Snap-On: A Good Company, But Wait For A Better Entry Point

Jul. 18, 2024 4:03 AM ETSnap-on Incorporated (SNA) Stock
The Dividend Bro profile picture
The Dividend Bro
4.45K Followers

Summary

  • Snap-on Incorporated is a high-quality company with strong dividend growth, but currently lacks value for investors.
  • Recent earnings results show mixed performance, with revenue unchanged but earnings-per-share improving.
  • The company has a solid track record of dividend growth, but the current valuation may make it slightly overvalued for potential investors.

Snap-on Logo on Tool Box

alacatr

When choosing an investment, I aim to purchase high-quality companies that are trading with a reasonable margin of safety and offer a healthy dividend growth track record.

One high-quality company that has a lot of what I am

This article was written by

The Dividend Bro profile picture
The Dividend Bro
4.45K Followers
I've written about investing for Seeking Alpha since 2015 and for Sure Dividend since 2018. I focus primarily on owning shares of companies that have demonstrated long histories of dividend growth. These types of companies have largely proven successful at raising dividends through multiple recessionary periods, a sign that their business models are strong enough to withstand a downturn in the economy. We are long: Energy: CVX Finance: JPM AFL MA V TDIndustrials: LMT MMM HON CMI GD RTX CAT SWK UPSTeleco: T VZConsumer Staples: KO PG GIS PEP MKC DG COST ULConsumer Discretionary: SBUX DIS NKE TGT VFC MCD HD LOWTech: MSFT APPL CSCO ADP GOOGLHealthcare : ABBV ABT JNJ CVS SYK PFE AMGN REITs: O WPCUtilities: D SO NEE DUKCEF: BME ETV

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News