Ardagh Metal Packaging: Quick European Recovery Needed To Sustain Dividend

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
808 Followers

Summary

  • Ardagh Metal Packaging is going to report Q2 results on the 25th of July, expecting a recovery in the European market after recent turbulence.
  • A near-term recovery is critical to sustain the current high dividend, as Ardagh needs to balance weak profitability and cash flows with high debt.
  • The stock's valuation isn't attractive yet, especially considering the potential for a dividend cut.

Beverage

LordRunar

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP), the beverage metal can manufacturer, is going to report its Q2 results in late July. The quarter comes after Ardagh has reported turbulent financials in the European market, resulting in a weakening profitability for the

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
808 Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMBP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMBP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMBP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News