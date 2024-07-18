andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

All-Time High Reflects Growing Optimism

I have covered Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) regularly since I started writing for Seeking Alpha in 2019. In the past five years, the stock has made several big moves. It crashed on pandemic concerns in 2020, rallied to all-time highs in 2021 as consumer spending far outpaced expectations at the start of the pandemic, then languished in 2022 and 2023 in anticipation of a recession that never arrived. So far in 2024, the stock is up about 36%, including a 17% return since my last article, "Synchrony Financial: Finally Getting Credit".

Data by YCharts

After reporting 2Q 2024 earnings, Synchrony touched the all-time high levels last reached in 2021. The recent price action reflects further optimism that consumer spending will not be severely impacted by an economic downturn. Ironically, just as the stock was shooting upward on this optimism, the company was seeing slowing growth in spending by its cardholders. Additionally, the company is facing a proposed rule change by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) limiting late fees to $8, down from $32 previously. While these items sound concerning, there are still some positives. Loan balances are still growing and late payments, while increasing, look to be past their peak rate of growth. Also, the late fee rule is currently being blocked by a judge and could still be thrown out or modified in Synchrony's favor.

Amid this balance of positive and negative risks, Synchrony common stock is closer to fair value than it has been in several years, but it is not there quite yet. It still looks cheaper than its consumer credit peers despite better growth and profitability metrics. Therefore, the stock does not deserve a downgrade from Buy to Hold just yet. Nevertheless, for risk-averse investors, Synchrony also has two different series of preferred stock, several different bonds, and deposit products including savings accounts and CDs. With their higher position in the capital structure, they are safe and offer attractive yields compared to the common stock.

The Risks

Consumer spending is clearly decelerating. Purchase volume growth in the second quarter for each of Synchrony's segments is now flat to slightly negative except for Health & Wellness, which grew 2%.

Synchrony Financial

Lower spending on big ticket items is a key driver of the purchase volume decline, as we see most clearly in the Home & Auto and Lifestyle segments. Additionally, Synchrony's preparations for the implementation of the late fee cap include tightening up their offers to lower credit quality consumers, resulting in fewer new accounts and credit limit increases. The bank expects similar small declines in purchase volume in the second half of the year from these actions.

Looking further out, the consultant Deloitte has a similar view for 2024, with strong spending on services offsetting a decline in durable goods spending. For 2025 and beyond, both categories of spending are expected to be lower than 2024 levels, resulting in growth around the 3.6% level including inflation (1.2%-1.6% real growth). This outlook assumes unemployment lining out in the upper 3% area and inflation gradually falling to 2% over the next few years. A recession or high inflation scenario would present further risks, but the base case is still a soft landing.

Deloitte

The Positives

There is upside risk from the late fee cap not being implemented as originally proposed. As mentioned, the rule is currently blocked by injunction. The CFPB is arguing that the basis for this injunction was the assertion that the CFPB itself is unconstitutionally funded. However, legality of CFPB funding was upheld by the Supreme Court in May. This does not necessarily mean the rule won't be blocked for some other reason. For example, the Supreme Court's overturning of the Chevron doctrine could limit the CFPB's ability to make rules unless specifically authorized by Congress. A change in administration in November could also result in a roll back of the late fee rule.

Additionally, the moderating increase in late payment rates is a positive sign. Last quarter, I noted the 30+ day delinquency rate had plateaued. Since then, both the 30+ and 90+ day delinquency rates have declined quarter-on-quarter. While some of this is seasonal, we see that the year-on-year increases have also been moderating each quarter. Further, charge-offs as a percentage of loans is also plateauing (6.4% this quarter vs. 6.3% in Q1) while the allowance for credit losses stayed flat at around 10.7%, not much worse than it was two years ago.

Synchrony Financial

As long as delinquencies continue to moderate, then the growth in loan balances remains a positive for Synchrony. This growth is now in high single digits, compared to just over 10% last quarter, with interest income growing similarly.

Looking further out, declining interest rates should help reignite consumer spending growth in the absence of a recession. Lower rates also benefit Synchrony's net interest margin. Deposits make up over 80% of Synchrony's funding, and they are held mainly in savings accounts and CDs of less than 1 year term. The interest rates on these products should decline quickly when the Federal Reserve begins cutting the Fed Funds rate. Market expectations, as indicated by the CME FedWatch tool, are for rates to be 1.75% lower by September 2025 (7 cuts). This is more dovish than the latest Fed dot plot, which projects a most likely case of 5 cuts by the end of 2025. Interest rates on Synchrony's deposit base generally react much faster to Fed moves than credit card rates, making lower short-term rates a net positive for Synchrony.

Model Assumption Update

I made minor assumption changes for 2024 in my regular Synchrony earnings model. I am still projecting 7% growth in loan balances from year-end 2023 to 2024, but the growth is more weighted to the second half, resulting in a lower full year average. I am also assuming a slightly higher charge-off rate of 6.13% average for the year, up from 6% previously. Other Income is up slightly due to a mark-to-market gain on the Visa (V) Class B-1 share conversion in 2Q. Non-interest expenses are lower, as the bank controlled costs well in the first half of the year and expects to run at similar cost levels in 2H.

While the company has not given any guidance yet, I am rolling my model out to 2025. I am assuming 3.5% loan receivables growth next year, down from Synchrony's recent experience but in-line with Deloitte's expectation (including inflation) for the overall US economy discussed above. Net interest margin increases 0.5% to 15.0%. This assumes 100 basis points of Fed rate cuts impacting deposits, offset by a 50 basis point decline in loan rates. Retailer share arrangement costs and charge-off rate is the same as 2H 2024 while the loss reserve remains at 10.3% of loan receivables. Non-interest expenses grow 3.5%, and tax rate remains similar to 2024 at 24%. Share buybacks continue at a rate of $260 million per quarter through 2025.

Model Results

Applying these changes to the income statement model, we get a 2024 EPS estimate of $7.72, in-line with company guidance of $7.60-$7.80. Based on a $52 share price on earnings day, Synchrony has a GAAP P/E of 6.7 times 2024 earnings, up from 5.7 in last quarter's article. For 2025, EPS declines to $6.96, but this is due to the absence of the one-time gains in 2024 of $1.96 for the Pets Best sale and about $0.13 from the Visa B-1 share conversion. Ignoring the one-time gains in 2024, EPS grows 23.6% in 2025. This is considerably better than the Wall Street analyst consensus of $5.89 for 2025 that existed ahead of the 2Q earnings release. The 2025 P/E estimate is 7.5 based on the $6.96 projection.

Author Spreadsheet

On the balance sheet, we see that Synchrony share count is projected to decrease to 385.1 million shares at the end of 2024 and 375.1 million shares by the end of 2025. Book value projection increases to $38.37 per share at year-end 2024 and $42.85 per share at year-end 2025 compared to $36.24 as of 6/30/2024. Using the current $52 share price, P/B is 1.36 at the end of 2024 and 1.21 at the end of 2025. The common equity/asset ratio remains close to the current value of 11.9%, give or take a few tenths. Synchrony remains well-capitalized. The estimated Return on Assets for 2024 and 2025 is 2.5% and 2.1% respectively. Return on Common Equity is 20.7% in 2024 and 16.7% in 2025.

Author Spreadsheet

Valuation And Ranking

Synchrony ranks near the top of the Consumer Finance industry on Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings. The only companies ranking higher are small caps (under $1 billion market cap) or foreign companies. Compared to similar-size domestic peers, Synchrony is at the top, though it is closely followed by Ally (ALLY).

Seeking Alpha

Synchrony and Ally are clearly the two cheapest of this group on a P/E basis. The table is based on consensus estimates. If you use my P/E estimates of 6.7 for 2024 and 7.5 for 2025 (GAAP) or 9.2 for 2024 and 7.5 for 2025 (non-GAAP), Synchrony is cheaper than Ally.

Seeking Alpha

Synchrony has this low valuation despite also having superior profitability metrics to its peers, including net income margin, return on assets, and return on equity.

Seeking Alpha

With the higher profitability of Synchrony not fully reflected in the P/E, the stock remains a Buy despite trading near all-time highs.

An Update On The Preferreds

I have discussed all the securities in Synchrony's capital stack from deposits, to bonds, to preferred and common stock in previous articles. I won't go into as much detail here, but I do want to point out that the increasing likelihood of interest rate cuts favors Series A Preferreds (NYSE:SYF.PR.A) over the more recently issued Series B (OTC:SYF.PR.B). Since July 11, when the 10-year Treasury (US10Y) yield broke decisively below 4.3% and the 2-year (US2Y) yield broke below 4.6%, Synchrony Series A preferreds have been on a tear, while Series B preferreds are little changed.

Seeking Alpha

Recall that Series A has a fixed 5.625% coupon based on $25 par value while Series B has a coupon of 8.25% but resets every 5 years to the 5-year Treasury yield + 4.044%. The next reset is in February 2029.

Based on prices of $19.47 for Series A and $25.73 for Series B, current yields are 7.22% for A and 8.02% for B. Although B has the higher current yield, A is more likely to increase in price when rates decrease. The reset feature of Series B makes it harder to increase in price, as the prospect of a reset to lower rates in 2029 makes investors less likely to pay up for the current yield.

For this reason, I continue to rate Series A at Buy while Series B is a Hold. Either one has a safe dividend as you can see on my 2025 estimates above, total preferred dividends next year are $86 million, compared to net income of $2.766 billion.

Conclusion

Synchrony common shares have continued to do well in Q2 with market worries about the health of the consumer seeming to evaporate. This is despite actual data showing a drop-off in consumer spending. Nevertheless, Synchrony continues to grow interest income because of higher loan balances, which is not a problem if customers make their payments. Although delinquencies have been increasing, they now seem to be at or close to a peak.

Looking forward, falling rates help Synchrony because the cost of deposits falls faster than the interest rate on credit card loans. Lower rates could also favor a resumption of consumer purchase volume growth.

Despite trading near all-time highs, Synchrony is still valued more cheaply than its peers despite superior returns on assets and returns on equity. The common stock remains a Buy. For more risk-averse investors, the preferreds are well-covered and pay an attractive yield. Series A is the better one to own in a falling rate environment, as Series B is subject to reset in 2029.