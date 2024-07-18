Scharvik/iStock via Getty Images

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME), incorporated in 1960 and headquartered in Bethesda, MD, owns and operates apartment communities in Washington, DC and Atlanta.

Its portfolio is very concentrated, and its performance has been relatively weak, even though residential landlords have been enjoying a secular tailwind. It has a healthy tenant base, strong liquidity, and very conservative use of leverage, but operating performance hasn't been very good in the past and the discount to NAV isn't enough to justify a purchase.

Portfolio and Outlook

As of the end of the first quarter, Elme owned ~9.4K apartments in the Washington, DC metro and Sunbelt regions. Most of the assets are located in Washington and are Class-B, with about half of them being located in Urban areas:

Washington's population growth has been slower in the last 6 years:

The same story applies to Atlanta, only the growth rate has been more attractive there:

Now, while Atlanta has a relatively low unemployment rate at the moment, Washington has historically been a city with a higher unemployment rate than the national average:

Elme has most of its properties in the Metro areas and the median rent coverage is very attractive for both cities:

Due to this strong coverage and an average resident age of 36.6, it's only reasonable to assume that Elme faces considerable competition from sellers. However, the high mortgage payments for financing a home's purchase today deem this alternative unattractive, so the demand for rentals is stronger than ever.

With 30-year mortgage rates climbing from ~3% in 2021 to 6.89% today and the current lowest single-family supply in the last decade, transaction activity has slown as reflected by the worsening absorption rate:

Such situations result in oversupply fairly fast, but we're not there yet as evidenced by the still low vacancy rate, stable volume of building permits, and more or less no growth of houses under construction in the last couple of years:

This could change soon, however. According to CBRE, 2024 will witness the biggest wave of new apartment supply in decades. Rental rate growth may decelerate and vacancy may increase.

Performance

The long-term total returns of ELME haven't been very attractive lately when compared to the broader real estate sector as represented by VNQ:

This is probably a reflection of the REIT's operating performance; though it expanded its business, shareholders have suffered a long time of decreasing FFO per share:

More recent results are not more promising, nor reflective of the current tailwind for rentals. In the last quarter, the REIT generated a blended lease rate growth of only 2.3%. Occupancy declined to 94.4% and same-store NOI only increased by 0.3% YoY. Management also expects that NOI will grow by 0.25% to 2% this year, so it doesn't seem that shareholders can at least expect a substantial improvement.

Leverage & Liquidity

To be fair, however, Elme has the lowest leverage level when compared to other bigger multifamily REITs:

And its Debt/EBITDA of 5.7x along with an interest coverage of 3x and an ~80% revolver capacity shows its strong liquidity. Moreover, all of its debt is unsecured and has investment-grade ratings.

Last, upcoming maturities don't represent a high refinancing risk:

Dividend & Valuation

ELME currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, resulting in a forward yield of 4.44%. Though its payout ratio of 75% represents adequate coverage, its dividend payment history doesn't look that great:

However, it seems like it hasn't recovered as well as other REITs after the Fed started raising the policy interest rate:

On one hand, it doesn't look that cheap on a peer-relative basis, since its FFO multiple is slightly higher than the average of other multifamily REITs:

Stock P/FFO ELME 17.54 AVB 18.74 EQR 17.82 ESS 18.13 MAA 15.88 UDR 16.66 Average 17.44 Click to enlarge

On the other hand, its implied cap rate is 6.24%, much higher than CBRE's 5.3% for multifamily assets. Using the latter, we arrive at a NAV of $20.48 per share and a 20.93% discount.

Such a price level is not unknown territory for ELME (red line below); in fact, it has been trading far above it for a good while:

In any case, investors should consider if the current NAV undervaluation is worth the risks.

Risks

I usually like REITs with such a wide discount to NAV, but only if I think there's a good chance they'll recover; with ELME, I have no such conviction. I think the biggest risk investors face here is more underperformance and, at some point, an oversupply, which will put even more pressure on Elme's profitability and slowly kill its chances of the price trading closer to NAV.

Also, it has a very concentrated portfolio. Having 75% of the properties in one city is quite risky and far from ideal when you consider that REIT investors find wide real estate diversification one of the industry's most attractive traits. It's even more risky when that city's population growth has been decelerating so fast and its unemployment rate is so much higher than the national average.

Verdict

I believe that if you're looking for exposure to residential real estate, there are other more diversified and better-performing REITs that are relatively cheap to consider. Elme doesn't seem to be a good pick right now, so I'm rating it a hold.

