RichVintage

This article was coproduced with Kody Kester.

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) has been a remarkable dividend grower in the past decade.

The managed care company exceeded expectations for revenue and adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter.

ELV's balance sheet remains A-rated.

Shares of the stock could be 14% undervalued.

ELV could be positioned to generate 30%+ cumulative total returns through 2026.

Our commitment as income analysts is to highlight the highest-quality stocks in the investment universe. Simply put, if we don't already own a stock or couldn't potentially see a place for it in our portfolio, we're probably not going to cover it.

Quality can be a subjective term, though.

So, what do we typically mean by this term?

A business that has a consistent track record of earnings growth over 10 or 20 years. That's because this tends to be at least a full economic cycle. So, it can provide a good idea of how a company fares in most economic environments. A company committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend growth. Despite my efforts to contain costs as much as possible while I'm in my accumulation phase, the fact of life is that expenses rise. So should my portfolio's dividend income. A business with an investment-grade balance sheet. If this attribute is strong enough, it significantly mitigates the risk of a stock going to zero (e.g., bankruptcy). Limiting the probability of such an event bodes well for a portfolio.

Elevance Health is a business that exemplifies these qualities.

In the past 20 years, the company's earnings have climbed higher every year but 2008 (it wasted no time bouncing back the next year, either).

Like its larger peer, UnitedHealth Group (UNH), ELV's dividend growth has also been spectacular in the last decade (more on that to come later). The balance sheet is also A-rated.

When we last covered ELV with a buy rating in April, we appreciated its vigorous growth prospects. The well-covered dividend was another positive.

Best of all, shares of ELV were slightly discounted.

Today, we're going to be reiterating our buy rating.

In its second-quarter results shared earlier today, ELV posted a double-beat.

Not to mention that the company also has a lengthy dividend growth runway and enjoys excellent financial health.

As a few months have passed, and we're incorporating more of 2025 into our adjusted diluted EPS input, we're also upping the fair value estimate.

Elevance Health's Results Are Like Clockwork

ELV Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release

Not to our surprise, ELV put together another great quarter of results when it released its second-quarter results earlier today.

The company's total operating revenue decreased by 0.4% year-over-year to $43.2 billion during the quarter.

For context, that was $320 million better than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus for the quarter.

What was behind these results?

ELV's top line was somewhat pressured by a 3.2% reduction in its premiums to $35.4 billion in the second quarter.

That was because of continued Medicaid redeterminations.

This led Medicaid membership to dip by 3.2% over the year-ago period to 9 million during the quarter.

Double-digit growth rates in product revenue and service fees only partially countered this headwind. That's because these two revenue categories only made up 18.1% of Q2 2024 operating revenue.

Moving to the bottom line, ELV's adjusted diluted EPS rose by 11.9% year-over-year to $10.12 for the second quarter. This came in at $0.11 ahead of the analyst consensus from Seeking Alpha.

Tight cost management contributed to a 50 basis point expansion in the adjusted operating margin to 5.5% in the second quarter.

Along with a 1.9% reduction in the diluted share count from share repurchases, this is how adjusted diluted EPS growth outpaced total operating revenue growth during the quarter.

ELV Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

The FAST Graphs analyst consensus demonstrates ELV's future to be promising as well. For 2024, the analyst consensus is that adjusted diluted EPS will rise by 12.5% to $37.29.

In 2025, another 11.7% growth in adjusted diluted EPS to $41.66 is anticipated. For 2026, the analyst consensus expects an additional 12.7% growth in adjusted diluted EPS to $46.93.

CFO Mark Kaye pointed to a growth catalyst for the rest of the year in his opening remarks during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call. Now that Medicaid redeterminations are at the tail-end, he believes that operating revenue will return to growth in the second half of the year.

This is supported by the corresponding growth in premiums that will result from this activity. In addition, the acquisition of the infusion services company called Paragon Healthcare closed in March. That will continue to be a modest lift to the topline throughout the rest of this year.

In the long term, ELV's path to 12%+ annual adjusted diluted EPS growth remains clear. The company anticipates that demographic trends will continue to drive organic growth through membership growth and pricing growth.

The implementation of new technologies is expected to further optimize ELV's efficiency and underwriting discipline. That has the company confident that it can expand the adjusted operating margin to between 6.5% and 7% by 2027.

Throw in share repurchases and bolt-on acquisitions from the torrent of free cash flow that ELV generates, and this paints an optimistic picture for the company.

For more perspective, the company posted $1.8 billion in free cash flow through the first six months of 2024. Against the $1 billion in share repurchases and $757 million in dividends paid in that time, ELV still had modest excess free cash flow.

Of course, a discussion of the company also wouldn't be complete without emphasizing its financial strength. ELV's interest coverage ratio was 11.9 in the first two quarters of 2024.

This is sufficient enough that it provides a cushion for the company to withstand a temporary downturn in its profitability without an adverse impact on its solvency.

That helps to explain why ELV possesses an A credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to ELV's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release and ELV's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Fair Value Has Breached $600 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

ELV's fundamentals are unquestionably vigorous.

Yet, shares have dipped 3% as the S&P 500 index (SP500) has gained 10% since my last article. Combined with my higher fair value estimate, this arguably positions ELV as an even better buy today than it was three months ago.

ELV's shares are priced at a current-year P/E ratio of 13.9, which is below its 10-year normal P/E ratio of 15.2 per FAST Graphs. When adjusting for ELV's tendency to outperform analysts' expectations, the annual forward adjusted diluted EPS growth outlook of 12.2% is in line with its 10-year average of 13.3%. This is why I believe that a reversion to the 10-year normal P/E ratio per FAST Graphs is reasonable.

In a few days, 2024 will be almost 56% complete. That implies another 44% of 2024 and 56% of 2025 are yet to come in the next 12 months. This is guiding how I'm arriving at a 12-month forward adjusted diluted EPS input of $39.73.

Plugging our fair value multiple into this input, we get a fair value of $605 a share.

That would work out to a 14% discount to fair value from the current $518 share price (as of July 17, 2024).

If ELV matches the growth consensus and returns to my fair value multiple, it could produce 12%+ annual total returns by the end of 2026.

Dividend Growth Is Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

ELV's 1.3% forward dividend yield is in line with the healthcare sector median forward yield of 1.3%. This is enough for a C+ grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

ELV may not offer outsized starting income.

However, its appeal lies in its superb dividend growth in the past and its potential for the future.

The company's 10-year compound annual dividend growth rate of 14.4% is leagues ahead of the sector median of 6.5%. That earns it an A- for the metric from the Quant System.

Double-digit annual dividend growth should also continue to be the norm for many more years to come. This is because, based on the current $37.29 adjusted diluted EPS consensus and slated dividends per share of $6.52, the payout ratio would be 17.5% in 2024.

That's safely below the 60% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies like to see from the industry. This should give ELV the flexibility to hike the dividend at least as fast as adjusted diluted EPS growth in the years ahead.

Moving forward, that's why I'm confident that ELV will extend its 12-year dividend growth streak. This is already much higher than the sector median of 2.2 years, which is why the Quant System awards an A- grade for consecutive years of dividend growth.

Risks To Consider

ELV is a top-notch dividend grower, but it still has risks that merit further discussion and due diligence.

One of the most notable risks that applies to the industry is the potential for cyber breaches. This is because the substantial amounts of sensitive data that these businesses have makes them an attractive target for hackers.

The breach of UNH's Change Healthcare subsidiary earlier this year is an example of what could happen to ELV.

Now, the consequences for the former have been relatively minimal. But in a worst-case scenario for ELV, they could be a more meaningful drag on the company's operating results.

Just as we noted in our previous article, the company's business model also has some concentration risk.

This is because nearly 30% of consolidated revenue is derived from programs sponsored by the U.S. Government. If the company loses favor with this customer, it could unfavorably impact its growth story.

Additionally, ELV may not even have to do anything wrong for such a situation to occur.

Although we view it as highly unlikely over at least the medium term, budget priorities could shift. This could lead to the federal government enacting legislation to materially reduce spending on Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Summary: A World-Class Business Worth Buying Here

In our view, ELV is one of the bluest of blue-chips in the investment world.

The company's consistent dividend/earnings growth track record backs up this claim.

An A-rated balance sheet doesn't hurt, either. This is why we view the current valuation as an intriguing opportunity to buy ELV and hold it for the long haul.

Happy SWAN Investing!