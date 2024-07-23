marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

With the growing expectation that the FOMC will finally start lowering the Federal Funds Rate before year-end, most fixed income CEFs should benefit in two ways. First by seeing their holdings climb in value as rates decline; second by the cost of using leverage declining. Being that PIMCO is one of the largest providers of fixed income CEFs, I chose to review the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) since I had never covered this one before. I found too many things I question about this CEF, thus giving it a Hold but leaning toward Sell rating.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund review

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by ordinarily investing in a diversified portfolio of floating- and/or fixed-rate debt instruments. The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its floating-rate assets in floating-rate loans. Other floating-rate debt instruments in which the Fund may invest include catastrophe and other event-linked bonds, bank capital securities, unsecured bank loans, corporate bonds and other debt securities, money market instruments. Benchmark: ICE BofAML US High Yield Index TR USD. PFL started in 2003.

PFL has $320m in Net Assets and $387m in Total Managed Assets. According to Seeking Alpha, the CEF charges 181bps in fees, though other places, including PIMCO list much higher fees, some showing a 400+bps cost. The Forward yield is just over 12%. PFL uses about 17% in leverage.

Consolidating how PIMCO describes their CEF, we get:

Employing a multi-sector approach, the fund seeks high current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of floating and/or fixed-rate debt instruments. The fund has the flexibility to allocate assets in varying proportions among floating- and fixed-rate debt instruments, as well as among investment grade and non-investment-grade securities. The fund will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities that are, at the time of purchase, rated CCC/Caa or below by each ratings agency rating the security. The fund’s duration will normally be in a low to intermediate range (zero to eight years), although it may be longer at any time.

Index review

While the CEF is not tightly tied to this index, it is the one they compare their performance against so in that sense it is useful to review. The first chart shows the breakdown by credit rating and provides useful fixed income data points.

The next chart shows the breakdown by maturity period.

Holdings review

Sector allocations show PFL is not dependent on a small set but is well diversified.

Looking at the asset class allocations, we see that High Yield securities are by far the largest allocation, followed by US Government and Non-USD Development bonds, as measured by market value. DWE stands for Duration Weighted Exposure and this link explains how the two weights compare.

Total Leveraged-Adjusted Effective Duration is 3.2 years; with average maturity of 8.1 years. That allocation looks like this:

If indeed rates have peaked, being able to reinvest 10% of the portfolio into new holdings should help the yield going forward. A larger percent of the exposure is in US issuers, with most of the rest from Europe-based issuers.

While slightly dated, the ratings allocation definitely slants to below investment-grade assets, with about 11% not being so rated.

Using Morningstar data, we see the weighted-average rating to be BB+, the WA Price to be just over $83, with a YTM of 9.4%. What was interesting is Morningstar shows 100% of the portfolio being rated and most of the above 32% listed as "Not Rated" being classified as investment-grade, mostly at AA or above. PIMCO didn't provide this breakdown.

Top 10 holdings

PIMCO.com; compiled by Author

Counting assets held for leverage purposes, PFL has over 500 positions, around 300 not related to leveraging. The best I could determine is the CEF owned is an Institutional-only fund. PFL does hold currency futures to offset some/all of the currency risk, as about 14% of the portfolio is not USD assets.

Distributions review

In September of 2021, the monthly payout was cut from $.09 to the current rate of $.0814. Recent payments have required ROC to cover about 20% of each distribution. The latest UNII report shows a situation that is in even poorer shape.

Price versus NAV

Except for brief periods, it has been awhile since PFL has been available to investors at a discount. The current 3.4% premium is near common peaks since coming down from the extreme levels reached back in late 2021.

Ten-Year data, back to the end of June, shows a CAGR of 6.21% over the past decade.

While the one-year CAGR is over 12%, notice the recent quarterly results are negative as investors have lost patience with the FOMC's lack of action on reducing interest rates; PFL's price has continued that decline in July.

Conclusion

These are the reasons I chose to give PFL a Hold, leaning toward Sell rating.

While the Z-score related to the current premium level is favorable, I'm not convinced. History to me indicates lower levels more likely than higher levels from here.

If the hoped for "soft landing" is missed, the high level of sub investment-grade bonds is a concern. This is based on how CEFConnect rated the portfolio. PIMCO's site provided no ratings data.

The use of ROC and the low UNII coverage ratio worries me that a payment cut could happen, even though PFL does not have a history of adjusting their payments often. UNII coverage has been declining since the last payment cut, which was the case prior to that reduction.

PIMCO lists fees after leverages expense over 4%, though some of that data is dated. CEFConnect says as of 6/30/24, total fees were 2.8%. Even that level is high for a CEF with sub-20% leverage factor.

If rates have peaked, having a 3+ year effective duration will trail funds with much longer duration values.

Portfolio strategy

Assuming, as an investor, you decided you want long-duration exposure to the fixed income market, then PFL is not the fund for you. There are ETFs that remove leverage concerns and rating ones, like the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF (VCLT) with a duration near 13 years. Recent entries which I have added to my allocation are High-Yield Corporate ETFs that only own bonds that mature in a single calendar year, like the iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH), which I reviewed here.