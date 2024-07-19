My 2 Top Royalty Income Picks, Yields Up To 9.5%

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities.

Royalties are payments made to an owner for using an asset (or property) such as patents, copyrighted works, or natural resources. Royalties provide long-term returns in the form of steady income to investors seeking to fund retirement or diversify a portfolio beyond stocks and fixed-income securities, thereby insulating the cash flow from market volatility.

There are many sources of royalties. Here are some of the most common types:

Energy: Landowners can retain the mineral rights can receive royalties consisting of a percentage of the value of energy resources (crude oil and natural gas) extracted from their property.

Minerals and Metals : Landowners who own mineral resources such as gold, silver, and other valuable metals and minerals collect royalties from mining activity.

Patents: Inventors with registered patents collect royalty payments for licensing the patent to companies that build products using such patents. Owners of valuable trademarks can receive royalties for licensing the use of their logos and brand names. These can be quite lucrative at scale. For example, Apple (AAPL), at one point, paid Qualcomm (QCOM) $7.5 for every iPhone it sold as a result of the licensing deal between the two companies.

Creative Works: Music composers and singers often receive royalty payments for each time their composition is publicly performed, streamed, used for a film, etc. We frequently hear about royalty deals such as the one made by Litmus Music, which paid $225 million for Katy Perry’s master rights royalties and publishing income from her five albums and modern pop classics. It was the largest such transaction in 2023.

Business Financing: Investors often provide capital to new businesses on royalty terms, where a percentage of every sale made by the business goes to the investor’s pocket.

In fact, royalties are a type of non-standard deal that wealthy and influential investors frequently utilize. Around 42% of all deals made by Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary involved additional terms beyond cash-for-equity such as royalties, contingencies, and lines of credit. Another prominent investor who loved royalty deals was Charlie Munger. One of his most impressive investments was perhaps the one he made with a friend in 1962, buying oil royalties at an auction for $1,000 each, only to collect $70,000 annually since.

Royalties can be an excellent source of passive income. However, as individual investors, our options to tap into these opportunities are limited. Let's explore two publicly traded options that allow us to collect steady passive income from two great royalties.

Pick #1: KRP — Yield 9.5*%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) is one of the largest pure-play royalty companies, owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. KRP owns interests in over 129,000 gross wells across ~17 million gross acres in the U.S., including the lucrative shale basins and stable conventional fields. The strength of KRP’s assets can be seen from the fact that ~97% of all onshore rigs in the lower 48 American states are in counties where KRP owns mineral interests. Source.

KRP May 2024 Investor Presentation

Diversified access to hydrocarbon royalties makes lucrative investments as they are high-margin, diversified businesses with zero capital requirements for a steady cash flow.

Note: KRP has elected to be taxed as a corporation for the United States federal income tax purposes. This means, there is no Schedule K-1 involved in the investment; KRP issues a 1099 to shareholders.

Based on current estimates, KRP’s asset portfolio has 16+ years of drilling inventory remaining. But we must take this with a grain of salt as detection and estimation technology continues to evolve, and additional reserves are often discovered in existing locations. Moreover, KRP is a consistent grower through tuck-in acquisitions. Since 2017, the firm has completed over $1.8 billion in M&A transactions, growing its run-rate average daily production by eight times, and returning 59% of its IPO price ($18/share) via cash distributions.

At the end of FY 2023, KRP had ~1,100 operators actively producing on its acreage, with the top ten operators being robust E&P companies in corporate America (EP Energy E&P Company, SWN Production Company, XTO Energy, Chesapeake Operating, EOG Resources, Vital Energy, Mewbourne Oil Company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Chevron USA, and Diamondback E&P). Together, these accounted for ~38% of the company’s revenues. We also note that 11% of the common units are owned by management, board, and affiliates, ensuring strong alignment in the interests of leadership members and shareholders.

During the first quarter, the company reported record revenues of $87.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $74.1 million. KRP also reported a record average daily production, indicating its tailwinds from America being the largest producer and exporter of energy commodities.

KRP May 2024 Investor Presentation

KRP has a balanced production portfolio. The company projects 32-36% of its FY 2024 production to be crude oil, 48-52% natural gas, and 14-18% NGLs (Natural Gas Liquids). KRP expects to maintain a 75% payout ratio for the fiscal year and estimates the annual cash distribution to be between $1.42 to $1.84/share. Now that is a big range, but it accounts for crude oil from $70 to 80/BBl, and natural gas between $2 — $4/Mcf. I, personally, estimate the distribution to be around $1.6/share for the year, roughly calculating to a 9.5% yield*. KRP pays variable distributions every quarter depending on the production volumes and commodity prices.

Note: The firm estimated 79% of the distribution paid on May 20, 2024, as a Return of Capital, making it highly tax-efficient for eligible shareholders.

KRP employs debt and hedging. At the end of Q1, it had a modest 1x debt-to-EBITDA ratio and approximately 16% of its current production volume hedged to shield the bottom line from volatile commodity prices. KRP has maintained this low leverage level since Q3 2022, prudently positioning itself well through the hawkish interest rate cycle. At the end of Q1, the company had ~$285.4 million in debt outstanding under the secured revolving credit facility and ~$264.6 million in undrawn capacity under the secured revolving credit facility. KRP is in a strong financial position to continue expanding its market leadership in this fragmented sector through acquisitions.

KRP is a leading consolidator of mineral royalty interests with a diversified portfolio of hydrocarbon royalties and high insider ownership, well-positioned to deliver growing distributions in a global economy with a growing population, tight energy supplies, and the overall drive towards energy independence.

Pick #2: XOMA Preferreds – Up To 8.5% Yields

XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA) is a biotech royalty aggregator with a growing portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestones and royalty payments of drugs and treatments from leading global biopharma companies. This business has low (often fixed) costs with high profit margins when the portfolio has numerous such economic interests.

At this stage, XOMA is still in the process of acquiring and investing in the portfolio build out. In April, it acquired an economic interest in three women’s health assets – XACIATO vaginal gel 2%, Ovaprene, and Sildenafil Cream, from Daré Bioscience for an upfront payment of $22 million. The first one, XACIATO, is approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and is currently in its commercial marketing stage with Organon (OGN) as a partner. This becomes the fifth commercial asset in XOMA’s growing royalty portfolio. Source.

XOMA May 2024 Investor Presentation

Scale is the secret to success in this business model. XOMA is currently at the point where it would basically break even or emerge slightly profitable with its current royalty revenues against G&A and related internal expenses. But, with the acquisition of additional royalties, as more of them are in the commercial stage, there will be strong top-line growth while the expenses will remain steady.

XOMA May 2024 Investor Presentation

In December, XOMA raised $140 million through a non-dilutive, non-recourse loan backed by royalties from VABYSMO. The company intends to use the proceeds towards share repurchases and royalty acquisitions. XOMA maintains a strong liquidity position with no debt on its capital stack apart from the loan from Blue Owl. This loan is non-recourse and backed only by the royalties from VABYSMO. As such, it does not hinder the positioning of the preferred securities at the top of the capital structure. We note that XOMA has already started repaying the principal on the Blue Owl loan using the $7.4 million commercial payment from the sales of VABYSMO in 2H 2023.

During Q1, XOMA received $9.8 million in cash from royalty and milestone payments and deployed $8 million to acquire new royalty and milestone economic interests. The company also spent $3.6 million on interest payments on the Blue Owl Loan and $1.3 million on preferred dividends. The company ended Q1 with $142.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, although we expect the cash position to be significantly less after Q2 due to the Kinnate acquisition.

XOMA has two public preferreds that pay qualified dividends and are both trading past their call dates. With their prices at or close to par, these present attractive investments to collect dividends until the company becomes sustainably free cash flow positive to pursue a redemption.

8.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (XOMAP)- Yield 8.4%

8.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (XOMAO)- Yield 8.5%.

That could take a few years, since the company has significant incentives to pay off the borrowings from Blue Owl, which carry a fixed interest rate of 9.875% per annum until the commercial payment-backed loan is repaid. Hence, XOMAP presents an attractive investment, offering an 8.6% yield. XOMAO isn’t that far behind, so we suggest investors purchase whichever security offers the best deal at the time of placing the trade.

XOMA has a rapidly growing royalty portfolio, and management is pursuing the right steps to build a good balance of commercial and clinical-stage products. We find safety and high yields in its preferred securities as we wait for this lucrative business model to take off.

Conclusion

Royalties interests are terrific structures to allow the owner to collect a perpetual cash flow from the continued demand for the underlying asset. While these are hard for the average investor to access, we can invest in public companies that own royalty interests, allowing us to tap into this highly lucrative asset monetization structure.

Our investing group seeks to transform an investment portfolio into a cash-gushing machine using the Income Method. This strategy involves seizing profitable businesses across multiple sectors in Corporate America, with an emphasis on dividends and interest income. With KRP and XOMA preferreds, as Kevin O’Leary fondly says, “I just want to wet my beak here.” You receive a cut from millions of dollars worth of transactions in energy and biopharma. It is like getting paid on autopilot for the necessity and stickiness of vital products. This is the essence of income investing.