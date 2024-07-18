Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

Synopsis

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) specialises in the manufacturing of private brand snacks and beverages. THS's historical financial results have demonstrated consistent top-line growth. In addition, its profit margins also expanded in that same time frame. However, the recent recall of certain broth products has had a negative impact on THS's operating results. In 1Q24, net sales declined partially because of the recall. On a brighter note, THS forecasts that the situation will recover in the second half of 2024.

Since 2006, private brands dollar share of consumer-packaged goods has been consistently growing. For the first half of 2024, private brand units and dollar share reached all-time highs. Private Label Manufacturers Association forecasts that if sales continue at the current rate for the remainder of the year, the total private brand revenue for 2024 will surpass $250 billion. Additionally, the snacking industry has been growing robustly over the past few years. The market expects this strength to continue until 2027. However, due to a lack of margin of safety in its share price as well as weaker performance as compared to peers, I am recommending a hold rating for THS.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author's Chart

THS's historical financial results have demonstrated strong and consistent top-line growth over the last three years. In 2023, it reported net sales of approximately $3.431 billion, which represents a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. This growth was mainly driven by favourable pricing due to inflation and the acquisition of the Direct Ship coffee business and Northlake Texas coffee facility from Farmer Brothers Company.

However, net sales growth was partially offset by a decrease in food-away-from-home [FAFH] and co-manufacturing volume. In addition, the recall of some of its broth products as well as cookies and pretzels packaging quality issues also negatively impacted volume.

Author's Chart

Moving onto THS's profitability margins, it showed robust expansion in 2023. In 2023, its gross profit margin expanded by 1% to 16.8%. The expansion was attributed to a favourable mix and pricing action. Pricing action was carried out in order to recoup commodity and freight inflation. However, I do note that the gross profit margin expansion was partially offset by the supply chain disruptions caused by THS's broth recall and packaging quality issue. Once these short-term disruptions are ironed out, I expect margins to recover.

As a result of the margin expansion, both its adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin and adjusted net income from continuing operations margin also expanded. In 2023, its adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin expanded from 8.8% to 10.7%, an improvement of 1.9%. Its adjusted net income from continuing operations margin expanded from 2.2% to 4.1%, an increase of 1.9%.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

For 1Q24, net sales fell 3.9% year-over-year to $820.7 million. The decrease was attributed to unfavourable volume and mix due to THS's planned distribution exits mainly in the coffee and in-store bakery categories and the restart of one of its broth facilities. For context, the restart of one of its broth facilities contributed to about 50% of the volume decline.

Since 3Q23, THS's results have been negatively impacted by its recall of certain broth products. The recall was initiated due to possible microbial contamination. THS forecasts that the impact of the recall will continue through the first half of 2024. Apart from volume headwinds, pricing also fell due to commodity-related pricing adjustments.

Author's Chart

Moving onto margins, it's clear that all four contracted year-over-year. Its gross profit margin contracted to 13.60%, caused mainly by the restart of one of its broth facilities. Additionally, unfavourable fixed cost absorption caused by lower volume, unfavourable mix, and rising labour investment costs also negatively impact its gross profit margin.

As a result of the gross profit margin contraction, it caused its operating income margin to contract to -0.70%. Additionally, its net income from continuing operations margin also contracted to -1.5%.

On an adjusted basis, both adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin and adjusted net income from continuing operations margin also contracted year-over-year. Its adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations margin contracted to 5.60%, while its adjusted net income from continuing operations margin contracted to -0.20%.

Growth of Private Brands

Investor Relations

Since 2006, private brands dollar share of consumer-packaged goods [CPG] has been consistently growing. In 2006, the dollar share of private brands in the CPG market was approximately 18.5%. In 2023, private brands dollar share increased to approximately 22%.

According to the Private Label Manufacturers Association [PLMA], it reported that private brands reached all-time highs in terms of units and dollar share in the first half of 2024. For the first half of the year, private brands generated approximately $121 billion in sales, while national brands generated $472 billion.

For 2024, PLMA forecasts that the total private brand revenue for 2024 will surpass $250 billion if sales continue at the current rate for the remainder of the year. At this forecasted sales figure, private brands will set a new record for annual sales. Looking ahead, private brands still have a lot of room to grow. In addition, private brand strength and momentum are expected to continue. Therefore, the positive outlook for private brands is expected to support THS's outlook.

The Snacking Industry

Annual Report Author's Chart

Based on THS's 2023 annual report, the company provided a breakdown of its total revenue by product categories. THS's revenue can be segmented into snacking, beverages & drink mixes, and grocery. Out of these segments, snacking forms the largest share of THS's 2023 total revenue, as it accounts for 38%.

According to Circana Research, it is estimated that 46% of Americans eat three or more snacks every day. Additionally, the report also stated that customers tend to stick with products that they are familiar with despite economic challenges. This means that snacks are inelastic items, as consumers are willing to spend on them despite economic challenges.

Agriculture and Agri-food Canada

In the US, the snack market is steadily expanding in every category. The category includes savoury snacks, confectionery, sweet biscuits, snack bars & fruit snacks, and ice cream. From 2018 to 2022, the compound annual growth rate [CAGR] for the US snack market was 6.9%. In 2027, the US snack market is forecast to reach total sales of approximately $203 billion. This implies a CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 and 2027. Therefore, looking ahead, the positive outlook for the US snacking market is expected to support THS's outlook.

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Relative Valuation Model

According to Seeking Alpha, THS operates in the packaged food and meat industry. Therefore, in my relative valuation model, I will be comparing THS against its peers in terms of growth outlook and profitability margins. For growth outlook, I will be comparing their forward revenue growth rate. This metric is considered forward-looking, and it will give insight into their growth outlook. For profitability margins, I will be comparing their EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM. These two metrics will give us a better view of their core business activities' performance and how they stack against each other.

Starting with the growth outlook, THS outperformed its peers as it has a higher forward revenue growth rate of 1.11% vs peers' median of 0.87%. Although THS performed better, the outperformance is modest.

In terms of profitability margins, this is where the tide turns, as THS underperformed its peers. For EBITDA margin TTM, THS reported 8.53%, below peers' median of 15.96%. For net income margin TTM, THS also underperformed its peers. THS's net income margin TTM is 0.77%, while peers' median is 4.38%.

Currently, THS's forward non-GAAP P/E is 16.69x, higher than peers' median of 14x. Given THS's modest forward revenue growth rate outperformance and much weaker profitability margins against peers, I argue that THS's P/E should not be trading above peers' median. Therefore, in order to reflect THS's weaker profitability margin performance against peers, I will be adjusting my 2025 target P/E for THS to below peers' median.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate for THS is approximately $3.46 billion, while EPS is $2.26. For 2025, the revenue estimate is $3.57 billion, while EPS is $2.94. When analysing its 1Q24 earnings results, THS did provide guidance for FY2024. For net sales, it is guided to the range of $3.43 billion and $3.50 billion. This implies a year-over-year growth rate of between flat to 2%. At the midpoint, net sales forecast is approximately $3.46 billion.

For adjusted EBITDA, it is guided to be between $360 million and $390 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to recover in the second half of 2024, and the drivers will be the recovery in its broth business and pricing action to recoup commodity inflation related to cocoa.

Based on THS's guidance as well as my forward-looking analysis as discussed, they support and justify the market's estimates. Therefore, by applying my 2025 target P/E for THS to its 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target share price is $38.22.

Risk and Conclusion

The risk associated with THS is in regard to the broth recall situation. The broth recall has been negatively impacting THS's operating results since 3Q23. However, management expects the situation to recover in the second half of 2024. Once the broth facility restarts, it is expected to uplift adjusted EBITDA, which will improve its EPS as well. Once THS's EPS recovers and starts getting traction, it might lead to share price appreciation if it continues to execute its business well.

THS's past financial results have shown consistent net sales growth. In 2023, the recall of some of its broth products as well as cookies and pretzels packaging quality issues partially offset net sales growth. The broth recall headwind flowed into 1Q24 and affected net sales. THS expects this headwind to persist for the first half of 2024. After that, it is expected to recover in the second half of the year.

Private brands dollar share of CPG has been consistently growing since 2006. Looking ahead, PLMA forecasts that the total private brand revenue for 2024 will surpass $250 billion if its current momentum continues for the rest of the year. Additionally, the US snacking market has also shown robust and consistent growth since 2018. The US snacking market is expected to continue growing until 2027. However, due to a lack of margin of safety in its share price as well as weaker performance compared to its peers, I am recommending a hold rating for THS.