could The Fed Cut Interest Rates Twice In 2024?

Jul. 18, 2024 6:30 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, MAGS, TLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, FTSD, LMBS, EWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, KFVG, RAYC, KTEC, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC
Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.85K Followers

Summary

  • More data was released indicating greater disinflationary progress in the US - which, in my view, means we will get a Federal Reserve rate cut this quarter.
  • I think this will be a rather positive earnings season. S&P 500 companies are forecasted to deliver their highest year-over-year earnings growth since the first quarter of 2022.
  • The new UK Labour government announced the launch of a multi-billion pound national wealth fund to support green investment and infrastructure development.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

Recent data on US inflation shows that the disinflationary process - while imperfect - is picking up steam. I believe the Federal Reserve will cut before the end of the third quarter, and I see room for more than one rate cut in

This article was written by

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.85K Followers
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News