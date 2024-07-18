ismagilov

Thesis: GDLC is unlikely to be converted into an ETF, reducing the chances of cashing out its NAV discount

The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund ETF (OTCQX:GDLC) is trading at more than a 30% discount against the crypto assets it holds at the time of writing. This is a similar behavior to what the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) exhibited before its conversion to an ETF earlier this year.

The difference is that GDLC does not only contain Bitcoin (BTC-USD), but also Ethereum (ETH-USD), Solana (SOL-USD), Ripple (XRP-USD) and Avalanche (AVAX-USD). These more exotic cryptocurrencies make it unlikely for the fund to ever be converted into an ETF, in my view. The SEC has recently approved Ethereum ETFs, and there are rumors that Solana might follow. However, the chances that XRP and AVAX also will get an SEC approval are very slim, in my opinion.

Outside of trading GDLC to take profit from its NAV discount, I do not see a compelling reason to recommend this fund. I see its high expense ratio and questionable asset choice and allocation strategy as unappealing for investors interested in getting exposure to a broad set of cryptocurrencies. This is especially true considering how investors can choose from various Bitcoin ETFs, and soon they will be able to choose from Ethereum ETFs, too.

While there are more exotic ways to benefit from GDLC’s NAV discount, including going long GDLC and shorting the underlying assets, I believe they are not worth the risk.

My final recommendation is to HOLD this fund if you have it in your portfolio, betting on the chance it will eventually be converted to an ETF — something I outline in detail in the risk section of this article.

GDLC fund profile and why I believe it’s not a good choice to gain broad exposure to cryptocurrencies

The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund invests in what its issuer defines as “large cap digital assets.” The fund has a 2.50% expense ratio and, at the time of writing, it is exposed to five different cryptocurrencies:

70.61% of the fund is invested in Bitcoin (BTC)

23.05% of the fund is invested in Ether (ETH)

4.06% of the fund is invested in Solana (SOL)

1.68% of the fund is invested in Ripple (XRP)

0.60% of the fund is invested in Avalanche (AVAX).

I find it interesting how, at a first glance, this asset allocation may seem random. In describing the fund’s strategy, Grayscale mentions how:

Since July 1, 2022, the Fund Components have consisted of the digital assets that make up the CoinDesk Large Cap Select Index (the "DLCS"), as rebalanced from time to time, subject to the Manager's discretion to exclude individual digital assets in certain cases.

I believe the index referred by the issuer is subject to a complicated rationale. To be eligible for inclusion, digital assets must:

Be listed in CoinDesk’s Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) report, available from Coinbase Custody, and accessible to U.S. investors.

Be among the largest and most liquid assets from the selection universe, excluding stablecoins.

Weighted by market capitalization, subject to a minimum weight requirement of 1%, ensuring at least five constituents.

The index is reviewed quarterly, with changes announced two weeks before implementation.

At the time of writing, the index constituents are reflected almost 1 to 1 by the holdings of the GDLC fund. This suggests that management has chosen to include all digital assets in the fund, despite having the discretion to exclude some, according to the fund's description.

I believe the DLCS Index was launched with the intent of selecting the most successful cryptocurrencies, excluding stablecoins and meme coins. I understand the rationale behind this choice: stablecoins are not interesting from an investment standpoint, as they are simply replicating an existing fiat currency. Meme Coins, which are cryptocurrency tokens based on popular meme culture, have no real application and are therefore akin to gambling.

However, I believe the index is too strict in its rules and results in selecting disproportionately Bitcoin and Ethereum. With a 93% exposure to these two cryptocurrencies, I think it would be more beneficial for investors to simply hold Bitcoin and Ethereum directly, saving the hefty 2.50% yearly fee charged by Grayscale.

This is a preferable option, especially considering that investors can now choose a low-cost, liquid ETF such as the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), which, I believe, is a better alternative to self custody. Investors will soon also be able to invest in Ether via an ETF, once they become available to trade, following the recent SEC decision on the matter.

Another reason why I do not recommend GDLC for broad exposure to cryptocurrencies is that many of the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are not in the fund. For example, Cardano (ADA-USD), Polkadot (DOT-USD), Tron (TRON-USD) and Litecoin (LTC-USD) are all top 30 cryptocurrencies with a significant user base, and they are not represented at all in the holdings of the fund.

A look at GDLC history: Who is this fund for?

When I analyze an investment fund, I always start by understanding the reason it was launched, and who the target investors of the fund are.

I believe Grayscale launched GDLC at a time when getting exposure to cryptocurrencies was relatively difficult for the majority of retail investors. This, in my view, explains why the GDLC fund traded at a premium against its assets for the majority of time between 2019 and 2021 (see chart below). It also explains why the fund was launched with a hefty 2.50% fee, that is, in my view, reasonable in the context of exposing investors to an exotic asset class.

GDLC NAV Discount, History (GDLC's 10K)

Since 2019, I think regulations have made it increasingly easier and safer for investors to gain access to cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Cryptocurrency platforms have grown their user base, and investors willing to get exposure to crypto assets can do so via self custody. More importantly, investors nowadays can also purchase Bitcoin via ETFs, and soon they will be able to do the same for Ethereum.

As cryptocurrency adoption rose, investors gained access to more efficient ways to gain exposure to this asset class. As a result, the GDLC fund started trading discounted against the market value of its holdings.

Ultimately, however, GDLC’s high expense ratio and questionable investing strategy make it unappealing to investors simply looking to gain broad exposure to cryptocurrencies. For these reasons, I think the only use case to enter a position in GDLC is to take advantage of its NAV discount — something I will cover in the next section of this article.

I do not see an easy path to cashing out GDLC’s NAV discount

GDLC NAV Premium as of July 16th, 2024 (Author's elaboration of publicly available information)

According to my calculations, GDLC registered a 31.88% discount against the market value of its holdings as of July 16th, 2024. This discount has been fluctuating in the history of the fund, as shown by the chart in the previous section. In the last year, its NAV discount has been between 15% and 35%.

I believe the reason for GDLC’s NAV discount is that the fund operates as a closed-end fund. This structure lacks an arbitrage mechanism, preventing market makers from creating or redeeming shares as needed to align the market price with the NAV. If the GDLC fund were to be transformed into an ETF, the NAV gap would probably close because market participants would be able to redeem ETF shares at the NAV.

GBTC NAV Discount, History (YCharts)

This is what happened to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which before its conversion to an ETF was traded as a closed-end fund, similarly to GDLC. GBTC traded discounted of up to 50% of its NAV throughout its history, as shown by the chart above.

The fundamental issue I see is that GDLC cannot be converted into an ETF as easily as GBTC. The fund contains five cryptocurrencies and, at the time of writing, only two of them have received approval by the SEC to be traded as ETFs.

A conversion of the GDLC fund into an ETF represents the most straightforward path for its NAV discount to close. There are also more exotic trades that investors can use to benefit from GDLC’s NAV discount. I think these have been covered in great detail by a fellow Seeking Alpha author in a recent article, and they include going long the fund and shorting derivatives of the underlying assets.

In my opinion, the risk linked to this type of trade outweighs the possible reward, even if the GDLC fund currently trades at a significant NAV discount. I only see entering Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund ETF as a bet that it will eventually be converted into an ETF.

Given how I do not see a clear path to its ETF conversion, I recommend a HOLD for GDLC if you already have it in your portfolio. Investors who do not have exposure to GDLC should avoid the fund, in my opinion. Finally, for investors wishing to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies, I recommend simply purchasing Bitcoin and Ethereum via ETFs.

Risks to my thesis — how Grayscale could convert GDLC into an ETF

The main risk to my thesis concerns the possibility of Grayscale managing to eventually convert GDLC into an ETF, allowing investors to profit from the zeroing of its NAV discount.

This could happen in two ways. The first simply concerns the possibility that the SEC approves the five cryptocurrencies that GDLC currently invests in. In that case, Grayscale could effectively convert the fund into an ETF. This might happen more quickly than what I expect, as there are rumors about the SEC considering approval of a Solana ETF after issuers have submitted a request. While I believe the chance of an Avalanche or Ripple ETF being approved is limited at this time, I might be wrong.

The second way that GDLC could be converted into an ETF is if the issuer decides to reduce its holdings to a more limited set of cryptocurrencies. For example, Grayscale might decide to remove Avalanche from GDLC’s holdings, since it represents a mere 0.60% of the fund. The same could be decided about Ripple, weighting just below 2% of the fund. This seems possible, at least in theory, given how Grayscale mentions the fund is “subject to the Manager's discretion to exclude individual digital assets in certain cases.”

Ultimately, I do not see this as a likely scenario, simply because Grayscale has little to gain, and a lot to lose, from an ETF conversion of GDLC. Once the NAV discount is closed, there would be little incentive for investors to stay in the fund. Unless Grayscale decides to entirely change the investment strategy of this fund, positioning it as a fund broadly exposed to cryptocurrencies, I believe it is reasonable to assume investors would flee the fund once it is converted to an ETF.

Conclusion

I believe the GDLC fund was originally launched by Grayscale to target investors who wanted to gain exposure to a then-exotic cryptocurrency asset class. However, in time, investors simply managed to access better ways to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies. As a result, the fund passed from trading at a premium against its NAV to trading discounted. Today, the presence of better alternatives, its high expense ratio and high concentration into BTC and ETH make the fund fundamentally unappealing for its original goal.

The only case for entering the GDLC fund today concerns trying to benefit from the discount relative to its NAV. Barring exotic and complex trades, I believe the best path for GDLC’s NAV discount to close would be for Grayscale to convert this fund into an ETF. However, this is not a scenario that is likely to materialize any time soon in my view.

For these reasons, I recommend a HOLD for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund ETF if you already have it in your portfolio, betting on its eventual conversion to an ETF. Investors who do not own GDLC should avoid it, in my view.