onurdongel

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) reviewed the second quarter earnings report on July 17, 2024. The company is now large enough that the overall results correspond closely to what is happening to the industry overall. Most of the company's assets are linked with the natural gas transportation and storage business. There is a significant carbon dioxide business as well. But the chances of a result of anything very different from the overall industry are not likely to be the case.

A previous article mentioned that growth could acceleration through participation in green projects. The interesting thing is that data centers are beginning to be the center of that green project attention.

This is a company where roughly 88% of the business is fee business with a take-or-pay provision to protect the downside. Therefore, this business is a very steady business.

In the conference call, management did mention the addition of two sizable projects to the backlog. But at the same time, the effect on the capital budget was to raise it from the $1 billion to $2 billion range to the $2 billion area. In fact, a figure over $2 billion was mentioned which is really a meaningless increase for a company the size of Kinder Morgan.

But there is no reason yet to assume that the long-term picture will yet change. This company mentioned the that the STX Midstream acquisition was contributing to operations. In the long run, this roughly $1.8 billion purchase would likely add about 2% to the growth rate for a couple of years at best. The long-term picture of single digit business growth that gets a small boost from acquisitions from time to time continues. When this is combined with dividend yield, the total return is probably an average annual rate of 10% to the low teens. Big companies take a whole lot of effort to have a major change in the future outcome.

Data Centers

Right now, that change appears to be coming from the data center demand for energy. The conference call discussion on this mentioned that many data centers want reliability, and most renewable ideas do not have that reliability that data centers need. Therefore, the electrical generation needed is likely to use natural gas for that generation. That could promote an industry-wide production growth that would influence this company.

As management mentioned, this whole discussion is in the very early stages. So, the hopes will have to wait for some time before this turns to reality.

LNG Exports

Kinder Morgan already has export facilities. The next two years will see a lot of export facilities come online compared to the current ability to export. This includes pipelines that will send more natural gas to Mexico.

As the United States increases its ability to export natural gas and some associated products, this process may enable the natural gas prices in North America to join the far stronger world market.

Antero Resources Forecast Of Natural Gas Demand (Antero Resources Natural Gas Fundamental June 2024)

The above graph gives some idea as to how the initial boost from exports may do more than support natural gas demand (and prices).

Even when natural gas prices are weak, demand for natural gas is growing. That growth helps to bring supply and demand back into balance.

Antero Resources Natural Gas Storage History And Projection (Antero Resources Natural Gas Fundamental June 2024)

One of the things that management hinted, and Antero Resources (AR) covers in its natural gas fundamentals presentation is that supplies are currently falling due to low prices. It would not be unusual for supplies to continue to fall even as demand climbs past the point where supply and demand balance because it takes time for companies to determine that more supplies are needed (and they can make money doing that).

Earnings

Therefore, while the long-term outlook appears to be rosy, current performance is somewhat hindered by the time needed for that rosy future to arrive. Mr. Market tends to be messy about these things so the connections to a better future are never quite as smooth as most managements would have you believe.

Earnings per share were flat for the quarter using the GAAP number at $.26. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share were up a penny to $.25. The year-to-date- numbers were a little more cherry with the GAAP earnings per share up roughly 5%.

Quarterly results will vary somewhat for any number of reasons. But this type of variance should be expected by investors. Most of the more significant numbers varied by single digits with only a few exceptions.

The cash dividend of $.2875 is up roughly 2% from the year before in the same quarter. Since the business is growing by roughly the capital budget, which is in the low single digits, and then some inflation, investors can expect that the long-term growth of the dividend will eventually approach the middle single digits.

This picture could change if more capital projects continue to expand the backlog that the company reports, or if a significantly accretive acquisition is made.

In the long run, the company expects to grow faster as the data center demand grows and with that growth, the demand for reliable electric generation. As a result. Kinder Morgan is rapidly becoming a related play on the growth of data centers and exporting ability of North America for the foreseeable future. This is what could lead to much larger capital expenditures than is the case right now.

Summary

Interestingly, future prospects dominated the earnings conference call as management looked towards a bright future for natural gas.

Kinder Morgan is an investment grade company that currently is expected to return 10% to the low teens annually between the dividend and growth. However, the ability of natural gas to reliably produce electricity could lead to faster growth in the future. This is especially true when combined with the significant growth in the ability to export natural gas over the next two years.

Oftentimes, the big winners in a technology race are companies like this one that can sell to both the winners and the losers (as long as they can pay) to make money no matter the eventual outcome of the "race".

That makes this a fairly conservative strong buy growth and income play. The combined return is currently on the low side. But that is offset by the business diversification and hence the safety that a large midstream company offers.

Management also has one of the largest carbon dioxide pipeline businesses in the United States. Currently, that pipeline is used to bring carbon dioxide from wells located up North to fields where carbon dioxide flooding can produce oil. But with carbon capture a central objective currently, the existing pipeline can likely be flexibly adopted for carbon dioxide captured from other sources. The tax credits at stake can be a powerful motivator. We will have to see exactly how management handles this business in the future. Right now, the emphasis is on the natural gas business. This business is essentially a cash generator.

This is a company where the downside is limited considerably by the steady growth and healthy business in the current situation. But the upside potential from participation in renewables as well as data center growth considerably exceeds any downside worries. So, there is an asymmetrical return that rarely exists for a company of this size.

Risks

Probably the biggest risk with a large, established company would be the loss of key personnel. In particular, Richard Kinder found and built this company. His loss of services could prove to be a major hurdle for the company to overcome.

Another risk is a technology advance that makes renewable energy a superior or at least equal proposition for energy generation. Right now, there is nothing foreseeable on the horizon. But that can quickly change without notice.

The midstream business is known for its safety compared to the upstream business. But there is the risk of a gas leak or even an explosion that can set the company back financially. This company appears to have an excellent safety record. But that is hardly a guarantee for the future.