Jungfraubahn: Firing On All Cylinders

Mencia Investment Research profile picture
Mencia Investment Research
21 Followers

Summary

  • Jungfraubahn Holding AG announced record-breaking 2023 results with increased sales, operating profit, and net profit, along with an 80.55% dividend increase.
  • The company's divisions, including Jungfraujoch Top of Europe and Adventure Mountains, performed exceptionally well in 2023, with significant growth in visitors and revenue.
  • Financially, Jungfraubahn showed conservative management with a growing equity value, low debt, and strong cash flow, positioning the company for future expansion and shareholder returns.

Vista de Jungfrau de männlichen

VogelSP/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

In April, Swiss-based ski conglomerate Jungfraubahn Holding AG (OTCPK:JFBHF) (JFN.SW) announced 2023 results and published its corresponding annual report. I previously covered this stock back in February 2024. The firm not

This article was written by

Mencia Investment Research profile picture
Mencia Investment Research
21 Followers
Mencia Investment Research was created in January 2024 by a European private investor with an economic and engineering background. My purpose is to share my research analysis to uncover under-followed companies across sectors globally, especially in Europe and Emerging Markets. I focus on companies that balance strong fundamentals and quality, income-oriented and well-managed names. I cover all market cap and types of companies, with a focus mainly on the long-term horizon. In special situations though, medium-term analysis will be shared.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JFBHF, BRGBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JFBHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JFBHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JFBHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News