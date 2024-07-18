SweetBunFactory

What if I told you that there was a stock that rose by nearly 145% today for no apparent reason? The stock of startup company Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) did just that when it closed trading on July 17 at a price of $24.49. The SDST stock began trading on the Nasdaq exchange on July 9, 2024, and is now up nearly 250% a week later.

Seeking Alpha

Who is Stardust Power, and What Do They Do?

Stardust Power plans to produce battery-grade lithium products for electric vehicles and is developing a lithium refining facility in Oklahoma. The plan is to create a large, centrally located refinery in the US that will support the supply chain for EV batteries and reduce reliance on China.

From the company website:

Stardust Power’s mission is to be committed to producing battery-grade lithium products in a sustainable manner and Stardust Power strives to build sustainability into each step of its process.

The slide below from the company’s July 8, 2024, investor presentation captures the mission statement in an aesthetically pleasing manner.

SDST investor presentation

The company went public via a SPAC agreement with Global Partner Acquisition Corp II, valuing the company at about $500M (according to the company video presentation).

Stardust Power website

The co-founder, CEO, and chairman of Stardust Power is Roshan Pujari, who enjoys talking about his company and his vision for a US-based lithium supply chain based in Oklahoma. Here is a YouTube video of Pujari explaining his company’s vision and expectations.

There is a great deal of government and industry support for US-based lithium refining for battery-grade products to reduce the reliance on China. That country currently controls the vast majority of global lithium battery production, with as much as 80% of the market, according to some sources.

Stardust Power website

As the tariff talk heats up with the recent geopolitical rumblings, my belief is that investor appetite for this company vision of a US-based alternative to support EV battery production spiked due to tougher talk on China and “decoupling.”

World leaders have warned that geopolitical tensions are fueling economic fragmentation and protectionism that threaten global growth. Speaking at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions, which took place in Dalian, China, in June, Li Qiang, Premier of the People’s Republic of China, said: "The history of global economic development shows that openness brings progress while isolation leaves one behind."

In May, the White House announced an increase in tariffs for EV batteries, components, and critical materials made in China.

The tariff rate on lithium-ion EV batteries will increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2024, while the tariff rate on lithium-ion non-EV batteries will increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2026. The tariff rate on battery parts will increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2024. The tariff rate on natural graphite and permanent magnets will increase from zero to 25% in 2026. The tariff rate for certain other critical minerals will increase from zero to 25% in 2024.

In that same announcement, the White House reiterated that multiple sources of government funding and tax credits are available to support a US-based lithium battery production supply chain, such as the one proposed by Stardust (emphasis added).

In order to improve U.S. and global resiliency in these supply chains, President Biden has invested across the U.S. battery supply chain to build a sufficient domestic industrial base. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Defense Production Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden-Harris Administration has invested nearly $20 billion in grants and loans to expand domestic production capacity of advanced batteries and battery materials. The Inflation Reduction Act also contains manufacturing tax credits to incentivize investment in battery and battery material production in the United States.

While Stardust Power is still a startup business with big plans to build the refinery in Oklahoma, investors are excited about the prospects for future growth.

What is the Opportunity?

There is no doubt that demand for lithium batteries will increase in the next 10 years. According to Statista, global demand for lithium by 2030 is expected to more than quadruple from 2022 demand.

Statista

And there is no doubt that China has a big head start on both lithium raw material production and EV battery production. From that same White House fact sheet issued in May 2024, the situation has become dire due to the chokehold that China has on EV battery production.

Despite rapid and recent progress in U.S. onshoring, China currently controls over 80 percent of certain segments of the EV battery supply chain, particularly upstream nodes such as critical minerals mining, processing, and refining. Concentration of critical minerals mining and refining capacity in China leaves our supply chains vulnerable and our national security and clean energy goals at risk.

According to this slide from the SDST investor presentation, the critical gap in the US supply chain is the current lack of refining capacity. Stardust plans to bridge that gap with the OK refinery.

SDST investor presentation

Competition, Peers, Threats

Because the company is still a startup with no facilities or operations yet, it is difficult to value the business other than to conclude that there are ample funding vehicles, incentives, and opportunities available (including as much as $500B from the IRA Act). This slide from the investor presentation offers a rendering of the proposed facility with some general information, including the planned expected capacity of 50,000 tpa (tons per annum) of refined battery-grade lithium.

SDST investor presentation

There are several peers, who could also be competitors, shown on their investor presentation including Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), Piedmont Lithium (PLL), and Sigma Lithium Corp (SGML) based in the US. Liontown and Core Lithium in Australia, and Standard Lithium (SLI) in Canada are also shown as peers.

SDST investor presentation

The peers are summarized here to include as much information as possible to attempt to determine an appropriate valuation and price target for SDST.

Seeking Alpha

In general, the peer companies have all struggled over the past year and none of them have been or appear to now be good investment opportunities.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

The company does an excellent job of documenting the risks with bulleted points on the last 2 slides of the investor presentation. They amount to about 70 individual risk factors encompassing everything from the company’s limited history, to inflation, geopolitical risks, technology risks, catastrophic events, etc. There are also risks of cost overruns, continuing decline in demand for EVs in the future, a change in investor appetite for high-risk ventures, and general price volatility in any newly public small-cap growth stock.

In my opinion, the primary risk factor is getting the refinery operation up and running, and the company does not give a timetable for when that will happen other than to state that it will occur in two phases. The first phase is expected to ramp up production to 25,000 tpa. Then the second phase will expand capacity to 50,000 tpa and add the ability to accept multiple inputs and enable vertical integration, which is one of the distinct advantages of the facility plan.

SDST investor presentation

SDST Financial Overview and Summary

There is very little financial information available yet for a company that just went public 8 days ago. The information that is available is based on the completion of the SPAC merger that led to the IPO, which raised about $500 million in capital for the company to put towards its development plans.

SDST investor presentation

That should be enough to get the ball rolling and perhaps will enable them to secure additional funding now that they are a public company. But without seeing more details about the plans for construction, timeline, estimated costs to complete, or other variables that could help to determine a target price, it seems like today’s price jump was overcooked and is not likely sustainable. I rate Stardust Power Inc. stock a Hold and expect the price to retreat (already down -7% after hours as I compose this). Add this growth stock to your watch list, but don’t pull the trigger just yet.