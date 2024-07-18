lechatnoir

Grand City Properties (OTCPK:GRNNF) has reported a resilient operating performance lately and has taken some important steps to improve its balance sheet and liquidity position, but this doesn’t seem to be reflected in its valuation.

As I’ve analyzed in previous articles, I see Grand City Properties (GCP) as an interesting value play in the European real estate sector, as negative investor sentiment toward the sector led to a mispricing of its shares.

Not surprisingly, since my last article on GCP, its shares are up more than 20%, as operating performance remained resilient and investor sentiment as improved with interest rates going down recently in Europe, showing that GCP was clearly mispriced about one year ago.

Since I’ve not covered GCP for some time, I think it’s now a good time to analyze its most recent financial performance and update its investment case, to see if it remains an interesting value play in the European real estate sector.

Financial Overview

As covered in my previous articles, the rising interest rate environment has been negative for the real estate sector, as rate sensitivity is negative for property valuations and relatively high debt levels for companies in this sector led to negative investor sentiment. Despite this challenging backdrop, operating performance has remained resilient and GCP has been no exception.

In Q1 2024, its property portfolio value was stable at around €8.6 billion compared to end-2022, as the company did not perform revaluations, something that is only expected to do as part of its H1 2024 financial figures. During the quarter, the company maintained its asset disposal program, completing €30 million of asset sales at a small premium to book value (about 2%) and signed further disposals worth around €23 million.

Due to asset sales, its vacancy rate increased by 10 basis points (bps) in the quarter, to 3.9% at the end of last March, being somewhat higher than compared to its closest peers Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) and LEG Immobilien (OTCPK:LEGIF), showing that it has lower portfolio quality compared to peers. This higher vacancy rate is also explained by a different geographical exposure given that GCP’s region with higher vacancy rate is Nuremberg/Munich at 5.4%, which are cities in which Vonovia and LEG aren’t present or have a small exposure.

From an operating perspective, GCP’s momentum was quite positive considering that its net rental income increased by 3.4% on a like-for-like basis, to €105 million in the quarter. This growth was mainly justified by rent indexation to inflation, while occupancy growth had a minimal impact on rental growth (+0.1% YoY).

This positive rental income growth remains supported by the tight supply-demand situation in the German residential market, a profile that is not expected to change much in the coming years, as construction of new apartments has clearly come down over the past couple of years due to higher rates and more difficult funding conditions, which should have a negative effect on supply growth in the coming years. This means that rents should continue to increase in Germany in the near future given that higher rents are driven by structural issues in the residential market, which aren’t easy to fix in less than three to five years, boding well for rental income of established players, such as GCP or Vonovia.

Its total revenues in the last quarter amounted to €149 million, practically unchanged from the same quarter of 2023, while operating property expenses declined slightly to €64.8 million (-4.5% YoY). Its adjusted EBITDA was €82 million, representing an increase of 3% YoY.

KPIs (GCP)

Its net profit in the quarter was €42 million, compared to a net loss of €11 million in Q3 2023, with the difference being mainly explained by property revaluations that impacted negatively its accounting profit in 2023. Its Free Funds from Operations (FFO), which is usually considered the best operating metric in the real estate sector regarding profitability, was €45.3 million in Q1 2024 (-4% YoY, due to higher finance costs and increased coupon rates for some perpetual notes.

Regarding its balance sheet, GCP has a comfortable position measured by its loan-to-value ratio of 36% at the end of last March, which increases to 48% when also accounting for perpetual notes.

This difference was not much important to investors prior to 2022, but when rates started to increase the prospects of issuers calling back perpetual notes were much lower and investors started to treat perpetual notes as debt. This led to ‘adjusted’ LTVs being much higher than reported LTVs, plus EPRA also revised their reporting guidance in the European real estate sector in 2022, including an EPRA LTV ratio which includes perpetual notes as debt in the calculation.

Therefore, when including perpetual notes, GCP has a higher balance sheet leverage than its closest peers, as the company and its major shareholder Aroundtown (OTCPK:AANNF) were big issuers of perpetual notes prior to 2022.

With the capital markets not much open to take new perpetual notes, GCP and Aroundtown did not call back these notes in recent years, leading to higher reset coupons. Indeed, GCP had two perpetual notes with call dates during 2023, which it decided not to call as the company was not able to refinance these notes with new ones in the capital markets, increasing its cost of debt related to these instruments.

To manage this issue, GCP has recently performed a liability management exercise, purchasing back notes from investors through a voluntary tender, and also exchanging existing notes into a new one with a call date in 2030. Investor take-up was quite positive, with about 82% of investors accepting to exchange into the new note, plus some investors decided to sell, leading to a reduction in the nominal amount of the new perpetual note compared to the previous ones and a slight reduction in interest costs, plus the extension of perpetual notes into a longer date, being positive from a credit standpoint for GCP.

Perpetual notes (GCP)

Moreover, GCP was also able to return to capital markets a few days ago, issuing a new senior bond with maturity in 2030 and a yield of around 4.85%, raising €500 million from investors. Demand from investors for this issue was about €3.6 billion, showing that sentiment is nowadays much more positive toward European real estate companies, allowing GCP to issue a new bond after a hiatus of three years.

This new bond increases the company’s liquidity position, which was close to $1.3 billion at the end of last March, thus GCP’s cash position should now be enough to cover its upcoming debt maturities until the end of 2027, having now a comfortable liquidity position and less need to sell assets in the future to raise further cash.

From a strategic point of view this is quite positive because, due to liquidity constraints, its strategy has been focused on balance sheet management over the past couple of years, while it can now switch back to growth as the need to manage liquidity is clearly lower. Nevertheless, considering its relatively high EPRA LTV ratio, it still needs to be focused on balance sheet deleverage, but that should be a medium to long-term goal, and there is no urgency, in my opinion, right now to sell more assets to reduce leverage in the short term.

Going forward, the expected declining interest rate environment in Europe should be positive for real estate companies, being now a potential tailwind for property valuations and declining LTV ratios in the coming quarters. As operational metrics remain strong and demand for residential properties is also expected to remain good, property valuations are likely to have reached a bottom in 2023, boding well for lower LTV ratios, even if the company does not reduce debt levels ahead.

Regarding its guidance for the full year, GCP confirmed its FFO target to be between €175-185 million, representing a small decline compared to the previous year, justified mainly by higher financing costs. Regarding its dividend, after a dividend suspension related to 2022 and 2023 earnings, there are some expectations of a dividend resumption related to 2024 earnings. Current consensus is for a dividend per share of €0.50, which at its current share price leads to a forward dividend yield of about 4.3%. This is an interesting yield, but there is significant uncertainty about a dividend payment, thus I think investors should be cautious about buying GCP on potential income.

Regarding its valuation, GCP is currently trading at 0.49x NAV, which is higher than compared to the last time I analyzed GCP (0.30x NAV at the time), but it’s still a cheap valuation that does not reflect the company’s fundamentals and improved business prospects ahead. This is also significantly below its historical average of about 0.8x NAV over the past five years, being another sign that GCP is currently undervalued.

Compared to its peers, GCP also seems to be undervalued given that its peer group is trading at around 0.7x NAV, and its closest peers LEG Immobilien and Vonovia trade at 0.8x and 0.9x NAV, respectively.

Conclusion

Grand City Properties continues to report a positive operating performance despite the challenging market backdrop for real estate companies, showing that the German residential market segment remains resilient and the company has strong fundamentals. Its recent transactions related to its debt profile were quite positive to improve its business prospects and investment case, as GCP can now switch from a balance sheet management phase to growth again, boding well for revenue and earnings growth over the next few years. Despite this, its valuation remains quite cheap, thus GCP continues to be a great value play within the European real estate sector.

